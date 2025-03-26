All American season 7 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

All American season 7 episode 9 promises an exciting turn of events for fans of the original All American cast and characters. With the increasing rivalry between the South Crenshaw Chargers and the Beverly Eagles, as well as Jordan and Cassius, two football stars return to help diffuse the situation.

All American season 7 episode 9 will be released next Monday, March 31, 2025, at the usual 5:00 pm PT time slot. Titled Shadowboxin', the next episode teases more drama between the rival schools, surprise comebacks, and dealing with haunting memories.

Along with the regular cast members of season 7, OG All American characters Daniel Ezra's Spencer James and Da'Vinchi's Darnell Hayes are expected to appear in the next episode, directed by Daniel Ezra.

When will All American season 7 episode 9 be released?

All American season 7 continues its tradition of releasing single episodes on Monday evenings. It means that episode 9 will be airing on March 31, 2025, at 5:00 pm Pacific Time or 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, the release dates and times vary depending on the region. Please check the table below for the guide on the exact release timings of the upcoming All American season 7 episode 9, in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday, March 31, 2025 5:00 pm Central Time Monday, March 31, 2025

7:00 pm Eastern Time Monday, March 31, 2025

8:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, April 1, 2025

12:00 am Central European Time Tuesday, April 1, 2025

1:00 am Eastern European Time Tuesday, April 1, 2025

2:00 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, April 1, 2025

5:30 am Japan Standard Time Tuesday, April 1, 2025

9:00 am

Where to watch All American season 7 episode 9

The CW remains the only way to watch All American season 7. So, like the previous eight episodes of the ongoing sports drama, episode 9 will be airing on The CW channel on the scheduled release date above. For those who can't catch All American season 7 episode 9 live on television, the episode will be available for streaming on The CW website and the app the very next day, Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

All previous episodes is only available to watch via The CW, but seasons 1 through 6 of the series can be watched on Netflix.

A brief recap of All American season 7 episode 8

It's homecoming week for South Crenshaw in All American season 7 episode 8. Titled Squabble Up, the episode saw Amina becoming Miss Crenshaw and discovering that her mom, Monique, aka Mo, was also Miss Crenshaw during her time. It makes her even more curious to know about her mom's past, which Preach and Coop have been hiding from her.

With Coop and Preach still unsure if it's the right time to tell Amina the truth, she leaves home without telling them. In her letter, she said she was going to her grandparents to find the answers she had been looking for about her mother and what happened the day she died.

Meanwhile, Khalil gets his first official game in All American season 7 episode 8. But just as the game got heated up, a player from the other team, who was once Khalil's gang-affiliated friend, purposely injured Yasi's foot. It's revenge on Khalil because his former friends think he sold his dad to the police.

Following the same player antagonizing Yasi about his cousin, the players from both teams ended up in a brawl. In an attempt to escalate the situation, Khalil took the blame for starting the chaos, getting the heat away from Yasi who threw the first punch.

What to expect in All American season 7 episode 9

Titled Shadowboxin', the upcoming All American season 7 episode 9 promises a series of dramatic and surprising turns of events. After Jordan and Cassius' rivalry takes a turn in the previous episode, two well-known football stars originally from the neighborhood will try to help patch things up between them.

Meanwhile, following Amina's running away from home, Preach and Coop will have to decide whether they are ready to tell the truth to Amina about what happened with Mo. It's bound to dig up some bad memories for Coop either way. Here's what audiences can expect to play out in the next episode per the synopsis:

"Spencer James and Darnell Hayes return to town, organizing a spirited night out aimed at resolving the escalating rivalry between Cassius and Jordan; Coop struggles with haunting memories of the past."

Stay tuned for more All American Season 7 news and updates as the year progresses.

