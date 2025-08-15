The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 7 follows Naofumi's difficult trip as he and his group deal with the impacts of the enigmatic barrier while attempting to get to Q'ten Lo. In pursuit of his ultimate objective of facing the Heavenly Emperor, the Shield Hero must negotiate this peculiar new challenge after being unexpectedly attacked and split up from some of his friends.

With Raphtalia and his remaining supporters at his side, Naofumi's resolve gets stronger every time he faces an obstacle. As the adventure heats up, fans can watch this crucial episode on Crunchyroll and other streaming services on August 20, 2025.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 7 release date and time

Naofumi, Raphtalia, Sadeena, and Gaelion (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 7 will debut in Japan on August 20, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. (JST). Every Tuesday, the show will air at the same time slot as it does each week. Episode 7 will be available overseas on the same day as it airs in Japan at 5:30 am (PT)/8:30 am (ET). For viewers in different time zones, the following is a list of international release times:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday August 20, 2025 5 am Eastern Time Monday August 20, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday August 20, 2025 12 pm Central European Time Monday August 20, 2025 1 pm Indian Standard Time Monday August 20, 2025 6 pm Philippine Time Monday August 20, 2025 8 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday August 20, 2025 9 pm Australian Central Time Monday August 20, 2025 10:30 pm

Where to watch The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 7

Atla, Fohl, Naofumi, and Raphtalia (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Within minutes of the Japanese version showing, the new season will be available to watch anywhere thanks to Crunchyroll's simulsubbing in multiple languages. Where Crunchyroll has limited presence, like Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, Netflix Asia also commonly simulstreams anime series in these countries.

Still, episodes may not necessarily be simulcast with Crunchyroll. The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 7 will be available to watch on domestic streaming services and air on Japanese television networks.

Episode 6 recap

Filo and Rafi (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Naofumi and his companions returned to meet the queen to update their situation and prepare for the journey. The next day, Naofumi and his companions set sail for Q'ten Lo. Episode 6 delivered action and introduced the full scope of the Q'ten Lo voyage.

Naofumi's party faced an unexpected attack but fought valiantly. When the battle seemed over, Raphtalia, Naofumi, Sadeena, and Gaelion found themselves stranded in a strange land. Gaelion introduced and explained the barrier, leaving Naofumi's party needing to reunite in Q'ten Lo.

What to expect from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 7 (Speculative)

Sadeena and Gaelion (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 7 will likely explore the barrier and the methods to break through it. Raphtalia appears positioned to play a crucial role, with Sadeena's assistance proving invaluable. The barrier currently controls Naofumi's ship and his party's perception, frustrating the Shield Hero.

As developments unfold, Naofumi grows increasingly determined to defeat the Heavenly Emperor. Future episodes will reveal key Q'ten Lo information and become more action-heavy as Naofumi approaches his goal.

