7 Rachel Brosnahan movies and shows to watch if you loved her in ‘Superman’

Born in Milwaukee in 1990, Rachel Brosnahan first appeared on screen in the horror flick The Unborn (2009) before popping up in single episodes of Gossip Girl and Grey’s Anatomy and earning Emmy buzz as Posner on House of Cards (2013–15). But the real breakthrough arrived with the period comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017–23), where her sparkling wit and spot-on timing turned heads month after binge.

A jump to film brought standout turns in I’m Your Woman and the slick espionage thriller The Courier, each part peeling back a new layer of that crafted charm. Viewers latch on to the natural warmth she brings, like finding a familiar melody in a fresh arrangement.

Now, Rachel Brosnahan steps into the modern-day shoes of Lois Lane in DC’s Superman, balancing classic boldness with a grounded spark. Here are seven movies and shows to watch for fans who liked her in Superman.

Note: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

1) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

a still from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (image via Prime Video)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel hit screens in 2017, whisking viewers to the vibrant sprawl of 1958 New York. Midge Maisel, housewife turned stand‑up rookie, storms the stage with quips sharper than her designer heels. Rachel Brosnahan nails that lightning‑in‑a‑bottle energy: one second, she’s serving brunch to in‑laws; next, she’s owning the Gaslight Café amid a roar of applause.

Season One’s opener dropped jaws and set the tone from that very first zing. It’s not just jokes; it’s raw honesty wrapped in sequins. Fans fell for the wild ride, the highs and wipeouts, all delivered with a wink and a grin. That blend of humor and grit laid the groundwork for her leap into Superman, showing how a small‑town spirit can rock a city stage.

2) House of Cards (Netflix)

a still from House of Cards (image via Netflix)

House of Cards threw a political grenade into the mix by introducing Rachel Posner, a call girl entangled in Frank Underwood’s schemes. What this means is she popped up in Chapter 1 with barely five lines, yet writers extended her arc into seasons 2 and 3 once Rachel Brosnahan’s performance nailed that raw edge.

Moments like persuading Peter Russo into a disastrous bender at his apartment and that heart-pounding safe-house showdown carried real punch. Fans watched vulnerability flip to fierce survival instinct. She turned a small part into one of the series’ most haunting threads. House of Cards showed off that blend of grit and nuance, sparking her turn in Superman.

3) I'm Your Woman (Prime Video)

a still from I'm Your Woman (image via Prime Video)

I’m Your Woman drops Rachel Brosnahan into the 1970s crime world, playing Jean, a woman forced to flee after her husband disappears. Nothing flashy. No speeches. Just a slow-burn unraveling of someone learning to survive when every safety net is gone. The scene where she freezes in a cheap motel, clutching her child as footsteps approach? That kept fans on the edge of their seats. It’s not about action, it's about tension, silence, dread.

Brosnahan doesn’t play Jean like a hero. She plays her like a person figuring things out in real time, with panic behind her eyes and just enough courage to keep going. That’s what made the performance stand out: no theatrics, just clarity and control. It showed a range that most people didn’t expect from her, especially after Maisel. For anyone who wants to see what she can do outside the spotlight, this one speaks loudly without ever raising its voice.

4) The Amateur (Hulu)

a still from The Amateur (image via 20th Century Studios)

The Amateur threads espionage and personal stakes through Sarah Heller, played by Rachel Brosnahan. A warm presence emerges even when danger creeps in. In a London farewell scene, her soft laugh underlines the life her husband fights to protect. Later, a hushed moment in a safe house kitchen brings fragile hope before tension snaps back. It’s not action that defines her role but the quiet depth she brings to every glance and whispered word.

Fans connected to the contrast between Sarah’s gentle strength and the film’s steely codes. What this means is her character becomes the emotional compass driving the plot forward. That subtle anchor set the stage for her leap into bigger parts and shows why she feels natural in a hero’s world.

5) The Courier (Paramount+)

a still from The Courier (image via Lionsgate)

The Courier unfolds against the tension of the Cold War. Sheila Wynne stands at the home front as the story’s emotional anchor. Rachel Brosnahan slips into Sheila’s hesitant shoes. A moment in the train station lobby cracks the tension as she presses question after question. That station moment where the camera holds on Sheila’s face, uncertainty etched across her skin, makes the scene stretch like a rubber band before snapping.

The late kitchen chat has sincerity that cuts deeper than any explosive reveal. Fans talk about how those small gestures, the abrupt hug, pack a wallop. Stakes feel personal, real. Performance feels like a tether between spycraft and home life. It reminds viewers that even small parts can anchor a film’s heart. And that blend of nuance and grit pointed straight to her next heroic turn in Superman’s universe.

6) Dead for a Dollar (Tubi)

a still from Dead for a Dollar (image via Myriad Pictures)

Dead for a Dollar, Walter Hill’s 2022 western, tracks a seasoned bounty hunter on a mission to recover Rachel Kidd. Played by Rachel Brosnahan, Kidd emerges as more than a prize. At the train station, her questions hit like a sudden storm, tension hanging over every syllable. When Max discovers she fled an abusive marriage rather than face ransom, shock ripples across her face.

That reveal scene packs more punch than any gunfight. Later, in a dim safe house kitchen, concern flickers across her eyes as danger edges closer. Fans talked about how those moments, the quiet defiance in her stance, and the broken trust in her voice carried the film’s heart. What this means is proof that subtle performances can anchor a story. That depth paved her way into Superman’s universe.

7) Manhattan (Lionsgate Play)

a still from Manhattan (image via Lionsgate)

Manhattan, set during the secret race to build the atomic bomb, unfolds in Los Alamos, New Mexico. Rachel Brosnahan portrays Abby Isaacs, a scientist’s wife, kept in the dark until necessity forces her hand. Her reaction to learning of her husband’s project shifts from confusion to resolve. A scene where she reads a telegram about security breaches pulses with dread, each word a verdict.

Later, as a switchboard operator, she intercepts hidden conversations that shape her agency. Fans admired how every glance and soft exhale conveyed stakes beyond the lab. That balance between home life and looming catastrophe gave Abby weight.

Each pick highlights a different shade of Brosnahan’s talent, proving her range extends far beyond the desk at the Daily Planet. Together, these roles underscore why her turn as Lois Lane feels both fresh and entirely earned.

