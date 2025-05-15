Black Snow season 2 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

American audiences can watch Black Snow season 2 episode 6, from 3 am ET onwards on May 22, 2025, on AMC+. The finale episode, titled Sapphire, is directed by Sian Davies and written by the show’s creator, Lucas Taylor.

Ad

The episode will finally reveal the identity and motive of Zoe's killer. As per episode 5, Sean and Julie seem as the likely culprits. However, other suspects who may have been missed can also emerge as the true perpetrators. Additionally, the episode will offer some resolution to James' story with his younger brother, Richie.

The official logline of Black Snow season 2, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Detective James Cormack works to solve cold cases, uncovering long-buried secrets along the way; at the same time, he's haunted by his personal quest to find his younger brother, who vanished when they were children."

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Black Snow season 2 episode 6.

When to watch Black Snow season 2 episode 6?

An image of Leo Jacobs from Black Snow season 2 episode 5 (Image via Instagram/@amcplus)

Black Snow season 2 episode 6 is set to premiere at 3 am ET/12 am PT on May 22, 2025. The episode, titled Sapphire, has a runtime of 52 minutes and is written and directed by Lucas Taylor and Sian Davies, respectively.

Ad

Below is a region-wise schedule of the episode’s release timings:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Thursday, May 22, 2025 03:00 am Central Time Thursday, May 22, 2025 02:00 am Mountain Time Thursday, May 22, 2025 01:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, May 22, 2025 07:00 am Central European Time Thursday, May 22, 2025 09:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, May 22, 2025 09:00 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 22, 2025 12:30 pm

Ad

Also read: Black Snow season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Where to watch Black Snow season 2 episode 6?

Joseph Rua as seen in Black Snow season 2 episode 5 (Image via Instagram/@amcplus)

Fans of the mystery thriller series will need a subscription to AMC+ to watch Black Snow season 2 episode 6. Their subscription plans start at $6.99 per month with ads and cost $9.99 per month without ads. Moreover, subscribers can also opt for the annual subscription plan costing $95.88 (without ads) and save up to 27% with the yearly plan.

Ad

Moreover, the streaming platform offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial before charging for the service.

What happened in Black Snow season 2 episode 5?

Travis Fimmel plays James Cormack in Black Snow season 2 episode 5 (Image via Instagram/@amcplus)

In Black Snow season 2 episode 5, James and Sam find Zoe’s unsolicited pictures on Sean's laptop. They dig into his connections with Sapphire Futures, a shell company he set up at his mother's behest. The laptop also contains records of Sean's fraudulent bookkeeping in a password-protected folder, which can get Julie in trouble with the law. She uses her connections to steal the laptop from police custody and destroys it in the microwave.

Ad

James informs Nadja that the forensic team has confirmed the human remains belong to Zoe, leaving her heartbroken. She later reconnects with her estranged son, Seb.

In the flashback scenes, Zoe discovers that Julie bribed a councilor to get the Mont Vista land rezoned from rural to residential, which resulted in Cody's family getting evicted from their home. She threatens to expose Julie if she does not allow her to delete her na*ed pictures from Sean’s laptop, but Julie refuses to comply. Zoe receives her inheritance money and leaves $10,000 to Cody’s mother, Mandy, to help her escape her abusive partner, Brad.

Ad

James comes face-to-face with his brother Richie, but he runs away in fear. He later confides in Dr. Nina that he used to lock his brother up in a cupboard to protect him from their father’s anger.

What to expect from Black Snow season 2 episode 6?

Nadja Jacobs as seen in Black Snow season 2 episode 5 (Image via Instagram/@amcplus)

In Black Snow season 2 episode 6, Zoe may decide to confront her father about his affair with Gita or reveal the truth to her mother herself.

Ad

The finale will shed light on the events that led to Zoe's murder. Her anger at Sean over the pictures and Julie over the Mont Vista land could have led to a heated confrontation, which ended with Zoe's death. It is also possible that Joseph or someone else ended up taking her life by accident.

Furthermore, James will certainly run into Richie again, and hopefully, the brothers will be able to move past their troubled childhood and make amends with each other.

Ad

Stay tuned for the detailed recap of Black Snow season 2 episode 6 soon after it arrives on AMC+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More