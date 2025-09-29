Beauty in Black season 2 part 2: Release window, cast details, and what to expect ahead

Tyler Perry’s Netflix drama Beauty in Black season 2 part 2 is happening, though viewers will need to wait a little longer. The first part of the season premiered on September 11, 2025, continuing the story of the series that has steadily built a strong following on the platform.

Netflix has yet to announce an exact premiere date for part 2, but current indications point to an early 2026 release window. Following the release pattern of season 1, which divided its episodes across two parts, part 2 is projected to arrive between late January and early February 2026, giving audiences the continuation of season 2 shortly after the new year.

Exact release date for Beauty in Black season 2 part 2, and how many episodes will there be in the series

Beauty in Black (Image via Netflix)

While Netflix has yet to provide a firm date, past rollouts give a clear picture of when to expect Beauty in Black season 2 part 2. Season 1 dropped its first half in October 2024, with part 2 following in March 2025, less than five months apart. Season 2 followed a similar path, premiering its first half in September 2025. Using that timeline, part 2 of season 2 is predicted for early 2026.

The next installment will contain eight episodes, keeping consistent with the series’ structure so far. All episodes will be released simultaneously, with runtimes expected to remain between 45 and 60 minutes.

Where to watch Beauty in Black season 2 part 2? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more

Like the previous installments, Beauty in Black season 2 part 2 will be available exclusively on Netflix. There will be no linear TV broadcast or regional syndication, making the streaming giant the only place to watch the continuation.

Season 1 and the first eight episodes of season 2 remain available for viewing, giving audiences a chance to revisit the drama before the next part arrives.

All cast members in Beauty in Black season 2 part 2 and their characters

Beauty in Black (Image via Netflix)

The cast lineup for Beauty in Black season 2 part 2 continues with familiar faces returning to finish the explosive storylines introduced in part 1.

Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie

Ricco Ross as Horace

Crystle Stewart as Mallory

Amber Reign Smith as Rain

Xavier Smalls as Angel

Julian Horton as Roy

Steven G. Norfleet as Charles

Richard Lawson as Norman

Terrell Carter as Varney

Shannon Wallace as Calvin

Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules

Debbi Morgan as Olivia

Tyler Perry’s ensemble cast is central to the drama’s success, blending veteran talent with emerging actors to drive the intense, family-centered narrative forward.

What to expect from Beauty in Black season 2 part 2?

Beauty in Black (Image via Netflix)

Part 1 of Beauty in Black season 2 concluded with key revelations involving Charles, setting the stage for the continuation in part 2. The upcoming episodes will follow Kimmie as she works to secure her position as head of the Bellarie empire while facing opposition from Horace’s family, who are intent on removing her from power.

Mallory remains a central figure in the conflict. Crystle Stewart has noted that the character’s ambition and determination will play a greater role in the next chapter. Betrayals, shifting alliances, and strategic maneuvers in the business rivalry are expected to be explored further.

Kimmie’s development will continue to drive the narrative. Taylor Polidore Williams has described her character’s progression as shaped by Horace’s support and her growing resolve. Tyler Perry has also indicated that part 2 will include significant plot turns involving both the Bellarie family and their corporate battles.

The arrival of Beauty in Black season 2 part 2 in early 2026 will conclude the second chapter of Tyler Perry’s Netflix hit. While Netflix has not confirmed a third season, the show’s strong performance and Perry’s track record suggest that a renewal remains possible.

