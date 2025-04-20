Your Friends & Neighbors marks Jon Hamm’s return to familiar territory—the polished, unraveling man with too many secrets and not enough self-awareness. His character, Andrew “Coop” Cooper, starts off with a dream life. Picture-perfect house, beautiful wife, two kids, solid career, and just enough charm to hold it all together. Until it all falls apart.

Once everything’s stripped away—job, marriage, money—Coop spirals into a strange version of Peter Pan. Not the whimsical kind, the desperate kind. He starts stealing from his rich friends, clinging to an image he can’t afford anymore.

This Apple TV+ drama, dropping its first two episodes on April 11, 2025, leans into the slow-burn unraveling. With only one episode releasing per week, it’ll wrap its nine-episode run pretty quickly. And it’s already locked for a second season, which says something about the hooks it’s sunk into viewers early on.

It’s not afraid to let its lead spiral into morally murky territory. For anyone already circling the drain with Coop, or just vibing with the show’s blend of suburban rot and psychological tension, these seven shows might just scratch that same itch while waiting for the next episode.

Mad Men, Dexter, and 5 other shows like Your Friends & Neighbors

1) Mad Men

Still from Mad Men (Image via AMC)

Before Friends & Neighbors gave Jon Hamm another shot at unraveling charm, Mad Men set the bar. Set in the sleek, smoke-filled offices of 1960s Madison Avenue, the show follows Don Draper—ad man, serial liar, emotional escape artist. Hamm leads the cast, flanked by powerhouse performances from Elisabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks, and John Slattery.

The show peels back the polished surface of mid-century success to reveal the rot underneath. Corporate backstabbing. Domestic chaos. Constant reinvention. Draper isn’t just selling ads—he’s selling lies, mostly to himself. It’s slow, yes, but never dull. The tension hums beneath every scene.

For anyone hooked on the emotional wreckage and curated façades of Friends & Neighbors, Mad Men hits the same nerve. Just with fewer iPhones and more scotch. It’s not about the era—it’s about what people are willing to do to avoid looking like they’ve lost control. Available to stream on Prime Video.

2) Severance

Still from Severance (Image via Apple TV+)

Severance isn’t just office drama—it’s office dread, split in two. The Apple TV+ series follows Mark, played by Adam Scott, who agrees to undergo a mind-bending procedure that surgically divides his work and personal memories.

Directed by Ben Stiller and anchored by a stacked cast—Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower—it leans into the surreal while still feeling uncomfortably close to real. Beige cubicles, hallway mazes & corporate lingo that means absolutely nothing. It’s dark, funny, and more unsettling than expected.

Where Friends & Neighbors plays with double lives in suburbia, Severance takes that duality to a whole new level. For anyone drawn to the slow unraveling of appearances in Friends & Neighbors, this one scratches the same itch. Available to stream on Apple TV+.

3) The White Lotus

Still from The White Lotus (Image via Max)

The White Lotus takes luxury and peels it back like old wallpaper—one layer at a time. Each season drops a fresh set of privileged vacationers into a five-star resort with five-star baggage. On the surface, it’s just sun, sea, and spa days. Underneath? Grudges, betrayals, secrets, and one dead body waiting to be found.

Created by Mike White, this HBO series mixes sharp satire with murder mystery flair. Season 1 brought Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, and Murray Bartlett into a Hawaiian hellscape of awkward dinners and passive-aggressive pool chats. Season 2 followed with Sicily, where jealousy, power plays, and hotel robes stole the show.

What Friends & Neighbors does with suburban façades, The White Lotus does with resort smiles. Both shows stare straight into the chaos hiding behind well-manicured lives. For fans of messy dynamics, quiet breakdowns, and characters barely holding it together, this one definitely hits the same broken chord. Available to stream on Max.

4) Mr. Robot

Still from Mr Robot (Image via Prime Video)

Created by Sam Esmail, the series follows Elliot Alderson, a cyber-security engineer by day and a hacktivist by night. Rami Malek plays Elliot like he’s always one step from unraveling, and honestly, that’s the whole appeal.

Elliot gets pulled into an underground hacker group led by the mysterious Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), who’s not exactly what he seems. From there, it spirals. Corporate corruption, identity, capitalism, mental illness—it’s all packed into four tense, mind-bending seasons. The visuals hit hard. The monologues feel like therapy sessions gone wrong.

Like Friends & Neighbors, Mr. Robot strips away the shiny surface to expose something darker. Less about the tech, more about the people behind the screen. Especially the ones barely holding it together, Just like Coop. Available to stream on Prime Video.

5) Shrinking

Still from Shrinking (Image via Apple TV+)

Shrinking walks the tightrope between grief and giggles, with the kind of messiness that hits close to home. Created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, the Apple TV+ series centers on Jimmy, a therapist who’s drowning in loss and decides he’s done playing by the book. Instead of just listening, he starts telling clients exactly what he thinks—and chaos follows.

Jason Segel plays Jimmy with that familiar, broken charm. Harrison Ford steps in as Paul, his gruff mentor with a soft center, and Jessica Williams steals every scene as Gaby, the colleague who calls him out but keeps him grounded. The show balances heavy topics—loss, healing, resentment—with offbeat humor and unfiltered emotions.

Much like Friends & Neighbors, Shrinking peels back the layers of suburban smiles and polite nods. It’s not about fixing people—it’s about watching them fall apart in oddly comforting ways. Available to stream on Apple TV+.

6) Dexter

Still from Dexter (Image via Showtime)

Dexter Morgan isn’t just any blood spatter analyst working for Miami Metro PD. He’s also a serial killer—with a moral code. Showtime’s Dexter walks a razor-thin line between justice and psychopathy, and somehow, it makes that balance weirdly compelling. Michael C. Hall plays Dexter with eerie calm, hiding his darkness behind a tight smile and forensic gloves.

The show kicks off with Dexter targeting those who slip through the cracks of the justice system. It’s a crime drama with a twist—every case brings him closer to being caught. Along the way, there’s tension with his sister Deb (Jennifer Carpenter), twisted love stories, and villains that push Dexter to the edge.

What clicks is the way Dexter turns morality into a grey area. Much like Friends & Neighbors, it thrives on the secrets people keep and the masks they wear. Nothing’s ever simple. And everyone’s got something to hide. Available to stream on Netflix.

7) Succession

A poster of Succession (Image via Max)

Succession is all power plays and petty jabs, dressed up in billion-dollar suits. Centered on the Roy family—owners of a global media empire—the series turns boardroom drama into emotional warfare. Logan Roy (Brian Cox) rules with an iron grip, while his kids, played by Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck, claw for his throne. Nobody’s safe. Everyone’s scheming.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the show peels back the velvet curtain on the ultra-wealthy, exposing their dysfunction one savage monologue at a time. It’s as much about legacy as it is about loyalty, and both are constantly shifting.

What struck a chord was how the show made manipulation feel like an Olympic sport. Darkly funny, painfully real, and always razor-sharp. Just like Friends & Neighbors, Succession leans into flawed characters, complex relationships, and the messiness of pretending everything's under control. Same tension, different tax bracket. Available to stream on Max.

From secrets and schemes to ego trips and emotional spirals, these seven shows echo the twisted charm of Friends & Neighbors. Whether it's corporate chaos, suburban secrets, or quiet unravelings, each one captures that same messy, magnetic energy. Sometimes, the real drama lives right next door—or worse, inside.

