All American season 7 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Difficult decisions and complex relationships continue in All American season 7 episode 6 as personal drama and ambition collide. After KJ and Amina's fake relationship and Khalil's father's mess, drama and tension are about to go a stake higher in the next episode.

All American season 7 episode 6 will be released on March 10, 2025, at the show's usual 5:00 pm PT time slot, exclusively on The CW. The episode, Return of the Mack, promises to continue the unfolding drama between the second generation of casts in the series.

Episode 6 will be directed by Charles Lee Wilson, who previously mostly worked as an assistant to the producer during the first and second seasons of the series. It will be his second time directing an episode for All American, the first being season 6 episode 6.

When will All American season 7 episode 6 be released?

Following the show's streak of weekly releases on Monday nights, All American season 7 episode 6 will arrive next Monday evening, March 10, 2025, at 5:00 pm Pacific Time or 8:00 pm Eastern Time.

However, the release timing can be different from one region to another. Take a look at the table below for the exact release dates and times of when the next episode airs.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday, March 10, 2025 5:00 pm Central Time Monday, March 10, 2025

7:00 pm Eastern Time Monday, March 10, 2025

8:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, March 11, 2025

1:00 am Central European Time Tuesday, March 11, 2025

2:00 am Eastern European Time Tuesday, March 11, 2025

3:00 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, March 11, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Tuesday, March 11, 2025

10:00 am

Please note that these release schedules have already taken daylight saving time into account.

Where to watch All American season 7 episode 6

Similar to the previous five episodes of the ongoing sports drama, The CW is the only way to watch All American season 7 episode 6. It will first air on The CW channel on the scheduled release date above. Another option to watch the new episode besides the channel is through the official The CW website or its accompanying up, but episode 6 will not arrive there until the very next day of its television premiere, so on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

The past six seasons of All American can be watched on Netflix, but previous episodes of season 7 are only accessible via The CW.

A brief recap of All American season 7 episode 5

All American season 7 episode 5 was more drama than sport, with the episode highlighting the aftermath of the Beverly Eagles' win. KJ, as the QB of the football team, has become even more famous overnight, but Tori saves him from all the girls' attention. Tori, it turns out, likes KJ and attempts to kiss him, but he cuts it off before anything can happen.

But while KJ and Tori's affair was cut short, he ended up agreeing to play Amina's fake boyfriend to make Khalil jealous. Amina thinks Khalil could get jealous enough to realize he likes her back. Meanwhile, Khalil's father drops another bomb that can change the trajectory of his newfound path away from his father's gang life. Marqui wants Khalil to lie about his whereabouts, essentially using his son to get away from something that could be dangerous.

What to expect in All American season 7 episode 6

All American season 7 episode 6 is titled Return of the Mack, which is expected to see Khalil's internal struggle as he again tries to brace the impact of his two worlds colliding because of his father. Whether he lies for his father and maintains their improving relationship or chooses the better path for himself, which could anger Marqui, is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, KJ and Amina's fake relationship was supposed to make Khalil jealous. But in the next episode, their pretense will get the attention of the girl who likes KJ and isn't afraid to make the first move—Tori. Patience and Coop, who has been in a long-distance relationship throughout All American season 7 will also have their relationship tested.

Here's what audiences can expect in the next episode per the synopsis:

"Khalil must choose between lying for his father and a better path for himself; Patience gets an opportunity that tests her relationship with Coop; KJ's fake relationship with Amina draws Tori's interest."

Stay tuned to get more updates and news on All American season 7 and other similar TV shows as 2025 progresses.

