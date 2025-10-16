Chicago Fire season 14 episode 4 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Chicago Fire season 14 unveiled its third episode on October 15, 2025. Bringing big and pressing issues to light, the latest drop showed that all characters face more challenges in their journeys.

The consequences of budget cuts reached Firehouse 51 in episode 3, with Engine 51 getting pulled down from service. The team continues to put their best foot forward in tough situations amidst chaos in their personal lives. From information on Vasquez's father to Kidd and Isaiah's awkward bond, the third episode left the viewers with tense moments that could make things difficult in the next episode.

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 4 will release on October 22, 2025, on NBC and Peacock at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Chicago Fire season 14 episode 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

When does Chicago Fire season 14 episode 4 come out? U.S release timings explored

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@nbconechicago)

The third episode of Chicago Fire season 14 highlighted bigger problems that challenge everyone working for CFD. The budget cuts and layoffs not only brought a shortage of staff but also put overworked workers in grave danger.

The team at Firehouse 51 also handles two big emergencies in the latest episode. While characters like Vasquez and Kidd tackle obstacles in their personal lives, others like Violet and Pascal tackle professional hurdles. Episode 3 sets the stage for more challenging times, raising anticipation for the release of the next part.

Episode 4 of the series will release on October 22, 2025. Release timings for the U.S. are listed below:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time October 22, 2025 9 pm ET Pacific Time October 22, 2025 6 pm PT Central Time October 22, 2025 8 pm CT

The fourth episode will air on NBC. It will also be available to stream on the next day of broadcast on Peacock. Interested users can subscribe to Peacock through either of the two plans:

Premium plan (with ads)- $10.99/month or $109.99/year

Premium plus plan (without ads)- $16.99/month or $169.99/year

Interested users can check more offers and services available for these plans.

How many episodes are left in Chicago Fire season 14?

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@nbconechicago)

The new changes are reshaping the teams in Chicago Fire season 14, hinting that big changes and shocking developments are on the way. The three episodes released so far introduced the viewers to the current situation, while also bringing points of concern that could unleash chaos in the coming episodes.

As reported by TVLine, Chicago Fire season 14 will have a total of 21 episodes. With three episodes unveiled in the previous weeks, viewers can expect more 18 episodes to come ahead in the series. New episodes drop every Wednesday on NBC.

A brief recap of Chicago Fire season 14 episode 3

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@nbconechicago)

The third episode began with Battalion Chief Pascal informing the team about Engine 51 being pulled from service due to the budget cuts. While Pascal tries to take this problem to City Hall, the team rushes to handle an ambulance accident.

Violet realizes her paramedic friend, Murphy, was severely injured in the accident. Deeply affected by it, she approaches to check on her friend and her coworker, only to find that there is more to the situation than it appears.

Kidd and Severide's journey with Isaiah takes a unique turn when Kidd finds it difficult to connect with him. While she tries to bond with the child over shoe shopping, the results remain the same. Viewers get to know more about Vasquez's father, who was an ex-cop and was in prison due to an evidence-related issue in a case. Vasquez attempts to help bring his dad out of prison, with episode 3 disclosing some aspects about his situation.

When a man driving a motorboat has a medical emergency, the team rushes to rescue him from the tricky situation. Severide's brave moves save the man, making another rescue mission successful. Pascal's conversation with the mayor's chief of staff brings big revelations, hinting at more troubles coming ahead for the team. The episode ends with Isaiah being deeply hurt by his mother's worsening health, making Kidd worried about the child's situation.

Major events to expect from Chicago Fire season 14 episode 4

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@nbconechicago)

With all that happened in Chicago Fire season 14 episode 3, viewers can expect problems to escalate further in the coming episodes. Dangers of layoffs loom over the team, with the testing times making the situation precarious for all characters.

Here are some developments that could come ahead in episode 4 of the series:

Pascal will soon have more teams under him, which may make his presence at Firehouse 51 rare. He asked Severide to take charge, the developments of which may be explored in episode 4.

While his mother's health deteriorated in episode 3, Kidd and Severide may face difficulties in supporting Isaiah in the upcoming episode.

Violet's idea for firefighters and paramedics seemed promising, and episode 4 may explore how this idea is taken forward by the authorities.

More developments can be expected in Vasquez and his father's story in episode 4.

Watch Chicago Fire season 14 on NBC and Peacock.

