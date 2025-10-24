9-1-1 season 9 episode 3 recap: Are Athena and Hen finally safe?

Titled The Sky Is Falling, it aptly describes what's happening in 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3. The debris falling from the sky causes immense destruction and emergencies. Meanwhile, Athena and Hen are on a waiting game when someone can contact them and help them return to Earth. Unfortunately, they don't have much time as their oxygen supply starts dwindling.

As always, Karen has a way to help them get to safety. At the end of 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3, Athena and Hen arrive at the ISS safely, but they aren't as safe as they expected. What they think is a safe haven ends up not being safe after all, as debris from starts crashing right into the station.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

9-1-1 season 9 episode 3: Are Hen and Athena safe at the ISS?

Hen in space (Image via @the911onabc/X)

As it turns out, the International Space Station isn't as safe as everyone thinks it is. The fire in the spacecraft is quickly contained after Athena opens the hatch, but while they are safe from the fire, they can't survive returning to Earth without the hatch. So, instead of going down, their safest bet is to go further up and into the ISS.

While Hen and Athena, along with everyone aboard the Inara, arrive safely at the ISS, they later find out that the station is in the middle of the debris field. It means all floating debris following the geomagnetic storm will hit the station, and according to the one remaining astronaut they saved inside the ISS, the debris has already hit the station three times, and she's not sure it's going to survive a fourth.

9-1-1 season 9 episode 3 ends with the beginning of the debris field hitting the station for the fourth time, with everyone scrambling and bracing for impact. The "safe place" isn't safe after all, and the question of whether Athena and Hen survive their journey in outer space continues to linger.

Tripp Hauser washes his hands off the space trip disaster 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3

Athena in space (Image via @911onabc/Instagram)

While everyone aboard Tripp Hauser's Inara spacecraft scrambles for help from everyone on Earth, the tech billionaire has already washed his hands of the team. He kicks off 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3 with a press conference, lying to his teeth about the geo storm being sudden minutes after the space trip, when in truth, he knows it was going to come and still continues the space launch.

He has also given up reconnecting and helping the crew return to Earth, getting ahead of the story to try to save face. He tells the world that the rescue mission is impossible to do right now, with what is happening as debris continues to fall from the sky and causing immense destruction.

And while he can't fool Karen, she's left with no choice but to put Tripp Hauser on the back burner for now and focus on trying to find a way to help Hen, Athena, and the rest of the crew. Even Tripp's fiancée, aboard the Inara, hasn't mentioned him saving the day, and everyone has just accepted that their best bet at returning to Earth safely is Karen.

Other highlights in 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3

Chimney at the collapsed train station (Image via @the911onabc/X)

The Inara crew's journey to space is filled with highlights, from Athena opening the hatch and almost flying off the aircraft if not for Hen holding her down by the leg. But as nerve-wracking as the scene is, it has also given Athena a one-of-a-kind experience of gazing at the universe at large.

Kern also gets his moment in 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3, with him flying the ship for real this time, not just in simulation, and does a risky docking maneuver to the ISS. Meanwhile, Parker almost doesn't make it after having panic attacks one too many times and uses up all his oxygen supply from the suit. But Athena helps by pushing his dead weight up to the ISS.

Back on Earth, the 118 makes a difficult decision during an impossible mission. Chimney decides to amputate a woman they are trying to rescue when they have exhausted all options to save her. Meanwhile, May and the kids at the firehouse start treating patients after a surge of victims arrive, as the hospital couldn't take any more.

Catch 9-1-1 season 9 episode 3, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on ABC and Hulu.

