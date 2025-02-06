7 shows to watch if you liked The Snow Girl

Season two of The Snow Girl was released recently on Netflix much to the delight of subscribers who enjoyed watching the gritty and fast-paced season one. Both seasons are based on books by Javier Castillo. Containing 12 episodes in total, The Snow Girl is helmed by Miren Rojo, a journalist portrayed by Milena Smit. After solving the disappearance of Amaya, Miren is assigned a new tough case.

In season two, Miren is looking into a murder that is connected to an elite high school. As she investigates, she receives an envelope revealing that she has been enlisted as a player in a game of life and death called The Soul Game. Like season one, this new season also thrives on a thrilling premise with plenty of unexpected twists that the audience won't see coming.

Like The Snow Girl, there are other shows, mentioned on this list, that promise suspenseful plots and hard-to-crack cases.

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

The Chestnut Man, White Lines and five other shows like The Snow Girl that are engrossing and addictive

1) The Forest (2017)

The Forest, like The Snow Girl, boasts interesting lead characters (Image via Netflix)

Like Amaya's disappearance in season one of The Snow Girl, The Forest also puts the focus on the missing person case. Containing six episodes, this French show stars Samuel Labarthe who is investigating the disappearance of a teenage girl named Jennifer Lenoir in Ardennes, Belgium. He is assisted by Suzanne Clément's Virginie Musso, a local law enforcement officer.

Similar to The Snow Girl, The Forest thrives on layered storytelling that keeps the viewer guessing. It is interesting to see how the loose ends come together as the story progresses. The well-developed characters are complemented by good production quality that makes for an exciting viewing experience. The show also boasts several interesting sub-plots that add to the narrative.

Where to watch: The Forest is available for streaming on Netflix.

2) White Lines (2020)

Fans of The Snow Girl will enjoy this engaging whodunit (Image via Netflix)

Viewers are invested in the plotlines of The Snow Girl because things aren't as they seem. Similarly, the case in White Lines is also quite complicated as the protagonist discovers once she starts to investigate.

Containing ten episodes, the show stars Laura Haddock in the lead. She plays Zoe Walker, who is informed that her brother was found dead, 20 years after his disappearance. Zoe feels that something happened during his time in Ibiza where he was working as a DJ. So, she decides to travel to the Spanish island to get to the bottom of the truth.

One of the first things that viewers will notice while watching this show is the scenic landscapes which form the perfect backdrop for a murder mystery. Although it boasts several memorable characters, one in particular stands out namely Duarte Silva aka Boxer portrayed by Nuno Lopes. This show also has a satisfying ending that ties up all the loose ends.

Where to watch: White Lines can be streamed on Netflix.

3) The Chestnut Man (2021)

Like The Snow Girl, this show thrives on an intelligent screenplay (Image via Netflix)

Like The Snow Girl, The Chestnut Man is also based on a published work. Adapted from Søren Sveistrup's book, the show contains a total of two seasons and six episodes.

Danica Curcic plays Naia Thulin, an investigator who is brought in to look into a puzzling case involving a murdered young woman found next to a tiny figurine made of chestnuts. Naia is assisted by Mikkel Boe Følsgaard's Mark Hess, an investigator from Europol. Both of them are shocked to learn that the chestnut man contains the fingerprint of a missing girl.

As this show has limited episodes, it is the perfect choice for a weekend binge. Danica really immerses herself in the role and the audience can't help be feel invested in Naia's pursuit of the deranged serial killer. While the show does start off slow, it does pick up as the plot progresses and maintains the tension till the very end.

Where to watch: The Chestnut Man is available on Netflix.

4) The Lørenskog Disappearance (2022)

The Lørenskog Disappearance, like The Snow Girl, is gritty and intriguing (Image via Netflix)

The thorough investigation forms the crux of The Snow Girl, and the same can be said about The Lørenskog Disappearance. But unlike The Snow Girl, this show containing five episodes is based on real events. Yngvild Støen Grotmol plays Detective Jorunn Lakke who is called in to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a billionaire's wife.

Finding clues and following up on the few leads available becomes complicated for the Norwegian police amidst the media frenzy that started getting out of hand given the high-profile people involved in the case.

One of the best things about this show is the way it approaches the case from various different angles. It also gives a realistic picture of how every person's backstory influences the way they think and perceive situations. The ending isn't perfect but is true to real life which is something true crime fans will appreciate.

Where to watch: The Lørenskog Disappearance can be streamed on Netflix.

5) 42 Days of Darkness (2022)

42 Days of Darkness is inspired by a real case (Image via Netflix)

42 Days of Darkness, like The Snow Girl, thrives on a realistic narrative with plenty of shocking revelations. What makes 42 Days of Darkness, containing six episodes, even more chilling is the fact that it is inspired by the real-life case of Viviana Haeger who went missing in Puerto Varas, Chile, in 2010. The show stars Aline Küppenheim, Claudia Di Girolamo, Daniel Alcaíno, and many more.

The beautifully executed Chilean crime thriller introduces compelling characters who the audience would want to know more about. It isn't exactly fast-paced but it still has quite a few clever twists that add to the audience's anticipation.

42 Days of Darkness is particularly interesting to watch because the creators have taken care to include well-written dialogue that feels realistic and doesn't seem overdone just for the sake of entertainment.

Where to watch: 42 Days of Darkness is available on Netflix.

6) Dear Child (2023)

The compelling storytelling of this show will appeal to thriller fans (Image via Netflix)

Miren in The Snow Girl is a compelling protagonist because she has survived traumatic incidents in the past. Similarly, the central character in Dear Child also experiences tragic events that change the trajectory of her life. This German crime drama stars Kim Riedle, Naila Schuberth, Sammy Schrein, and others.

The narrative focuses on a woman who was imprisoned for a long time, along with her two children. When she manages to escape, an investigation is carried out to find out what exactly happened on the day she disappeared 13 years ago.

Like The Snow Girl, Dear Child captures the viewer's attention from the get-go. The way the show is able to combine elements of mystery, family drama and police investigation seamlessly is rather commendable. It should also be mentioned that Schuberth really shines in the role of Hannah and captivates the audience with her intense delivery every time she appears on screen.

Where to watch: Dear Child is available for streaming on Netflix.

7) Missing: Dead or Alive? (2023)

True crime fans wouldn't want to miss this engrossing missing persons show (Image via Netflix)

The narrative of The Snow Girl captures what it feels like for loved ones when one of their own goes missing. The same emotions can be witnessed in Missing: Dead or Alive? containing four episodes in total. However, unlike The Snow Girl, the show focuses on real missing persons investigations carried out by the South Carolina Sheriff's Department.

The audience learn about four cases involving four different individuals namely Lorraine Garcia, David Taylor, Amirah Watson, and Sierra Stevens. Each case comes with its own set of challenges that the skilled officers have to navigate in order to uncover the truth.

The way the show explores human psychology is truly impressive. It is also rather chilling to see how humans are capable of doing cruel things that have dire consequences. Like The Snow Girl, each case showcased in this show is interesting and compelling enough to keep the audience glued to the screen.

Where to watch: Missing: Dead or Alive? can be streamed on Netflix.

Fans of The Snow Girl will find that these engrossing shows are worth watching because they offer the perfect balance of drama and mystery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback