Carême season 1 episode 3: Release date, where to watch, and more

Carême season 1 premiered with the first two episodes on April 30, 2025. The historical drama TV series follows the story of a leading French chef named Antonin Carême, who rose to fame in the Napoleonic era and became the world's first celebrity chef.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Carême season 1. Readers' discretion is advised.

However, the chef's newfound fame lands him in trouble when some politicians try to lure him into the world of spying. Desperate to escape poverty and help his father escape prison, Antonin gives in, which may or may not end well for him and his loved ones.

The third episode of Carême will be released on Apple TV+ on May 7, 2025. It will take viewers a step closer to finding out the reason Antonin's adoptive father, Sylvain Bailly, was arrested and whether or not the chef will be able to help him get back his freedom despite the various obstacles in his way.

Carême season 1 episode 3 releases on May 7

Carême season 1 episode will be released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 12 am Eastern Time. The release timings for the upcoming episode will vary for different regions. The table below shows the release timings for viewers across the world.

Regions Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Tuesday, May 6, 2025 9 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) Wednesday, May 7, 2025 12 am ET Brazil (BRT) Wednesday, May 7, 2025 1 pm BRT UK (BST) Wednesday, May 7, 2025 5 am BST Central Europe (CET) Wednesday, May 7, 2025 6 am CET India (IST) Wednesday, May 7, 2025 9:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) Wednesday, May 7, 2025 6 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Wednesday, May 7, 2025 12 pm PHT Australia (ACDT) Wednesday, May 7, 2025 1:30 am ACST New Zealand (NZST) Wednesday, May 7, 2025 4 pm NZS

The episode will be available to stream on Apple TV+ with a subscription. Subscription for the platform begins at $9.99 per month. Additionally, it will also be accessible to watch on the Apple TV+ channel on Prime Video.

Lyna Khoudri on why she decided to star in Carême season 1

In an interview with Numéro, published on April 29, 2025, Benjamin Voisin and Lyna Khoudri were asked why they chose to work in the show. Voisin joked that he had told his agent to immediately sign him up for any project that included Khoudri. The Papicha actress told the outlet:

"I received a few series projects, but I was waiting to have a script that would really carry me away, touch me. I decided to join the cast of Carême, because I was very intrigued by this story that I didn't know."

She continued:

"I was passionate about looking back at the heritage of French cuisine and understanding how French gastronomy has been elevated to the rank of a culinary art. I told myself that this subject deserved a series"

Director Bourboulon and Khoudri had previously worked together on The Three Musketeers. This also played a key role in Khoudri's decision to take up the role of Henriette in the Apple TV+ show.

Lyna Khoudri's Henriette has secrets of her own in Carême season 1

Lyna Khoudri as Henriette in Carême season 1 episode 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

Directed by Martin Bourboulon, Carême is a blend of political intrigue and masterful cooking, with a side of erotic scenes. While Cesar Award-winning actor Benjamin Voisin appears as the titular chef, The Three Musketeers fame Lyna Khoudri plays the role of Antonin's lover and daring spy, Henriette.

Initially, Henriette just appears to be Antonin's love interest, but as the story progresses, it becomes clear there is more to her than that. By the end of episode 1, Antonin is shocked to learn that Henriette works for Talleyrand and is actually a spy.

Consequently, Antonin decides to break up with Henriette. However, his resolve does not last too long as the two kiss in episode 2 after Antonin helped cure the bruise on Talleyrand's illegitimate daughter, Charlotte's ankle. Whether or not they will get back together as a couple remains to be seen.

Carême season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+.

