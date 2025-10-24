9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 4 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

The action continues in 9-1-1: Nashville season 1, the latest addition to the first responder franchise from Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear. The series follows Station 113’s team of firefighters, paramedics, and dispatchers as they respond to life-threatening emergencies across Tennessee.

Starring Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, and Michael Provost, the show premiered on October 9, 2025, on ABC. The upcoming 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 4 is set to air on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, continuing the team’s high-stakes missions and emotional challenges that test their courage and commitment to saving lives.

When does 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 4 come out?

9-1-1: Nashville (Image via Instagram/911nashville)

9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 4 releases on Thursday, October 30, 2025, on ABC at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. As with previous episodes, it will also be available for streaming on Hulu the following day, Friday, October 31, 2025.

Here’s the release schedule for major time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Time (PT) Thursday, Oct. 30 6:00 p.m. Mountain Time (MT) Thursday, Oct. 30 7:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) Thursday, Oct. 30 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) Thursday, Oct. 30 9:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Friday, Oct. 31 1:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET) Friday, Oct. 31 2:00 a.m. Philippine Standard Time (PHT) Friday, Oct. 31 9:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) Friday, Oct. 31 11:00 a.m.

Fans can catch 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 4 on ABC during its live broadcast or stream it the next day on Hulu with any active subscription plan.

How many episodes are left in 9-1-1: Nashville season 1?

The first season of 9-1-1: Nashville consists of 10 episodes, which means there are still six episodes left after episode 4 airs. Each episode runs approximately 60 minutes and follows the lives of Nashville’s first responders as they deal with emergencies ranging from natural disasters to personal dilemmas.

A brief recap of 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 3

In episode 3, titled Forces of Nature, the Station 113 crew faced multiple crises across the city. Ryan stepped up to lead the team when Captain Don Hart became unavailable. The unit responded to a rescue involving a child trapped in a trailer hanging from a historic Nashville bridge.

Meanwhile, Blythe made an emotional visit to Dixie, hinting at unresolved personal issues that could shape future episodes.

What to expect from 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 4

A severe flood threatens Nashville’s lower districts: Station 113 is called to multiple rescue sites after heavy rainfall causes a dam failure. The team must split into smaller units to save trapped civilians before the water levels rise.

Station 113 is called to multiple rescue sites after heavy rainfall causes a dam failure. The team must split into smaller units to save trapped civilians before the water levels rise. Captain Don Hart faces a leadership test: After temporarily stepping back in episode 3, Don returns to command under intense conditions. He must regain the team’s confidence while dealing with the consequences of his previous decisions.

After temporarily stepping back in episode 3, Don returns to command under intense conditions. He must regain the team’s confidence while dealing with the consequences of his previous decisions. Cammie handles a critical dispatch call: The team’s dispatcher, played by Kimberly Williams-Paisley, becomes central to a rescue operation involving a stranded family. Her ability to stay composed under pressure may determine whether the victims survive.

The team’s dispatcher, played by Kimberly Williams-Paisley, becomes central to a rescue operation involving a stranded family. Her ability to stay composed under pressure may determine whether the victims survive. Ryan and Blythe navigate personal conflicts: Following Blythe’s visit in the previous episode, tension rises as personal revelations threaten to disrupt the team’s cohesion during one of their most challenging emergencies yet.

These developments suggest that 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 4 will combine intense rescue sequences with emotional storytelling, continuing the series’ pattern of blending procedural action with character-driven drama.

The world of 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 so far

9-1-1: Nashville (Image via Instagram/911nashville)

Created by Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani, 9-1-1 Nashville season 1 brings the signature high-stakes format of the 9-1-1 franchise to a new location. Unlike 9-1-1 Los Angeles or 9-1-1 Lone Star, the Nashville spinoff explores disasters rooted in the region’s unique environment, from tornadoes to flash floods, and its rich music culture.

The main cast includes:

Chris O’Donnell as Captain Don Hart, the head of Station 113.

Jessica Capshaw as Dixie Hart, a paramedic and Don’s sister.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley as dispatcher Cammie.

LeAnn Rimes as Blythe, a local singer involved in several ongoing subplots.

Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey as core members of the rescue team.

With Rashad Raisani serving as showrunner and executive producers including Angela Bassett, Brad Falchuk, and Brad Buecker, the series continues the creative legacy of its predecessors while offering fresh stories set against Nashville’s cultural backdrop.

New episodes of 9-1-1 Nashville season 1 air every Thursday on ABC from 9:01 p.m. to 10:01 p.m. ET/PT. The episodes are available for streaming on Hulu the following day. Viewers can also access past episodes of the 9-1-1 franchise, including 9-1-1 Los Angeles and 9-1-1 Lone Star, on the same platform.

