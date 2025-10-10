9-1-1 season 9 premiere recap: Why is Hen and Athena going to space?

9-1-1 season 9 premiere, titled Eat the Rich, sets the tone for the show in the post-Captain Bobby Nash era. The new season kicks off some six months after Bobby's death, with Station 118 seemingly moving on with their personal and professional lives after paying tribute to their late leader with a plaque dedication ceremony.

Ad

However, throughout the episode, the series shows how Bobby's passing has deeply affected the group and has sent Athena spiraling. But as lives move on and emergency cases are solved, Athena takes the biggest leap of all. Athena is joining Hen on a trip to space to get the millions-worth of donation from the tech billionaire whom the latter saved.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team continues to feel the void Bobby has left in the firehouse and in their lives, which also leaves Chim questioning his worth in filling Bobby's shoes.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the 9-1-1 season 9 premiere. Reader's discretion is advised.

Why does Hen invite Athena to go to space in the 9-1-1 season 9 premiere?

Athena goes to space (Image via ABC)

Hen becomes the big hero in the 9-1-1 season 9 premiere after doing the CPR and saving tech billionaire Tripp Houser after a humpback whale swallows him whole. Although it's a team effort, with Chimney and Eddie's quick thinking also saving Tripp, Hen's CPR skills are what are trending on TikTok, so Tripp thinks she's his guardian angel.

Ad

In return, he's donating $5 million to the LAFD on the condition that Hen goes to space in his shuttle. While Hen secures a plus one, thinking that Karen will go to space with her, the latter declines because it would tarnish her reputation as a serious aerospace engineer. With Hen now needing a plus one, Edddie, Buck, and even Chim campaign to accompany Hen to space.

However, at the end of 9-1-1 season 9 premiere, it's Athena going to space. While Hen needs a plus one, Athena needs something that can get her out of her funk after Bobby's death. Her family life is chaotic after bailing from her kids one too many times, and the FBI has just taken over months of undercover work.

Ad

A 9-1-1 emergency involving a woman rotting on her own opens up her eyes about what has started happening in her life. She's checked out from a lot of people, including her kids, and even missed Bobby's dedication ceremony. But she promises to say yes to the next opportunity that comes her way, and Hen just so happens to have the perfect "opportunity" for her.

9-1-1 season 9 premiere: Is Chim the new captain?

Chim is the interim captain (Image via ABC)

The 9-1-1 season 9 premiere confirms what has been teased in the 9-1-1 season 8 finale, with Chim taking over as captain of Station 118 after Bobby Nash's death. However, it's not official yet, and Chim is only the interim captain. It's also more complicated for Chim's perspective to take over Bobby's position in the team.

Ad

While everyone supports him to become the new leader of the group, with the team already having faith and trust in his leadership, Chim himself doesn't think he or anyone else is worthy to fill the shoes Bobby left. As Eddie hints at the end of the episode, Chimney can make his captain position official if he only takes the test, but Chim is dragging his feet about that.

He thinks that it would be disrespectful for him, of all people, will try to step into Bobby's shoes. Ultimately, Chim's final decision will push the changing dynamics in the firehouse into a tailspin.

Ad

Other highlights of the 9-1-1 season 9 premiere

Athena goes undercover (Image via ABC)

Ad

Athena's arc in 9-1-1 season 9 premiere is one of the highlights as it shows how she's been dealing with Bobby's death for the last six months, and it's not good. As it turns out, she hasn't done much of anything but work, undergoing a fourth consecutive sting operation to bury the pain of losing Bobby.

It also means that she's way out of touch with what has been happening with her kids, especially Harry. As it turns out, he dropped out of school and is now working at a bakery. Their confrontation ends in a heart-dropping scene, with Harry telling Athena that she hasn't been their mom since Bobby died.

Ad

Meanwhile, at the fire station, a buddy romance is brewing, and Buck is not too happy about it. Hen and Eddie are getting along as new partners and have even gone together to watch a movie, and Buck is a little too jealous. He also confesses about missing Bobby to Baby Bobby in an adorable scene.

Catch the 9-1-1 season 9 premiere on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More