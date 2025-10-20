Boston Blue season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the characters they play

Boston Blue season 1 is the newest show in the Blue Bloods franchise, which follows Detective Danny Reagan after he moves to Boston. Created by Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, the show depicts Danny working as a detective in Boston, partnered with another detective, and navigating a collaborative work environment, along with dealing with local politics and his family.Boston Blue season 1, like Blue Bloods, portrays the procedural and moral themes it descends from, but it clearly introduces new relationships, backgrounds, and issues to challenge the characters. Donnie Wahlberg stars as Danny Reagan, alongside Sonequa Martin-Green, Ernie Hudson, Maggie Lawson, Gloria Reuben, and Marcus Scribner as the main cast.Who plays who in Boston Blue season 1?Donnie Wahlberg as Danny ReaganMarco Rubio Holds Campaign Rally In North Las Vegas (Image via Getty)In Boston Blue season 1, Danny Reagan arrives in Boston to join the city's police department, facing new challenges in a new city. He tries to re-establish his role within law enforcement while managing his ties to past loyalties in New York and the differences he encounters in Boston.Donnie Wahlberg initially gained fame as a member of the boy band New Kids on the Block and later turned to acting. He has appeared in Band of Brothers, Saw II–IV, and Blue Bloods. He is well known for his long-running role as Danny Reagan.Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver2018 Star Trek Convention Las Vegas (Image via Getty)Lena Silver, the oldest daughter of a legendary family of law enforcement officers, is Danny's partner at Boston PD. She is an emerging voice within the department, trying to balance family pride and pressure while meeting her responsibilities in both her work and personal life. Sonequa Martin-Green is well known for her roles on The Walking Dead as Sasha Williams and on Star Trek: Discovery as Michael Burnham.Ernie Hudson as Reverend Edwin PetersThe Hollywood Critics Association's Astra Creative Arts, Film &amp; TV Awards (Image via Getty)Reverend Peters is a highly respected figure. He is a Baptist minister and the patriarch of the Silver family in Boston Blue season 1. As Lena's grandfather, he offers moral and spiritual advice to his family and the community, frequently commenting on the relationship between faith, justice, and civic duty.Ernie Hudson is best known for his iconic role as Winston Zeddemore in Ghostbusters and its sequels. Some of his memorable TV roles include Oz and Grace and Frankie, and he has appeared in numerous films such as Runaway Jury, The Perfect Storm, Mystic River, Shutter Island, and Spotlight.Maggie Lawson as Sarah SilverMaggie Lawson (Image via Instagram/@magslawslawson)Sarah Silver is Lena's stepsister and the superintendent of the Boston Police Department. She is a strong-willed and determined person, walking a fine line between her duties as a law enforcement officer and her ties to the emotionally unstable Silver family. Maggie Lawson is best known for her starring role as Juliet &quot;Jules&quot; O'Hara on Psych, as well as guest appearances on Santa Clarita Diet, Lethal Weapon, and Outmatched.Gloria Reuben as Mae Silver(020709 Boston, MA) Actress Gloria Reuben attends the South Africa Partners 10th Anniversary Gala at the Cyclorama. Photo by Matthew Healey (Image via Getty)Mae Silver is the District Attorney for Boston, the matriarch of the Silver family, Lena's mom, and Sarah's step-mom in Boston Blue season 1. Mae was widowed after her husband, a judge, was murdered, and she remains firm in her views and decisions, regardless of family or political ramifications.Gloria Reuben became a household name for her role as Jeanie Boulet on ER, which earned her two Primetime Emmy nominations. Her other acting credits include Lincoln, Falling Skies, Mr. Robot, and The First Lady.Supporting cast and characters:Mika Amonsen as Sean ReaganBridget Moynahan as Erin ReaganLizzy Kircher as SophieMatia Jackett as Phoebe YatesDean Redman as Marquis RawlinsNicole Law as Ula ChenJohn MacDonald as Mitchell EdgarsRobert J. Tavenor as Male VendorLuke Barrington as ChipJoel Lacoursiere as BFD Fire CaptainJason Carson as ReporterVinnie Duyck as Paul HoltJames Gaiero as Angry Sox FanAndre Reiter as District AttorneyJames Allen Barnes as Police OfficerKarie O'Donnell as Baseball FanIan Dylan Hunt as BostonianAlso read: Matlock season 2 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they playWhat is Boston Blue season 1 all about? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBoston Blue season 1 is a police procedural drama series and a spinoff of Blue Bloods that premiered on CBS on October 17, 2025. The show follows Detective Danny Reagan, who moves from the NYPD to the Boston Police Department. He begins working with Detective Lena Silver. Lena Silver is the oldest member of a well-known Boston law enforcement family that includes District Attorney Mae Silver and Police Superintendent Sarah Silver. The series explores the dynamics of this large family as they handle complicated cases and personal relationships. In the pilot, Danny is brought into a case when his son, Sean Reagan, a rookie cop in Boston, is wounded during a fire that uncovers a murder. The show maintains the core themes of tradition, family, and faith, but introduces new societal and cultural elements through its diverse cast.Fans can catch episodes of Boston Blue season 1 every Friday on CBS.