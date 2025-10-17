9-1-1 season 9 episode 2 recap: Are Athena and Hen heading back to Earth after spiraling in space?

In 9-1-1 season 9 episode 2, everything that could go wrong goes wrong, and it's amplified by the fact that Athena and Hen, along with three other "everyday heroes," are miles into space aboard the Inara. The episode kicks off with their preparation to head to space as part of Tripp Hauser's PR stint and the suspense of an upcoming geomagnetic storm.

Ad

Titled Spiraling, the episode sees the Inara spacecraft, with Athena and Hen, along with the others inside it, spiraling in space after being hit by one of the satellites with no contact on Earth. Thanks to Karen and some old tech and old satellites, they manage to establish contact and start Inara's descent back to Earth.

Unfortunately, the horror in space continues as Athena and Hen are coming back to Earth, but the spacecraft catches fire on their way, and the fire suppression button refuses to work. The window to communicate is also closing, and Earth also has to deal with the effects of the geostorm.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for 9-1-1 season 9 episode 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

What happens to Athena and Hen in the Inara on their way back to Earth in 9-1-1 season 9 episode 2?

Hen in space (Image via @911onabc/Instagram)

The first half of Athena and Hen's, along with three others, trip to space in 9-1-1 season 9 episode 2 happens without a hitch. Lift-off is smooth, they make it into space, and get a little bit of anti-gravity experience. They also see the Aurora Borealis from space, but the experience quickly turns deadly once the 40% chance of a geomagnetic storm rises to 100%.

Ad

As more satellites go out, one crashes into the Inara, and while the ship is fine, it's also spinning out of control in space. Even worse, there are no controls inside, and the communication and cameras are down. Parker, the tech bro, stops the spinning by unplugging and plugging back some wires, but the whole ordeal also stops his heart. Now, they are stuck in space with a medical emergency.

Thankfully, Hen helps save him. Karen, on Earth, also manages to use some old tech to contact everyone at Inara. They patch the coms to Tripp, and they manage to ignite the thruster to bring the Inara back to Earth. However, during the descent, another disaster happens. Fire starts coming out of the vents, and the fire suppression mechanism refuses to work.

Ad

9-1-1 season 9 episode 2 ends in another deadly cliffhanger, with Hen, Athena, and others aboard the Inara's life still in trouble. The ship may be coming back down to Earth, but it's still a mystery if everyone will return home alive.

Read more: 9-1-1 season 8 recap

9-1-1 season 9 episode 2: The sky is falling, and the 118 is dealing with the aftermath on Earth

Athena and Hen in space are not the only ones dealing with the geomagnetic storm in 9-1-1 season 9 episode 2. Debris from the crashing satellites is falling from the sky in balls of flames, causing various distractions in the city. The 118 is dispatched to deal with various calls, including electric cars going completely crazy because Tripp Hauser's satellites are down.

Ad

The 118 watching the lift-off (Image via @911onabc/Instagram)

The episode also shows how the lack of satellites disrupts technology, with surgery robots going crazy and shooting lasers everywhere. Chimney, Buck, and Parker deal with the killer robot in the hospital in a suspenseful scene, which includes one with Buck trapped in the room with the killer surgical robot. They do manage to destroy the robot with help from Harry, of all people.

Ad

Other highlights in 9-1-1 season 9 episode 2

Harry opening up about his feelings for his mother is one of the highlights of 9-1-1 season 9 episode 2, before all the chaos from the geomagnetic storm. He's angry, but not sure who he is angry with. What he's certain of, however, is that he feels like Athena going to space is unnecessary.

A lot of his anger stems from his parents choosing their duty over their family, like his father choosing to help other children and Bobby choosing to save his teammate in 9-1-1 season 8. After everything that happened with his father and Bobby, he thinks Athena going to space is just a risk that she could have avoided.

Ad

Meanwhile, Tripp Hauser is dealing with a huge crisis that could have grave consequences if the truth comes out. He knows about the over 40% chance of a geomagnetic storm happening, but he still decides to push through instead of scrapping the launch.

Catch 9-1-1 season 9 episode 2, along with the show's previous episode, streaming on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More