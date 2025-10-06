7 Perry Mattfeld Movies and Shows to Watch if You Loved Her in 'Chad Powers'

Perry Mattfeld has created a space for herself in the entertainment industry with roles that range from heartfelt dramas to dark comedies. Her recent project, Chad Powers, features her as assistant coach Ricky, the witty character who immediately questions whether Chad is actually honest.

The premise of the series follows a disgraced college quarterback who disguises himself to walk onto a football team. Perry Mattfeld brings authenticity and wit to the sports comedy. Her career includes standout performances in Shameless, Wizards of Waverly Place, and her leading role in In the Dark.

Perry Mattfeld has established a filmography that displays range and depth. If you enjoyed watching Perry Mattfeld in Chad Powers, here are seven movies and shows that highlight her talent.

1) In the Dark

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This crime drama gave Perry Mattfelf the role that would define her profession. She embodies the role of Murphy Mason, a blind woman living in Chicago who stumbles upon what she believes is the body of her pal.

When the body disappears and police neglect her claims, Murphy decides to investigate herself. Perry Mattfeld delivers a layered performance that doesn't feel like a caricature. She displays Murphy with both strengths and flaws in equal measure.

The show ran for four seasons, allowing Perry Mattfeld to display an emotional range across dozens of episodes. Murphy drinks a lot, makes questionable choices, and refuses to be treated differently because of her disability. The supporting cast brings energy to the narrative, but Perry Mattfeld remains the anchor throughout.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Shameless

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Perry Mattfeld appeared in several episodes of this extended-running series as Mel, a pivotal character who becomes entangled in the complex world of the Gallagher family. This show is known for its authentic portrayal of working struggles in Chicago.

The story does not hesitate to address uncomfortable truths about addiction and poverty. Perry Mattfeld fits seamlessly into this vibrant, chaotic world. Her character, Mel, navigates complicated relationships and complicated circumstances.

She brings both toughness and depth to Mel, making her a memorable character even in a show packed with vibrant personalities.

The show is available on Amazon prime for viewers to watch.

3) The Idea of You

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This romantic drama narrates the story of a single mother who starts an unexpected relationship with a younger man from a popular boy band. Perry Mattfeld takes on a supportive role in the movie, which explores age gaps, love, and the pursuit of fame.

The movie strikes a balance between heartfelt moments and humor. Mattfeld adds nuance to the ensemble, proving she can make an impact even when not in the spotlight. The movie examines how relationship challenges social expectations and personal boundaries.

Her presence enriches the story without overshadowing the leads. The Idea of You displays that Perry Mattfeld can adapt to different narrative structures and still leave a lasting impression.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Wizards of Waverly Place

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Long before her dramatic shift, Mattfeld appeared in this Disney Channel fantasy sitcom as FrankenGirl. The show follows a family of wizards residing in New York City, blending magic seamlessly into the everyday lives of teenagers. FrankenGirl is brought to life through a spell gone wrong, creating comedy and chaos.

Mattfeld embraces the absurdity of the role with enthusiasm. She displays early signs of the comedic timing that would serve her well in later projects. The epsiode became a fan favourite among audiences who grew up watching the series. Mattfeld proves that even a single appearance can be unforgettable when executed with charm and commitment.

The show is available on Disney+ for viewers to watch.

5) Mending the Line

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie narrates the story of a Marine veteran who comes back home with PTSD and finds healing through fly fishing. Mattfeld plays a significant role in this quiet, contemplative movie about connection and recovery.

The film takes its time, allowing characters to breathe and emotions to unfold organically. She brings warmth to a tale that could easily become heavy-handed. The movie explores the bonds formed through shared pain and the gradual process of rebuilding a life.

Mattfeld's acting adds emotional texture to the narrative. The movie may not have received a wide theatrical release, but it displays her potential to choose projects with heart and substance.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Who Invited Them

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This thriller drama follows a couple who throw a housewarming party, only to discover that the last two guests refuse to leave. What starts as awkward social discomfort quickly spirals into something intense. Mattfield appears in this twisty narrative that keeps audiences guessing.

The movie subverts expectations and delves into the dangers lurking beneath polite society. She contributes to the mounting tension with a performance that feels stable even as the narrative grows increasingly bizarre. The movie leans into its genre roots while maintaining a witty sense of humor. The film proves that Perry Mattfeld can handle suspense just as well as comedy or drama.

Who Invited Them is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Escape from Polygamy

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie tells the story of a young woman who escapes from a fundamentalist religious community. Mattfeld takes on a role in this intense drama that examines faith, control, and freedom. The movie does not shy away from complex subject matter.

Though earlier in her career, Mattfeld displays the instincts that would later make her a compelling main character. The film highlights the courage required to leave everything familiar behind in search of a better life. The movie may not be as widely known as her other work, but it represents a crucial piece of Perry Mattfeld's journey as a performer.

