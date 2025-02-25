Common Side Effects episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Common Side Effects episode 6 is all set to premiere at the end of this week on Adult Swim. The episode will be the beginning of the second half of the season as only five episodes remain. Titled In the System, the sixth episode of the show is all set to premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, March 2, 2025, and fans can certainly expect big things to go down.

Ad

Going into Common Side Effects episode 6, fans can expect to see the outing pick up from the events that went down in the last episode. It will certainly see Marshall spend time in jail, but him being able to regrow the mushrooms again, the episode will certainly feature a lot of drama.

What time will Common Side Effects episode 6 premiere?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans can tune in for Common Side Effects episode 6 on March 2, 2025, at 11:30 pm Eastern Standard Time in the U.S.A. However, the episode will premiere in different regions at a different time.

Here is when fans can expect the episode to premiere in their region:

Episode Release Date Time Zone Episode Release Time Sunday, March 2, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025 Mountain Time 09:30 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025 Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 pm

Ad

Where to watch Common Side Effects episode 6?

Fans can tune in for Common Side Effects episode 6 on March 2, 2025, on Adult Swim. If fans miss the broadcast of the episode, then they can wait a day for it to premiere on Max. However, to watch the episode on Max, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

If fans already have an active subscription, then the show will be available to them at no further cost.

Ad

Common Side Effects episode 5 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Episode 5 begins with Jarvis interrogating Frances and Marshall after the death of the assassin. Marshall explains why the assassin was after him and tells Jarvis that he has a mushroom that can cure anything. Jarvis then asks Marshall to give the mushroom to his nephew Tommy who is going through a lung disease. Marshall reluctantly does so knowing that he will only be left with one strand.

Seeing that the mushroom miraculously cures Tommy, Jarvis agrees to protect Marshall from whoever is after him. However, Frances secretly takes a recording of Tommy getting cured and sends it to Rick. Rick tries telling Jonas that he is working on a cure that will go well with the earnings and shows Jonas the video. However, he tells him not to believe in videos and that these things can be easily faked.

Ad

Jonas then makes a call to Cecily and asks her to have Marshall arrested. As a final hail mary, Frances asks Marshall to grow the mushroom just on the soil, and after a spot is picked by his tortoise, the duo just drops the final strand there. However, the tortoise poops on it before leaving too, and the duo wakes up to find that new strands of the mushroom have grown.

Ad

Copano and Harrington, who have been spying on the two realize that they might be innocent after all. However, the authorities show up to arrest Marshall. Right before they can take them, Frances and Marshall share a kiss.

What can fans expect from Common Side Effects episode 6?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Going into Common Side Effects episode 6, fans can expect to see Marshall being taken to jail and being questioned about what he has been up to. Given that Reutical in a way has been behind his arrest, it will surely show him learning that earning freedom from here will be a bit more difficult than he had imagined.

Aside from that, fans can also expect to see Frances continue to deal with the aftermath of Marshall being arrested. Given that she has opinions about Reutical now and her original plans, she will certainly take a big decision here. Copano and Harrington will also be featured continuing to see where the case leads them.

Ad

For further updates on Common Side Effects episode 6, stay tuned with us.

Also read: 5 reasons why Common Side Effects an unmissable gem on Adult Swim

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback