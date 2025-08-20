Acapulco season 4 episode 7 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Acapulco season 4 episode 7, titled The Heat Is On, is set to premiere on August 27, 2025, at 12 am ET exclusively on Apple TV+. Following Esteban's heart attack in the final moments of episode 5, episode 6 solely focused on the hospital and the family as they dealt with the aftermath of the incident.

Esteban is eventually taken to surgery as Maximo's concern shifts from Las Colinas to his family as they sit waiting in the hospital. His attention turns to Sara, who is struggling with the chaos around her and believes that she had a role to play in Esteban's heart attack.

To ease her worries and help her move through it, he recounts a memory of their mother, Nora, reflecting on the way she faced hardship with courage. The story served as a reminder for both brother and sister of what their family is capable of, and it also reminded Maximo of the values his mother had instilled in him.

In the end, Acapulco episode 6 closed on a quieter note, with Esteban, Maximo, Nora, and Sara surrounded by friends and family from Las Colinas. However, for Maximo, things are only beginning, as Acapulco season 4 episode 7 will potentially see him take on his former mentor, Don Pablo, and El Alma del Mar.

When does Acapulco season 4 episode 7 come out? Release time for all major time zones

A still from Acapulco (Image via AppleTV+)

Acapulco season 4 episode 7 will premiere at 12 am ET on August 27, 2025. The episode, titled The Heat Is On, continues the storyline following the events of episode 6 as Maximo and Las Colinas attempt to compete with Don Pablo and El Alma del Mar. Here's when viewers can watch the new episode in major time zones around the world:

Regions Release date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) August 27 12:00 AM Central Time (CT) August 26 11:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) August 26 10:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) August 26 9:00 PM British Summer Time (BST) August 27 5:00 AM Central European Time (CET) August 27 6:00 AM India Standard Time (IST) August 27 9:30 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) August 27 9:30 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) August 27 2:00 PM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) August 27 4:00 PM

How many episodes are left in Acapulco season 4?

Acapulco season 4 consists of a total of 10 episodes, and after the premiere of episode 6, four episodes remain. The bilingual comedy series' final season follows a weekly release schedule on Apple TV+, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday until the series finale.

Episode 7: The Heat is On - August 27, 2025 (written by Francisco Cabrera-Feo)

Episode 8: TBA - September 3, 2025 (written by Celeste Klaus)

Episode 9: TBA - September 10, 2025 (written by Maggie Feakins)

Episode 10: TBA - September 17, 2025 (written by Gonzalo Lomeli and Sam Laybourne)

A brief recap of Acapulco season 4 episode 6

A still from Acapulco (Image via AppleTV+)

Acapulco season 4 episode 6, titled Eso Me Enseñó Mamá, picked up after Esteban collapsed with the family rallying around him in the hospital, hoping for things to go well. Instead of focusing on Las Colinas and its various issues, episode 6 centered on Maximo's inner circle and his family, as his concern shifted to ensuring they were okay.

His first concern was his sister Sara, who was struggling to deal with the events of the dinner party and Esteban's collapse. He decides to tell her a story of perseverance and resilience, and how their mother, Nora, faced both with strength and dignity after their father, Diego Gallardo, passed away when they were children.

The story ends up being precisely what Sara needed to hear, and it encouraged her to apply to NYU, something that her mother agreed to after overhearing their entire conversation. Maximo even decides to find a way to pay for his sister's expensive dream school after being inspired by his own story and reminded of the values his mother helped instill in him.

What to expect from Acapulco season 4 episode 7?

A still from Acapulco (Image via AppleTV+)

Following the conclusion of episode 6, Acapulco season 4 episode 7, titled "The Heat Is On," will likely continue exploring the aftermath of Esteban's health crisis. At the end of episode 6, he was still in the hospital recovering from heart surgery, but the focus will likely shift back to Las Colinas and its rivalry with El Alma del Mar.

Maximo will likely be at the heart of it, alongside Chad and Memo, as well as Alejandro Vera, and will likely go head-to-head against his mentor, Don Pablo. Chad and Gloria's budding romance will also likely face new challenges as their conflicting loyalties to rival resorts, while Julia and Maximo continue to deal with living together.

Furthermore, with only three episodes left after episode 7 premieres, the show's creators will likely accelerate the pace as the series begins to wrap up its storylines and conclude.

Interested viewers can watch Acapulco season 4 on Apple TV+.

