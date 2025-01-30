7 shows to watch if you liked High Potential

High Potential is a crime drama series released on the ABC network. The first season was aired in September 2024. The series is based on the original French series HPI: Haut Potentiel Intellectuel.

The story revolves around a high-potential intellectual woman with an IQ of 160, incidentally working as a cleaning lady for the LAPD. The show stars Kaitlin Olson in the lead role as Morgan, the HPI. Other stars include Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, and Deniz Akdeniz.

The show has been renewed for another season, but it's not coming anytime soon. The following list will help you fulfill the craving started by High Potential.

Trending

Disclaimer: The following list is based on the author's personal opinions and the information is from various sources.

The Mentalist, Lucifer, White Collar, and more series similar to High Potential

1) Monk (2009)

A still from Monk, a detective mystery series. (Image via Netflix)

Similar in themes to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Monk is a police comedy drama released in July 2009. It stars Tony Shalhoub and Bitty Schram as the titular Adrian Monk and his nurse, alongside more.

The story is based on Adrian's life serving the police department till the death of his wife, after which he suffers from extreme OCD.

Riddled with 312 phobias, Adrian spends three years at home before he acts as a consultant for the police, solving difficult crimes for them. If you have recently watched High Potential, this series is a great watch.

2) The Mentalist (2008) - Prime Video, Hulu

Simon Baker in The Mentalist. (Image via Prime Video)

The Mentalist is a seven-season procedural drama based in California. Released in September 2008, they made 151 episodes over seven years under the production of Bruno Heller. The series focuses on Patrick Jane, a police consultant with special psychic powers to catch criminals in the most difficult cases.

His main goal is to catch his wife and daughter's killer, also known as Red John. Fans of High Potential will love the trope of bringing justice through special abilities.

3) Lucifer (2016) - Netflix, Prime Video

A still from Lucifer. (Image via Netflix)

Lucifer is an urban fantasy series inspired by Neil Gaiman's character from the DC comics. It was released in January 2016 and ran for six seasons. It stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, and Kevin Alejandro.

Initially released on Fox, it was canceled after three seasons and renewed by Netflix for three more seasons.

The story focuses on Lucifer Morningstar, who is cast out of Heaven by God, his father, hence he starts running a nightclub in Los Angeles. His ability to manipulate people is useless against Chloe, a detective, hence he is intrigued by her.

In the series, he helps the police catch many supernatural beings and the investigative nature of the story rings a similar bell to High Potential.

4) Hannibal (2013) - Netflix, Prime Video

Mads Mikkelson as Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal. (Image via Netflix)

Based on the historical character Hannibal Lecter written by Thomas Harris, Hannibal is a chilling psychological thriller with a murder in each episode. The main characters are Hannibal, played by Mads Mikkelson, and Will Graham, played by Hugh Dancy.

The story revolves around Will's relationship with the FBI, and his meeting with Hannibal, a psychiatrist.

The series ran for three seasons and included a lot of characters from the original Red Dragon. It was released in 2013 on NBC and ended in 2015. The analytical nature of Will, paired with the meticulousness of Hannibal is an addicting combination to watch if you've just finished High Potential.

5) Lie to Me (2009) - Apple TV, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu

A still from Lie to Me, starring Tim Roth

Running for three seasons, and released in 2009, Lie to Me is a crime drama series featuring Tim Roth in the lead role as Dr. Cal Lightman. The story revolves around him, and his employment of techniques of reading facial actions, and body language.

He uses these methods to reach the truth when the only clues available are through the accused's microexpressions.

After 48 episodes, it was canceled in 2011, however, it remains a memorable crime watch. Despite its limited duration, the series won The People's Choice Award for Favorite TV Crime Drama. The attention to detail is what pits this in proximity with High Potential thematically.

6) Wild Cards (2024) - Apple TV, Prime Video, CBC Gem

A still from Wild Cards. (Image via CBC Gem)

Premiered in America on January 17, 2024, Wild Cards is a procedural series released under The CW. The story revolves around the protagonists Vanessa Morgan, and Giacomo Giannioti. Vanessa plays Max, a con woman with expertise in police work, whereas Cole, played by Giacomo is a demoted cop.

The CW has renewed Wild Cards for a second season due to release on February 3, 2025. It is an exciting watch similar to High Potential, involving a highly intellectual lead.

7) White Collar (2009)

A still from White Collar. (Image via Netflix)

White Collar is a police procedural show released in 2009, completing six seasons. It stars Matt Bomer in the lead role as Neal Caffrey and Tim DeKay as Agent Peter Burke. The story follows Neal as he fools the police as a con artist, only to be caught by Burke, and imprisoned for four years.

As he escapes again, a deal is made with Neal to help him get out quickly.

This ends up with Neal working as a consultant for the FBI, catching white-collar criminals using Caffrey's expertise as a con man. Fans of High Potential will find White Collar interesting for its character development.

Apart from these titles, some more memorable series are the original Haut Potentiel Intellectuel, Castle, Bones, and Psych.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback