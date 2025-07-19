"Colbert canceled? Tell me it’s a joke” — Stephen King reacts as fans flood social media with mixed responses

Stephen Colbert shocked audiences this week when he announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will officially end in May 2026. The segment that revealed the news on Thursday night sent off a wave of responses in the entertainment industry and on social media.Among the celebrity voices was horror author Stephen King, who posted on X:“Colbert canceled? Please tell me it’s a joke.”The cancellation caused a lot of people to react online. Many showed anger, perplexity, and disbelief. However, some reacted negatively, saying that the show had low ratings or that they were tired of politics.Reactions to the news of the show's cancellation sparked a mix of responses across social media, ranging from grief to relief. Some users lamented the potential end of The Late Show, with one commenter noting how the show is a necessary light during dark times.&quot;Colbert made it so much easier to bear Trump being president. Dark times need the light of laughter. Things just got darker.&quot;&quot;Looks like The Colbert show had a Stephen King ending,&quot; one user quipped.&quot;If it is [a joke], it’s funnier than anything they’ve done on that show for years,&quot; another netizen remarked.As fans took to social media, the issue began trending soon.&quot;If you don’t make money for the TV station then you will have your show stopped. That is the situation. Not cancelled. How could he be cancelled? He is on the side of people who want to cancel everyone else!&quot; a critic said.&quot;You were the only one watching him, his numbers sucked. The network said it was a financial decision. Speaking of jokes, he hasn’t told a decent one in years. Sitting and crying on air doesn’t bring in viewers,&quot; another user wrote.&quot;[He] sucks that’s why he was fired. His ratings were in the single digits,&quot; another said.Some social media users on Instagram also reacted in disbelief.Screenshot of a fan comment on the announcement (Image via Instagram/@colbertlateshow)Screenshot of a fan comment on the announcement (Image via Instagram/@colbertlateshow)Even though the sentiment was mixed, the overwhelming engagement numbers leaned toward disbelief and support for the host.Stephen Colbert confirms The Late Show will end in 2026The confirmation came from the host himself during Thursday’s broadcast of The Late Show. Sitting at his familiar desk, he shared the news with his studio audience, who reacted with audible gasps and disappointment.“Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May... It’s not just the end of our show, but it’s the end of The Late Show on CBS. I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away.”CBS later issued a statement confirming the news, citing financial reasons.“This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount,” the network said.The network also praised the host, calling him “irreplaceable.”Notably, the cancellation came just days after Paramount, CBS’s parent company, was criticized for paying Donald Trump $16 million to settle a lawsuit. Many fans and celebrities speculated that the timing of the cancellation may not be a coincidence, especially when the talk host had been a staunch critic of the president.The reaction to The Late Show’s cancellation reflects the varied perspectives surrounding its legacy. Some cite ratings and changes in viewer habits, while others have expressed disappointment over the decision.