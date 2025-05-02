"Anybody can be good on a show Season 1 and 2"- When Ellen Pompeo made her feelings clear about working on a television show 

Ellen Pompeo is a celebrated American actress best known for her role as Meredith Grey in Grey's Anatomy. Debuting in 2005, the show became a global phenomenon, with Pompeo at its core.

Over the years, she became synonymous with the character and earned recognition as one of the highest-paid actresses on television. In 2018, Pompeo negotiated a deal worth $20 million annually, securing her place not only as a leading actress but also as a powerful figure advocating for fair pay.

That same year, she spoke candidly in an interview with The Ringer, dated January 17, 2018. Discussing various industry challenges, Pompeo did not hold back. Her conversation summed up her perspective on longevity in television, stating,

"Anybody can be good on a show season 1 and 2. Can you be good 14 years later? Now, that’s a f*ckin’ skill."

Her remarks resonated widely, offering a rare and honest glimpse into the complexities of sustaining success in the entertainment industry.

"There are behavior problems because actors are miserable": Ellen Pompeo's take on the insecurities of actors

In her 2018 interview with The Ringer, Ellen Pompeo shared several striking insights. Each reflected her unfiltered views on fame, industry politics, and personal experiences. She candidly reflected on actors' discontent, noting many struggle with envy and dissatisfaction, stating,

"There are behavior problems because actors are miserable that they’re not Leonardo DiCaprio or Margot Robbie"

She described how even when given something great, they often crave something else, illustrating a deeper issue in the industry. Ellen Pompeo also addressed perceptions of fading relevance after years in the same role. She said,

“I’m not the most ‘relevant’ actress out there. I know that’s the industry perception because I’ve been this character for 14 years. But the truth is, anybody can be good on a show season 1 and 2. Can you be good 14 years later? Now, that’s a fuckin’ skill.”

Being part of Grey's Anatomy for so long had its challenges, but Ellen viewed longevity as the mark of an actor's ability.

Ellen Pompeo openly discussed the tough negotiations she faced, especially when former co-star Patrick Dempsey was part of the show.

"They could always use him as leverage against me," she said, explaining the gendered pay dynamics she confronted.

Despite the obstacles, Pompeo eventually secured what she deserved, reinforcing her role as a trailblazer for pay equity. Commenting on the network's reaction after Dempsey's exit, Pompeo stated,

"Are you people f*cking nuts?"

She was frustrated by their rush to bring in a new love interest, questioning the industry's reliance on conventional storytelling formulas. Speaking on empowering women and her daughter's experience on set, Ellen Pompeo highlighted the positive environment of Grey's Anatomy.

"My 8-year-old daughter... is growing up in an environment where she's completely comfortable with power."

This reflected her commitment to creating inclusive and empowering spaces for women in Hollywood.

Ellen Pompeo has stepped back from appearing regularly on Grey's Anatomy but remains connected as the show's narrator and executive producer. At the same time, she made a return to acting through Hulu’s Good American Family, portraying Kristine Barnett.

Her journey reached another milestone this year when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Pompeo continues to advocate for actors. She recently highlighted the issue of unfair streaming residuals and pushed once again for better compensation across the industry.

