Anjelica Hadsell's twisted murder case - A complete timeline of events

In March 2015, 18‑year‑old Anjelica Hadsell, a college student and aspiring athlete, returned to her home in Norfolk, Virginia, for spring break. What began as a brief visit home became a nightmare when AJ vanished under mysterious circumstances. Initial concerns grew as family and friends failed to locate her, prompting a police investigation.

Despite early efforts led by her stepfather, Wesley Hadsell, to find her or appear helpful, suspicion gradually turned toward him. Investigators eventually uncovered a series of troubling clues, including GPS data, planted evidence, and the presence of drug paraphernalia, suggesting that Anjelica Hadsell had been deliberately killed by someone she trusted.

In 2022, Wesley was convicted of first‑degree murder and concealment of a dead body and sentenced to life in prison, although he continues to claim his innocence. The case was featured in NBC’s Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, available to stream on Peacock and Oxygen.

Anjelica Hadsell's disappearance: March 2–3, 2015

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Myriam Zilles)

On March 2, 2015, Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell, an 18-year-old college freshman, was at her family’s home in Norfolk, Virginia, during spring break. Around midday, her mother, Jennifer Wright, returned to find AJ gone, leaving her wallet, jacket, and half-folded laundry. A note and a text from AJ’s phone stating she was “out with friends” initially suggested she might return soon, as per Oxygen. However, concern grew when she didn’t.

On March 3, a friend, Corey French, found a piece of AJ’s credit card on the road. Wesley Hadsell, Anjelica Hadsell's stepfather, appeared cooperative, organizing search parties and speaking to the media.

Yet, police noted he left work abruptly on March 2 to meet AJ, supposedly to give her money, and returned agitated. His phone and AJ’s phone pinged in similar locations, raising early suspicions about his involvement. The Norfolk community rallied, distributing flyers and holding vigils as the search intensified, as per Justia.

Discovery of AJ’s Body: April 9, 2015

(Image via Unsplash/ @ JOSHUA COLEMAN)

On April 9, 2015, AJ’s body was found partially buried in a drainage ditch behind an abandoned house off Smiths Ferry Road in Southampton County, about 60 miles from Norfolk, as per Wavy News. The discovery came after a tip led police to the rural site, where AJ’s body was face down under plywood, with her pants pulled down and boots visible in the dirt.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death as “acute heroin poisoning and homicidal violence,” with AJ having three times the lethal dose of heroin in her system. Bruises on her chest and chin suggested restraint, though animal damage prevented confirmation of s*xual assault, as per The Virginia Pilot.

AJ had no history of drug use, and the absence of track marks raised questions about how the heroin was administered. This grim finding shifted the case from a missing persons investigation to a homicide inquiry, with police focusing on Wesley Hadsell.

Investigation and evidence: March–November 2018

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Markus Winkler)

The investigation quickly centered on Wesley Hadsell. GPS data from his work van showed it was parked at the abandoned house on March 4, 2015, two days after AJ’s disappearance. A search of the van revealed a shovel, duct tape, gloves, dirt matching the crime scene, and a photo of AJ. Wesley’s phone records showed it pinged near Anjelica Hadsell’s phone, and police believed he sent texts from her phone to mislead investigators.

Heroin was found in a motel room where Wesley stayed after being expelled from the family home for drug use. His drug dealer confirmed selling him heroin and cocaine around the time of Anjelica Hadsell’s disappearance. Wesley also attempted to frame Corey French by planting AJ’s jacket at his home, leading to charges of breaking and illegal possession in 2016.

An inmate later claimed involvement, but this did not alter the focus on Wesley. In November 2018, he was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree felony murder, and concealment of a body, as per Oxygen.

Trials and conviction: February 2020–April 2022

(Image via Unsplash/ @ Matthew Ansley)

Wesley Hadsell’s first trial in February 2020 ended in a mistrial after two days due to disputes over evidence, including media recordings and his criminal history. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the retrial until January 2022 in Southampton County. Prosecutors argued Wesley abducted Anjelica Hadsell on March 2, 2015, possibly to assault her, and killed her with a forced heroin overdose on March 3, staging it as an overdose, as per News 13.

The defense claimed Anjelica Hadsell died by suicide, citing a breakup and alleged depression, supported by a slideshow titled “Suicide is my father” and texts with an ex-boyfriend. However, Anjelica Hadsell’s roommate and her former doctor, Ralph Northam, testified she was not depressed or suicidal, as per News 13.

On February 7, 2022, after a two-and-a-half-week trial, a jury deliberated for 40–45 minutes and convicted Wesley of first-degree murder and concealment of a body. On April 4, 2022, he was sentenced to life plus 15 years. His attorney announced plans to appeal, as per Wavy News.

