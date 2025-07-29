7 questions the Harry Potter TV series needs to answer

The Harry Potter TV series has created a huge buzz among the Potterhead community. Although the show is scheduled to release only in 2027, casting announcements, first glimpses, and promotions have gotten everyone talking. This leads to many questions, starting with: How will the show differ from the movie franchise?

The eight movies — with the final book being split into two movies — managed to capture the crux of the plot, but had to breeze past many aspects of the world-building that made the books shine. With each book getting a whole season in the Harry Potter TV series, expanding in places the movies missed is possible.

From introducing Peeves to the Battle of Hogwarts, several questions that the movies ignored need to be answered in the TV series.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Peeves, the Battle of Hogwarts, and other questions the Harry Potter TV series can answer

1) What happens to Peeves?

Many ghosts are a part of the movies, but not Peeves (Image via YouTube/Harry Potter)

One of the most memorable characters in the books is Peeves the poltergeist. Chaotic, mischievous, and surprisingly smart in clutch moments, Peeves is entirely missing from the movies. This makes fans wonder if the character will be introduced in the Harry Potter TV series, and how he will progress the plot.

Although Peeves' antics are only mentioned in passing in the first few books, he plays an important role in shooing Dolores Umbridge out of Hogwarts by constantly creating trouble. He later fights the Battle of Hogwarts alongside Dumbledore's Army, too. But most importantly, he is one of the most ardent supporters of Fred and George Weasley's mayhem at school, making his addition hilarious.

2) Will more details surrounding the Battle of Hogwarts be explored?

The Battle of Hogwarts saw many fan-favorites lose their lives (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

Although Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows is split into two movies, many details surrounding the actual battle are not explored. The book dedicates a huge chunk towards the end to describing both the gruesome and mundane details of battle, immersing the readers in a world with high stakes and consequences.

Almost every character Harry encounters throughout the books converges in the ultimate battle between good and evil, and several die tragically. This showcases the futility of war and how its mass casualties do not spare even the most important characters. The movies rush through many parts of the war, reducing character deaths to quick frames.

Will the Harry Potter TV series show these details of the war and what happens at Hogwarts as the main trio goes hunting for Horcruxes? There is a minor but important storyline with Dumbledore's Army fighting the Death Eaters who have taken over Hogwarts before the final battle.

3) Will Harry and Ginny's love story stay more faithful to the books?

Harry and Ginny's story (Image via YouTube/Harry Potter)

One of the most jarring book-to-movie changes occurs with Harry and Ginny's storyline. As Ron's sister, Ginny always hangs out around the trio and is one of Harry's good friends before they pursue a romantic connection. Their relationship is based on witty banter, deep loyalty, and Ginny being "one of the Weasley boys".

However, the movies show a more rushed and awkward version of the couple. They barely speak to each other, and skirt around each other before getting together abruptly in the end. Moreover, Ginny plays a huge part in Dumbledore's Army. Her strength and smartness hold the fort down when the trio leaves to fight Voldemort.

Will the Harry Potter TV series stay more faithful to her character and love story? Fans will have to wait and find out.

4) How will Harry's relationship with the Dursleys play out?

Harry and the Dursleys (Image via YouTube/Harry Potter)

The books mostly open with Harry suffering through the Dursleys' torment during the summer before he leaves for Hogwarts. The movies gloss over some of their interactions and even make them out to be comedic, but for years, he has had to put up with their disdain for his existence, living in the cupboard under the stairs.

However, two deleted scenes in the movies explain how far the Dursleys have mellowed through Harry's journey. Aunt Petunia's last words to Harry are, "You didn't just lose a mother that night in Godric's Hollow, you know. I lost a sister." and Dudley shakes Harry's hand and tells him he isn't a waste of space.

These interactions show the growth and vulnerability these characters are capable of. Will the Harry Potter TV series explore their horrific initial relationship before providing this moment of closure?

5) What will the show do with Voldemort's history?

Voldemort's life as Tom Riddle is a big part of his history (Image via YouTube/Harry Potter)

Voldemort's family history, his birth, and his rise to power are intricately explored in the Harry Potter novels. This adds a layer of conflict about his psyche, as fans see his mother, Merope Gaunt's suffering, his childhood at a Muggle orphanage, and his attraction to dark power. The movies do explore this a bit, but in the books, Dumbledore gives Harry — and the readers — way more context.

The Harry Potter TV series has the space to explore his history in detail. They could use the format to introduce his story in flashes throughout the seasons, so that fans understand exactly what Harry is up against, and why his motives skew towards immortality and power. That will make their final battle, and Voldemort being reduced to his human form, way more powerful.

6) Will Hermione's S.P.E.W. plotline be explored?

Dobby is a house elf (image via YouTube/Harry Potter)

The Harry Potter novels use magical metaphors to talk about socio-politically relevant issues. In this case, Hermione's The Society for the Promotion of Elfish Welfare (S.P.E.W.) provides subtle commentary on the injustice of slavery, because of the poor and illegal working conditions of the elves at Hogwarts, including the fan-favorite Dobby and his new friend, Winky.

However, this storyline is vastly ignored in the movies and reduced to a plotline that makes fun of Hermione's indignation and rage. However, it is an important story, and fans can't help but wonder how deeply it will be explored in the Harry Potter TV series.

7) What happens at Hogwarts when they are not fighting the Dark Lord?

The trio's friendship could be explored in the Harry Potter TV series (Image via YouTube/Harry Potter)

The Harry Potter movies had to be fast-paced and get right to the good vs evil plot that was at the center of it all. However, the series is primarily about a teenager who goes to school, and that includes a school year filled with Fred and George's funny pranks, mouthing off to Professor Snape, and moments of mundane friendship between the trio.

Will the Harry Potter TV series carve out time for what happens at Hogwarts when they are not fighting Voldemort or his evil cronies? These moments build their personality and give their lives a childlike wonder before grim reality descends. It reminds fans that they are just children at school stepping up to fight evil.

Watch all the movies on HBO Max while gearing up for the Harry Potter TV series.

