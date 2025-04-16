All American season 7 episode 11: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

All American season 7 episode 11 promises new discoveries and more surprises following the cliffhanger ending of the previous episode. KJ's grandfather's visit is set to bring revelations about the Jeremy men that could make or break his already troubled family.

Ad

Meanwhile, just as Khalil finds a way to get rid of the threat from his father's gang members, he's going to be bombarded with an unexpected surprise on his big day. Catch more of the story in All American season 7 episode 11 on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET on NBC.

The next episode is directed by Save the Last Dance actress and director Karimah Westbrook, who starred in the first six seasons of the series as Grace James.

Ad

Trending

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

When will All American season 7 episode 11 be released?

All American season 7 episode 11 will continue the show's traditional weekly release schedule on Monday nights following its mid-season one-week break. It means that the next episode will be airing next Monday, April 21, 2025, at the usual time slot of 5:00 pm Pacific Time or 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Ad

However, it's worth noting that the release timings of the episode will vary from one region to another. Please check the table below for the exact details of when the episode drops in major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday, April 21, 2025 5:00 pm Central Time Monday, April 21, 2025

7:00 pm Eastern Time Monday, April 21, 2025

8:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025

12:00 am Central European Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025

1:00 am Eastern European Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025

2:00 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025

5:30 am Japan Standard Time Tuesday, April 22, 2025

9:00 am

Ad

Read more: Complete release schedule of All American season 7

Where to watch All American season 7 episode 11

Like the previous episodes of the sports drama series, All American season 7 episode 11 will exclusively air on The CW channel on the scheduled release date above. However, those who can't watch it live will be able to watch the new episode on The CW website the next day, on Tuesday.

Ad

All previous episodes of season 7 can only be watched via The CW, but seasons 1 through 6 of All American are available for streaming on Netflix.

A brief recap of All American season 7 episode 10

All American season 7 episode 10 brought the show's cast and characters to the conclusion of their problems while also teasing new ones. Titled Just a Friend, Khalil finally asked for help with his problems with his father's gang members. With Amina's encouragement, he asked for Coop's help, and with Coop and Flip's connections, it appeared that Khalil wouldn't have to worry about the gang anymore.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, the Beverly Eagles' last game of the season before the playoffs ended in a win and a new record, but one of their teammates was also injured. Cassius' father's visit during the game also teases a secret plan that KJ doesn't know about but will soon find out. He also made it official with Tori, whom he kissed in front of the school.

What to expect in All American season 7 episode 11

Next week's episode of All American season 7, titled No Role Modelz, will be about discoveries, secrets, and surprises. All American season 7 episode 11 will continue the cliffhanger ending of episode 10, with KJ finally finding out what the Jeremy family business is all about.

Ad

Meanwhile, Khalil will be celebrating his 18th birthday in the next episode, but a surprise visit from someone could make or break the occasion. Here's what audiences can expect in next week's episode of the series, per the synopsis:

"KJ grapples with a new discovery about the Jeremy family; Ava finally has answers to lingering questions in her marriage to Cassius; Khalil gets an unexpected visit on his 18th birthday; Amina has a tough choice to consider."

Ad

Stay tuned for updates on news on anticipated shows like All American season 7 as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More