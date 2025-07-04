Countdown season 1 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Countdown season 1 episode 5, Blurred Edges, is slated to release at 12 am ET on July 9, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. The episode is written by Derek Haas, who also serves as the show's creator and showrunner. In the next episode, Mark and his special task force will continue to uncover Borys Volchek's terrorist plot and stop him before he can claim the lives of millions of American citizens.
The episode's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:
"The team pays a visit to the Belarusian consulate in search of files that could finally reveal who Volchek is and how far he's willing to go."
Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Countdown season 1 episode 5.
Where to watch Countdown season 1 episode 5?
Countdown season 1 episode 5 will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. To access the streaming service, viewers must subscribe to an Amazon Prime membership for $14.99 per month or $139 per year.
Prime Video offers a wide catalog of new shows and films, including Ballard, Heads of State, One Night in Idaho: The College Murders, Justice on Trial, and Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd, among others. Furthermore, it also includes classic films like Saving Private Ryan, The Usual Suspects, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Gladiator, as well as the Rocky film series, in its lineup for July 2025.
How many episodes will there be in Countdown season 1?
Countdown season 1 consists of 13 episodes and will air between June 25, 2025, and September 3, 2025. The show's first three episodes were released simultaneously on June 25, following which, the remaining episodes are scheduled to drop weekly on Wednesdays at 12 am ET. Furthermore, each episode has a runtime of 45 to 53 minutes.
The action thriller series is written by its creator and showrunner, Derek Hass. Among the show's directors are Jonathan Brown, Avi Youabian, Tess Malone, Rashidi Natara Harper, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Eric Stoltz, Lisa Robinson, and Chris Grismer.
All cast members in Countdown season 1 and their characters
- Jensen Ackles as Mark Meachum
- Jessica Camacho as Amber Oliveras
- Violett Beane as Evan Shepherd
- Eric Dane as Nathan Blythe
- Uli Latukefu as Luke Finau
- Bogdan Yasinski as Borys Volchek
- Elliot Knight as Keyonte Bell
- Rachel Armstrong as Heather
- Merrick McCartha as DA Grayson Valwell/District Attorney Grayson Valwell
- Jonathan von Mering as Andrej
- Jonathan Togo as Damon Drew
- Matt Kaminsky as Jerry
- Nikolay Moss as Danill
- Nick Bardin as Dmitry Kotov
- Cameron Gayden as Memo
- Ryan de Quintal as Rolf/Rolf Morozov
- Kamy D. Bruder as Kirill
- Scot Ruggles as Adic Jay Tostrud
- Nas Akkerman as Shopper
- Milo Ventimiglia as Robert Darden
- Brent Sexton as Dennis
- Leith M. Burke as Maurice Spellman
- Samson Moeakiola as Sam Johnson
- J.J. Soria as Javi Lopez
- Emily Bridges as Meredith Darden
- Nicole Lyn as Amina Finau
- Toby Larsen as Zach Darden
- Chris Marroy as Daniels
- Ryan Padilla as BPD Jordan
- Grace Jenkins as Cameron Finau
- Sean Sekino as Chun
- Hudson Brown as Delphi Manager Gregory
- Michanne Quinney as the Paramedic
- Stephanie T. Keefer as Karen
- Christian Barber as LAPD Sgt. Hugh Lambert
- Dima Savyan as Anton
- Autumn Layne as Kennedy Finau
- Gregory Gast as Dale
- Aaron Blakely as Charles
- Erik Marion as the ER Doctor
- Péter Végh as Kostenko
- Tim Abell as Warden Gil Thompson
- Nicola Bertram as Amy Moreno
- Steve Filice as Police Chief
- Charles Kim as SA Steve Cha
- Jacob Figueroa as Cedro
- Ryan Pratton as Galen
- Chet Grissom as Jim Talbott
- Robb Zbacnik as Prison Guard
- Brittany Freeth as Marta
- Nicholas Stoesser as Sam
- Kevin Acevedo as Erasmo
- Greg Benson as Dr. Condrey
- Jordyn Denning as Rosemary
- P.K. Simone as Van Herron
- Pancho Cardena as Gregorio Ruiz
- Matthew Gudernatch as Writer
- Marcus DeAnda as Gerardo
- Marypat Farrell as the Socialite Francine
- Boise Holmes as DHS Chief Officer
- Alastair Bayardo as Surgeon
- Panna Dominika Bíró as Kira
- Jo-Marie Lawrence as Stella Myers
- Rey Laredo as MBP Guard
- Troy Blendell as SSA Ray Kubler
- David Douglas as Coach Frank
- Roderick Hill as Clarke
- Devin Looc as Bruno
- Nick Wittman as Matt Woodley
- Tamás Podlovics as Pilot
- Krisztián Csákvári as Vlad
- Joy Sung Kim as a Korean Woman
- Jayne Han as Jee Kim
- Anna Barraza as Latina Girl
- Alan Silva as Gabriel
- Deanne Black as Gilly
- Lily Keene as Sharon
- Jules Willcox as Caty Blythe
- Ronnie Gene Blevins as Mike Collins
- Vincent Foster as an Older Man
- Sam Daly as Aynesworth
- Kurt Yue as Ho
- Joe Pistone as John Ross
- Alex Sgambati as Kara
- Lacey Claire Rogers as Officer Hannah
- Betsy Beutler as Val Sparks
- Brian Yang as Kieran Teo
- Rico E. Anderson as Randall Tooks
- Bradley Snedeker as Detective Flagler
- Karina Noelle Castillo as Carmela
- Valerie Loo as Venetia Lim
- Anna Mhairi as Danielle
- Joshua Dov as Hopper
- Mark Rowe as Rory Grogan
- Patrick Hume as Trevor Kellen TK Pasternak
- Angel Rivera as Troy Ballard
- Dan Warner as Morris
- Andre Boyer as Tanaka
- Nicholas Wagner as the Federal Civilian Worker
- Julie Craig as Reilly Miller
- Denzel Johnson as Clausen
- Carolyne Maraghi as Jaqueline
- Scott Broderick as Del Kilmartin
- Danny Minnick as Cigs
- Christopher Lusti as Worthington
- Sam Breslin Wright as Roger Langbert
- Dwayne Standridge as Agent Connelly
- Matisse Mazur as Dougray Rawlston
- Vick Sabian as Raman
- Maurice Webster as Terry
- Aaron Ford as Bonner
- Zack Sayenko as Lubomir Piskun
- Selina Hui as the Tourist
- Harry Santiago as the LAPD Detective
- Aaron Marshall as Hunter 1
- Adrian M. Mompoint as Cione
- Aaron DJ Williams as Neighbor
- Pasha D. Lychnikoff
- Daniel Chernish
- Adam J. Harrington
- Ana Alexander
- Amanda Brooks
- Duke Davis Roberts
- Mark Puchinsky
- Stephen Monroe Taylor
- Rustic Bodomov as Radoslav (uncredited)
- Marco Vazzano as Javi's Bodyguard (uncredited)
- Ara Storm as Neighbor (uncredited)
- Ithaka Darin as Pappas Swineherd (uncredited)
What to expect from Countdown season 1 episode 5?
As per the official synopsis, Countdown season 1 episode 5 will offer more insight into Borys Volchek and his motives for carrying out a terrorist attack in the United States. Mark's team will visit the Belarusian consulate to learn more about Volchek's past and his modus operandi. But with Volchek keeping a close eye on their every move, they may not get very far.
The last episode also introduced a new lead in the form of the name Gallagher, which Mark found written in the basement alongside the blueprints and map of the Los Angeles port. The team will likely explore Gallagher's identity and his or her connection to Volchek.
