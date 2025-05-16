Carême season 1 episode 4 ending explained: Did Talleyrand keep his promise of saving Antonin's father?

Carême season 1 episode 4 premiered on Apple TV+ on May 14, 2025. The show debuted on April 30, 2025, and follows the story of a French chef named Antonin Carême, whose desperation to save his father and escape poverty lands him in troubled waters as he becomes a pawn of the aristocracy.

Talleyrand convinced Antonin to go to Poland with Catherine and Charles by promising that he would free his father, Sylvain Bailly. Once again, Antonin fell for Talleyrand's fake promises, as the diplomat had no plan to get Bailly out unless Antonin was able to convince King Louis XVIII to give up his claim to the throne.

During Antonin's trip to Poland, Fouché threatened Bailly, urging him to convince his son to give him proof against Talleyrand. While the Minister of Police was shifting Bailly to a different cell, the old chef saw a door open and broke into a run after fighting off two officers. One officer shot at him, but the aftermath was not shown.

Antonin's best efforts to convince the King were sabotaged by Henriette, who secretly worked for Fouché. When the chef returned to France and asked Talleyrand about his father, the diplomat apologized to him.

It was then revealed that Bailly had died after being shot in the torso by the police officer. Fouché was angry about it because he no longer had leverage over Antonin, except for those letters. In the end, Talleyrand failed to keep his promise of saving Bailly.

Did Antonin find out the truth about Henriette in Carême season 1 episode 4?

Antonin and Henriette in Carême season 1 episode 4

Carême season 1 episode 4, titled Buy the Crown!, opened with General Georges Cadoudal executing rebels. The Royalists wanted King Louis XVIII to reclaim his position in France, and Talleyrand was determined to stop that from happening.

So, Talleyrand came up with the plan to buy the crown from the King and, hence, make him relinquish his position so that Napoleon Bonaparte could become the undisputed ruler of France.

Henriette informed Fouché about this plan. To foil Talleyrand's plans, Fouché gave Henriette a bunch of fake letters to convince King Louis XVIII that foreign kings of Europe were willing to fight for him. Soon after, Henriette, Antonin, Catherine, and Charles left for Poland, where King Louis XVIII resided.

All the food Antonin had cooked and packed in jars to convince the King was spoiled because Henriette had cracked the lids open. Despite this, the chef did not give up and was able to impress the King with his cooking. However, Henriette later gave the King the letters and the Hand of Justice, convincing the King to not give up the throne.

During their return to France, Antonin confronted Henriette after spotting the Hand of Justice in her bag earlier. Henriette told him that she was the last wall of defense between him and Fouché because the police had proof against him.

Why was Henriette working for Fouché?

Fouché in Carême season 1

When Antonin demanded to know why Henriette was working for Fouché, she revealed that she had lost her father when she was young. Soon after his passing, a nobleman took over her family and began exploiting her. No one stood up for her at the time, so she killed the man herself.

Fouché knew about the crime Henriette had committed but did not punish her despite his strict nature. Instead, he hired her as a spy who brought him sensitive information from the Talleyrand household, where she worked as Catherine's lady-in-waiting and Catherine trusted her blindly.

Antonin did not get angry at Catherine for secretly spying on Talleyrand and ruining his plans. Instead, he embraced her, showing that he supported her.

How did Antonin react to his father's death in Carême season 1 episode 4?

Antonin in Carême season 1 episode 4

Antonin had started working for Talleyrand only because his father had told him that the diplomat could help him in freeing Bailly from prison. So, the young chef kept doing the dirty work for Talleyrand in hopes that he would help him free his father.

In Carême season 1 episode 4, when Antonin met his father in prison, Bailey told him to stop doing anything that could get him in trouble. But Antonin remained determined to save his father and was willing to go to any lengths to do so.

Upon learning of his father's death, Antonin was first overwhelmed with sadness, which quickly turned to anger. As he arrived at the police station and watched Fouché from a distance, he silently vowed to avenge his father. In voiceover, Antonin could be heard saying:

"Someday I'll do what you asked me to do. I'll travel. I'll make love. I'll cook for the greats of this world; the rich, the kings, all those bastards. But first... First, I'll make the one responsible for your death pay and he'll suffer. More than you did, dad. I promise."

Carême is available to stream on Apple TV+.

