Confessions of Octomom: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Confessions of Octomom is an upcoming docuseries that premieres on Lifetime on March 10, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Standard Time. The six-part docuseries offers a candid look into “Octomom” Natalie Suleman’s life, where she discusses her past and current life as a mother and grandmother.

Natalie Suleman, a mother of six, underwent IVF treatments in 2009 to have a seventh child but ended up giving birth to surviving octuplets, making her the first woman to do so. Her story soon became a matter of public contention and she faced scrutiny from the public, all of which will be covered in Confessions of Octomom in detail.

Confessions of Octomom release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Confessions of Octomom will air its first episode, The Birth of Octomom, on March 10, 2025, at 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The release dates and timings of the first episode for different time zones are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Eastern Standard Time March 10 10 pm Central Time March March 10 9 pm Pacific Time March March 10 7 pm Indian Standard Time March 11 8.30 am

Where to watch Confessions of Octomom?

The six-part docuseries, Confessions of Octomom will be available on Lifetime. Interested viewers can purchase a Lifetime Movie Club subscription for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, or include the Lifetime channel in their cable TV package.

Some other streaming options include DIRECTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Philo, and Vidgo.

What is Confessions of Octomom about?

The six-part Lifetime docuseries Confessions of Octomom features Natalie Suleman, the first woman to give birth to surviving octuplets. The series covers her life extensively and includes conversations with Suleman.

Natalie was already having difficulty with raising her six children when she decided to conceive another child through IVF treatments. Dr. Michael Kamrava was responsible for her procedures. He was meant to implant six embryos but later admitted to implanting twelve, resulting in Suleman's octuplets. Dr. Kamrava's medical license was later revoked.

This historic instance suddenly threw Suleman into the limelight and faced harsh criticism for her choices in the media. She retreated from the public eye in 2013 and returned to share her story.

The official synopsis for Confessions of Octomom reads:

“This six-part documentary series follows Natalie Suleman as she provides an intimate look at her history and her life today as a mom of 14, and her newest role as a grandmother.”

It further reads:

“With her octuplets turning sixteen this January and her other six children ranging from 17 to 23 years-old, Suleman has been out of the public eye for years and now, for the first time, Suleman and her 14 children reveal a much different life than the world has ever been privy to before. The series also follows the octuplets through their challenges and triumphs, growing up in the spotlight and their desire to move beyond their now secluded life.”

Catch Confessions of Octomom on Lifetime on March 10 at 10 pm EST.

