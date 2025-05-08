Carême season 1 episode 3 ending explained: Why does Henriette meet Fouché?

Carême season 1 episode 3 premiered on Apple TV+ on May 7, 2025, and the stakes are higher than ever for the titular chef. The biographical show follows the story of the French chef, Antonin Carême, whose desperation to save his adoptive father lands him in a politically evolving environment during the Napoleonic era.

Ad

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Carême episode 3. Readers' discretion is advised.

At the end of Carême episode 3, titled A Recipe for Disaster, another shocking revelation is made about Antonin's lover, Henriette. Dressed in a hooded robe, she enters the police station and makes a beeline for the Minister of Police, Fouché. The subsequent conversation between Fouché and Henriette makes it clear that she is a spy for the police.

Ad

Trending

Carême episode 3: What does Henriette tell Fouché?

Henriette and Fouché in Carême (Image via Apple TV+)

Henriette informs Fouché that Germaine de Staël, currently on the run, is in Switzerland in the Canton of Vaud near Lake Geneva. She also promises to bring him any letters that Germaine may send to Talleyrand.

Ad

Fouché responds that it is bold of her to assume he would let any of her letters cross France's border and also asks her if she has forgotten who she was working for. When Henriette asks if there is something Fouché wants to tell her, he answers that she is the one who has something to tell him.

Then, Fouché asks Henriette why she did not tell him about Talleyrand's new cook. Henriette replies that she did not think it was important. Fouché tells her that he has not asked her to think, but to inform him about everything that happens at Talleyrand's place, and shows her the proof he has against Antonin.

Ad

Unbeknownst to him, Henriette has been dating Antonin for a long time, and might warn him. Before Henriette leaves, Fouché also mentions a deal that he has with her.

Carême episode 3: Why did Charles let Carême leave Germaine de Staël's room without repercussions?

Charles Talleyrand in Carême (Image via Apple TV+)

In episode 3, the protesters attack Catherine and Henriette's carriage, and they almost get assaulted. The protesters were passing out pamphlets that called Napoleon a tyrant. Upon learning this, Talleyrand quickly figures out that Germaine de Staël is behind this propaganda against Napoleon.

Ad

So, Talleyrand visits Antonin in the kitchen before Germaine's party and explains that if Fouché finds out about Germaine's involvement in the protests by discovering the original pamphlet she wrote, she might get arrested, or worse, killed. Antonin concludes that he has to steal the original pamphlet from Germaine's room while everyone is busy at the party.

While the party is in full swing downstairs, Antonin sneaks into Germaine's room and tries to find the original pamphlet. Before he can leave the room, Josephine Bonaparte's daughter from her first marriage, Hortense de Beauharnais, and Talleyrand's son, Charles, walk into the room, and it becomes clear that they are having an affair despite the fact that Hortense is married to Louis Bonaparte.

Ad

Hortense reveals that she is pregnant with Charles' child, but does not want the truth to come out. Charles sees Antonin lurking behind the bed, but does not make any moves that would warn Hortense about it. Antonin escapes, but Charles later catches him to ask if Talleyrand has hired him to spy on him. Antonin clarifies that it is not the case. They promise not to reveal each other's secrets.

Ad

Also read: 10 best episodes from The Handmaid's Tale

Carême episode 3: Why does Fouché not arrest Antonin despite having proof against him?

Fouché in Carême (Image via Apple TV+)

At the end of episode 2, Fouché threatened Etienne to reveal the identity of the person who sent the letter. Episode 3 opens with the young boy leaving the police station and a policeman following him. Etienne goes straight to Talleyrand's place, where Antonin treats the wound on his hand. Etienne informs Antonin that he did not reveal his name to the police.

Ad

Later, when a policeman comes to inform Fouché about Etienne going to Hôtel de Gallifet, the Minister of Police says that he already knew. He points out that somehow, Talleyrand is always involved in this kind of shady business.

Also read: What is Mayday in The Handmaid's Tale? Explained

Upon learning that Germaine is the one behind the slogan for the protests against Napoleon, Fouché and his men crash her party in the name of providing her protection. When Talleyrand urges Germaine to tell him and Antonin where she had hidden the original pamphlet so that Fouché does not find it, the woman asks them to follow her, only to see that Fouché is already at the party.

Ad

Despite Antonin's best efforts, Germaine gets caught and runs away from the party upon Talleyrand's encouragement. Before leaving, Fouché meets Antonin in the kitchen and tells him that while he cannot arrange for him to meet his father, Sylvain Bailly, he can deliver a letter to him.

At the police station, Fouché informs Bailly that Antonin is in trouble because his handwriting can be traced back to the map that was found at the site of the blast in episode 1. The blast was originally planned for Napoleon and his family, but they escaped.

Ad

Fouché offers Bailly a deal to convince Antonin to provide him with proof against Talleyrand in exchange for the father-son duo to reunite. Whether or not Fouché will succeed in his evil plan remains to be seen.

Carême is available to stream on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More