"All falling to bits now" - Tom Hardy makes a shocking revelation about his health after doing so many action movies in his career

Tom Hardy has appeared in many action projects, such as the Venom trilogy, Mad Max: Fury Road, and most recently, the Netflix movie Havoc and the Paramount+ TV series MobLand.

In a May 9, 2025, interview with Esquire, while promoting MobLand, Hardy spoke candidly about the physical ailments he's been dealing with after working for years as an action star.

"I’ve had two knee surgeries now, my disc’s herniated in my back, I’ve got sciatica as well. And I have that… is it plantar fasciitis? Where did that come from? And why? Why?! And I pulled my tendon in my hip as well. It’s like, it’s all falling to bits now, and it’s not going to get better."

Hardy, now 47 years old, also said that he would not mind taking stem cell therapy. When the interviewer inquired if he would really do it, the actor said:

"Probably, yeah. I think if it comes down to the wire and it seems the sensible thing to do and I take advice."

Hardy began his career as a model in the entertainment industry. He was 21 at the time and had a brief contract with Models 1 before he joined Drama Centre London.

However, he dropped out soon because he landed a role in the mini-series, Band of Brothers. It has been almost three decades since then, and Tom Hardy has played some of the most memorable characters.

Tom Hardy on what attracted him to do MobLand

MobLand is a crime drama series that premiered on Paramount+ on March 30, 2025. Directed and produced by Guy Ritchie, the show reunites him with Tom Hardy, who worked with Ritchie on the 2008 film RocknRolla.

Hardy, known for many crime dramas, said MobLand felt like the right next step after playing Venom for over 7 years. In an interview with Esquire, he shared that the show had a "similar solar system" to the world he had just left.

"You know, still a studio production, still a big vessel, but it’s different muscles. Some are older muscles that I’m warming up again, like villains and criminals," Hardy said.

He continued:

"I needed to go somewhere. To move forward. I needed to draw a line, because otherwise I’d be looking back, going 'Sony, will you have me back? Reignite the flames!' That’s a desperate place to be as a human being."

Besides this, Tom Hardy's interest was also piqued by the story and the opportunity to work with actors like Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and Paddy Considine. Further, it allowed him to work with Guy Ritchie and Jez Butterworth.

Tom Hardy on playing Harry Da Souza in MobLand

In MobLand, Tom Hardy's Harry Da Souza is hired as a fixer by London's crime family, the Harrigans, to de-escalate the tensions between their family and the south London-based Stevensons family.

In an interview with CBR published on May 12, 2025, Hardy reflected on his character, saying:

"It's lovely to have so much optionality, in so many different faces in front of different people. And it's lovely to have a full, full deck to play with. I think Harry is different depending on who he's talking to."

Harry's job is multi-faceted, and he certainly has the skillset for it, although viewers are still kept in the dark about his past job.

MobLand is available to stream on Paramount+.

