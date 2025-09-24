7 underrated Netflix sci-fi shows that need to be on your watchlist

Netflix’s science fiction catalog includes several series that have not received widespread recognition but contribute to the genre. These shows address themes such as time travel and technological impact, providing narratives that engage viewers beyond conventional entertainment.

Ad

Among the series worth noting are Into the Night and Dark, both of which present multi-layered plots spanning multiple timelines and locations.

These underrecognized productions present structured plots and coordinated world-building, with attention to consistent internal logic and character development. They provide audiences with opportunities to examine conceptual and ethical questions central to science fiction.

For viewers seeking series outside mainstream titles, here is a list of underrated Netflix sci-fi shows that need to be on your watchlist.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Sense8, Dark, and 5 other underrated Netflix sci-fi shows that need to be on your watchlist

1) The OA (2016-2019)

The OA expands its mystery by addressing mythology and human connection (Image via Netflix)

The OA, created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, follows Prairie Johnson (played by Marling), a young woman who reappears after seven years of being missing and recounts an extraordinary story involving near death experiences and alternate dimensions.

Ad

The show goes far beyond its central mystery, exploring themes of mythology and human connection through the lives of ordinary people.

Praised for its ambition and unconventional storytelling, The OA earned a loyal following but was cancelled after its second season. Its unresolved ending sparked continued campaigns from fans urging the streaming platform to revive the series.

2) Alice in Borderland (2020-present)

Alice in Borderland is a Japanese science fiction thriller (Image via Netflix)

Alice in Borderland is a Japanese science fiction thriller that reimagines Tokyo as a dangerous parallel reality designed for survival games. In this world, participants are forced to take part in challenges where success ensures progression, while failure often results in death.

Ad

The series has drawn comparisons to Squid Game for its blend of suspense, social commentary, and relentless competition. Central to its narrative is the use of playing cards, which determine the nature and difficulty of each challenge.

As the story unfolds, the surviving players gradually uncover the truth behind the world they are trapped in.

3) Dark (2017-2020)

Dark is a German science fiction series (Image via Netflix)

Dark is a German science fiction series that earned widespread critical acclaim. The story begins with the disappearance of two children in the town of Winden, leading into an exploration of time travel that spans multiple generations.

Ad

The show examines questions of fate, free will, and whether cycles of tragedy can ever be broken. Set against the eerie backdrop of a small German town, the atmosphere plays a central role in shaping the story, often likened to a modern fable.

Known for its nonlinear structure, Dark challenges viewers with its layered timelines but rewards them through thoughtful plotting and strong character development. Its influence can also be seen in Netflix’s later series 1899, which adopted similar thematic elements.

Ad

4) Love, Death, and Robots (2019-present)

Love, Death & Robots is an animated anthology series (Image via Netflix)

Love, Death & Robots is an animated anthology series featuring science fiction alongside themes of technology and dystopia. Each self-contained episode presents different facets of human experience through speculative storytelling, ranging from dark thrillers to thought-provoking dramas.

Ad

Standout installments such as Bad Traveling, Beyond the Aquila Rift, and Zima Blue have been widely praised for their creativity and impact.

What sets the series apart is its approach to adult animation and mature subject matter. By working with writers, directors, and animation studios from around the world, the show presents a diverse range of visual styles and storytelling voices, giving viewers a unique collection of perspectives within one anthology.

Ad

5) Sense8 (2015-2018)

Sense8 follows eight strangers who are mentally and emotionally connected (Image via Netflix)

Sense8 is a series that explores the lives of eight strangers from different parts of the world who discover they are mentally and emotionally linked.

Ad

This connection, described in the show as a “cluster,” allows each individual to access the skills and knowledge of the others, creating both opportunities and dangers as they attempt to understand the origins of their bond.

Created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, known for The Matrix franchise, the series extends their signature interest in identity, interconnectedness, and human potential.

Sense8 has been widely recognized for its portrayal of diversity, using its global ensemble to reflect themes of cultural exchange and collective consciousness. Through its mix of science fiction and drama, the show raises questions about fate, shared experience, and the possibilities of unity across differences.

Ad

6) 3 Body Problem (2024-present)

3 Body Problem has been adapted from Liu Cixin’s acclaimed novel (Image via Netflix)

3 Body Problem, adapted from Liu Cixin’s acclaimed novel, draws its name from an astrophysical theory tied to motion and gravity. While rooted in scientific concepts, the series primarily uses them as a framework to tell a layered story that spans mid-20th-century China, the United States, and the present day.

Ad

It gradually reveals how these timelines intersect under the looming presence of an extraterrestrial threat.

With its nonlinear structure, the show creates an intricate but rewarding viewing experience. Although the plot’s density can be challenging, its deliberate pacing ensures that the narrative threads converge meaningfully by the season’s conclusion.

The streaming platform has already confirmed a second season, anticipated for release in 2026.

7) Into the Night (2020-2021)

Into the Night features elements of science fiction and dystopia within a survival story (Image via Netflix)

Into the Night, a Belgian production, features elements of science fiction and dystopia within a survival story.

Ad

The series begins with a global catastrophe in which exposure to sunlight proves fatal, forcing a group of passengers on a commercial flight to remain airborne in order to stay alive. Their journey quickly becomes a test of resourcefulness, as each individual’s expertise plays a role in keeping the group one step ahead of disaster.

What distinguishes the series is its setting, with most of the drama unfolding inside the confines of an aircraft, heightening both tension and claustrophobia.

Ad

Though Netflix concluded the show after two seasons, Into the Night earned strong reviews from critics and holds an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, confirming its status as a standout entry in the platform’s international catalog.

Together, these seven series show the range of Netflix’s science fiction catalog and the platform’s role in expanding the genre to global audiences.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More