"Are you sure?"— Fans react as Invincible season 4 announcement fuels recast doubts for Steven Yeun 

On Thursday, March 21, 2025, Amazon Prime Video announced that Invincible season 4 will return in 2026. The exact date has not been revealed yet, but they did confirm in a social media post that the show should return sometime in the year on the service. The announcement was made just a week after the release of Invincible season 3 finale, which aired on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

In the announcement for Invincible season 4, Prime Video also confirmed that the season's main villain, Thragg, had been cast—but the actor for it wasn't revealed. Alongside that, it was confirmed that the show would feature a storyline with Darkblood, which wasn't a part of the comics. They ended the announcement by saying that Invincible had been cast as well.

"Invincible will return for a season 4. Should be sometime in 2026. Voice acting is complete. There may be a new storyline not in the comic featuring Darkblood. Thragg has been cast. Invincible has also been cast," the announcement read.

However, the last part of the announcement worried many fans as they started questioning what they meant by Invincible being cast in the show. Many fans started questioning whether this meant that Steven Yeun was getting recast. They began expressing their doubts about it in the Instagram comment section of the post. Here are some of the reactions to the announcement below:

A screenshot of the quoted comment (Image via Instagram/@invinciblehq)

A screenshot of a fan's comment (Image via Instagram/@invinciblehq)

A fan reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/@invinciblehq)

A fan reacting to the official news (Image via Instagram/@invinciblehq)

A screenshot of a fan questioning the news (Image via Instagram/@invinciblehq)

A fan confused by season 4's announcement (Image via Instagram/@invinciblehq)

Is Invincible getting recast for Invincible season 4?

No, the character of Invincible isn't getting recast for Invincible season 4. Actor Steven Yeun will continue to voice the character. The statement in the announcement post was just a joke, and there has been no official announcement about Steven Yeun getting recast as the character.

So, for those worried that Yeun was going to be recast - fret not, as he will continue to don the blue and black outfit until a decision for him being recast is made otherwise.

Robert Kirkman speaks on the Invincible season 4 release date

Talking to DiscussingFilm amidst the release of Invincible season 3 in February 2025, Robert Kirkman confirmed that Invincible season 4 will have a similar amount of wait time that Invincible season 2 and 3 had. He confirmed that they are working at a breakneck pace and are doing their best to get the show out on time behind the scenes.

"I think that the release schedule that we’re in is much more what we can expect going forward as opposed to the release schedule that we were in between season 1 and 2," said Kirkman.

However, he did say that he can't guarantee that the show will be coming out every February.

“We’re working at a breakneck pace behind the scenes with Shaun O’Neill and Dan Duncan and the entire team to keep this factory moving and keep this show in production so that we can come out in a fairly regular clip. I can’t guarantee that we’ll be coming back in early February every single year, but I can say that is the goal,” he continued.

For further updates on Invincible season 4, stay tuned.

