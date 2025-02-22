Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 14: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC's Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 14 titled Marie will be released on February 26, 2025. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama will focus on the serial killer storyline that was started in season 12 episode 10 titled Zoe. In this episode, the Chicago P.D. team will continue their search for an 8-year-old girl, Zoe, whose father is wanted for the murder of multiple single mothers and their children.

Chicago P.D. returned on NBC for its twelfth season on September 25, 2024. The current season continues to follow the 21st District's Intelligence Unit officers as they tackle Chicago's complex crimes. This season delves deeper into the personal and professional lives of the team members, with individual episodes focusing on Officers Kim Burgess, Adam Ruzek, Dante Torres, Kiana Cook, and Kevin Atwater.

When will Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 14 be released?

Still from the show (Image via X/@NBCOneChicago)

As stated above, Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 14 titled Marie will premiere on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Due to the difference in time zones, the release time may vary in different regions. Below is a list of select release timings:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025 7 pm Mountain Standard Time Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025 8 pm Central Standard Time Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025 10 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, Feb 27, 2025 8: 30 am Australian Central Time Thursday, Feb 27, 2025 1: 30 pm

Where to watch Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 14?

Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 14 will air next Wednesday at its scheduled broadcast time on NBC. Viewers can watch it live on NBC or stream it the next day on Peacock.

Select episodes are also available for purchase on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu, although availability may vary depending on the region. Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV subscribers with NBC access can watch it live or on-demand. It is necessary to ensure that the chosen platform includes NBC in the subscription bundle.

A brief recap of Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 13

In Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 13, Officer Kevin Atwater’s efforts to build a community center take a tragic turn when a fatal shooting happens in his neighborhood. The investigation reveals that the victim Alonzo Freeze was an innocent man, caught in the crossfire of rival gangs.

While the Intelligence Unit tries to solve the case, another murder happens, and Atwater realizes his old friend, Hype, is connected to the case. Hype was in the car with the suspected killer of Alonzo, Luther Ward, at the time of the murder but he was not complicit. Trying to protect Hype, Atwater initially keeps his involvement a secret from his team and says he got the details on Luther from an informant.

When a sting operation goes wrong, Hype is forced to wear a wire, but Luther sees through the setup and kills him. Luther is arrested as the cops witness Hype's murder and get evidence on Alonzo's murder as well, but Atwater is left grieving and questioning his actions at the end of Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 13.

Preview of Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 14

The logline of Chicago P.D. season 12 episode 14 reads,

"Ruzek grapples with his father's worsening condition while Intelligence searches for an elusive serial killer."

In the trailer of the upcoming episode, the Intelligence Unit is taken back to the serial killer case from episode 10, and this time, the murderer abducts his own daughter, Zoe. Led by Ruzek who has formed a special bond with the child, the team employs all available resources to locate and rescue her before it's too late. Additionally, Ruzek's dad's worsening dementia will also be the focus of episode 14.

In an interview with Collider dated January 25, 2025, Ruzek's actor Patrick John Flueger talked about these ongoing storylines, saying,

"And all the while he’s making this effort [to find out Zoe's actual name], he’s watching his dad lose his name, lose his mind. And so the juxtaposition of those things, even though there’s positive results that might come here and there, I think that there’s that haunt, there’s that weight of trying to do something positive while at the same time watching, ironically, something negative happened in the exact same space."

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago P.D.

