Countdown season 1 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Countdown season 1 episode 5, Blurred Edges, is slated to release at 12 am ET on July 9, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. The episode is written by Derek Haas, who also serves as the show's creator and showrunner. In the next episode, Mark and his special task force will continue to uncover Borys Volchek's terrorist plot and stop him before he can claim the lives of millions of American citizens.

The episode's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"The team pays a visit to the Belarusian consulate in search of files that could finally reveal who Volchek is and how far he's willing to go."

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Countdown season 1 episode 5.

Where to watch Countdown season 1 episode 5?

Jessica Camacho seen as Amber Oliveras in Countdown season 1 (Image via Instagram/@thejessicacamacho)

Countdown season 1 episode 5 will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. To access the streaming service, viewers must subscribe to an Amazon Prime membership for $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Prime Video offers a wide catalog of new shows and films, including Ballard, Heads of State, One Night in Idaho: The College Murders, Justice on Trial, and Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd, among others. Furthermore, it also includes classic films like Saving Private Ryan, The Usual Suspects, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Gladiator, as well as the Rocky film series, in its lineup for July 2025.

How many episodes will there be in Countdown season 1?

Countdown season 1 consists of 13 episodes and will air between June 25, 2025, and September 3, 2025. The show's first three episodes were released simultaneously on June 25, following which, the remaining episodes are scheduled to drop weekly on Wednesdays at 12 am ET. Furthermore, each episode has a runtime of 45 to 53 minutes.

The action thriller series is written by its creator and showrunner, Derek Hass. Among the show's directors are Jonathan Brown, Avi Youabian, Tess Malone, Rashidi Natara Harper, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Eric Stoltz, Lisa Robinson, and Chris Grismer.

All cast members in Countdown season 1 and their characters

Jensen Ackles as Mark Meachum

Jessica Camacho as Amber Oliveras

Violett Beane as Evan Shepherd

Eric Dane as Nathan Blythe

Uli Latukefu as Luke Finau

Bogdan Yasinski as Borys Volchek

Elliot Knight as Keyonte Bell

Rachel Armstrong as Heather

Merrick McCartha as DA Grayson Valwell/District Attorney Grayson Valwell

Jonathan von Mering as Andrej

Jonathan Togo as Damon Drew

Matt Kaminsky as Jerry

Nikolay Moss as Danill

Nick Bardin as Dmitry Kotov

Cameron Gayden as Memo

Ryan de Quintal as Rolf/Rolf Morozov

Kamy D. Bruder as Kirill

Scot Ruggles as Adic Jay Tostrud

Nas Akkerman as Shopper

Milo Ventimiglia as Robert Darden

Brent Sexton as Dennis

Leith M. Burke as Maurice Spellman

Samson Moeakiola as Sam Johnson

J.J. Soria as Javi Lopez

Emily Bridges as Meredith Darden

Nicole Lyn as Amina Finau

Toby Larsen as Zach Darden

Chris Marroy as Daniels

Ryan Padilla as BPD Jordan

Grace Jenkins as Cameron Finau

Sean Sekino as Chun

Hudson Brown as Delphi Manager Gregory

Michanne Quinney as the Paramedic

Stephanie T. Keefer as Karen

Christian Barber as LAPD Sgt. Hugh Lambert

Dima Savyan as Anton

Autumn Layne as Kennedy Finau

Gregory Gast as Dale

Aaron Blakely as Charles

Erik Marion as the ER Doctor

Péter Végh as Kostenko

Tim Abell as Warden Gil Thompson

Nicola Bertram as Amy Moreno

Steve Filice as Police Chief

Charles Kim as SA Steve Cha

Jacob Figueroa as Cedro

Ryan Pratton as Galen

Chet Grissom as Jim Talbott

Robb Zbacnik as Prison Guard

Brittany Freeth as Marta

Nicholas Stoesser as Sam

Kevin Acevedo as Erasmo

Greg Benson as Dr. Condrey

Jordyn Denning as Rosemary

P.K. Simone as Van Herron

Pancho Cardena as Gregorio Ruiz

Matthew Gudernatch as Writer

Marcus DeAnda as Gerardo

Marypat Farrell as the Socialite Francine

Boise Holmes as DHS Chief Officer

Alastair Bayardo as Surgeon

Panna Dominika Bíró as Kira

Jo-Marie Lawrence as Stella Myers

Rey Laredo as MBP Guard

Troy Blendell as SSA Ray Kubler

David Douglas as Coach Frank

Roderick Hill as Clarke

Devin Looc as Bruno

Nick Wittman as Matt Woodley

Tamás Podlovics as Pilot

Krisztián Csákvári as Vlad

Joy Sung Kim as a Korean Woman

Jayne Han as Jee Kim

Anna Barraza as Latina Girl

Alan Silva as Gabriel

Deanne Black as Gilly

Lily Keene as Sharon

Jules Willcox as Caty Blythe

Ronnie Gene Blevins as Mike Collins

Vincent Foster as an Older Man

Sam Daly as Aynesworth

Kurt Yue as Ho

Joe Pistone as John Ross

Alex Sgambati as Kara

Lacey Claire Rogers as Officer Hannah

Betsy Beutler as Val Sparks

Brian Yang as Kieran Teo

Rico E. Anderson as Randall Tooks

Bradley Snedeker as Detective Flagler

Karina Noelle Castillo as Carmela

Valerie Loo as Venetia Lim

Anna Mhairi as Danielle

Joshua Dov as Hopper

Mark Rowe as Rory Grogan

Patrick Hume as Trevor Kellen TK Pasternak

Angel Rivera as Troy Ballard

Dan Warner as Morris

Andre Boyer as Tanaka

Nicholas Wagner as the Federal Civilian Worker

Julie Craig as Reilly Miller

Denzel Johnson as Clausen

Carolyne Maraghi as Jaqueline

Scott Broderick as Del Kilmartin

Danny Minnick as Cigs

Christopher Lusti as Worthington

Sam Breslin Wright as Roger Langbert

Dwayne Standridge as Agent Connelly

Matisse Mazur as Dougray Rawlston

Vick Sabian as Raman

Maurice Webster as Terry

Aaron Ford as Bonner

Zack Sayenko as Lubomir Piskun

Selina Hui as the Tourist

Harry Santiago as the LAPD Detective

Aaron Marshall as Hunter 1

Adrian M. Mompoint as Cione

Aaron DJ Williams as Neighbor

Pasha D. Lychnikoff

Daniel Chernish

Adam J. Harrington

Ana Alexander

Amanda Brooks

Duke Davis Roberts

Mark Puchinsky

Stephen Monroe Taylor

Rustic Bodomov as Radoslav (uncredited)

Marco Vazzano as Javi's Bodyguard (uncredited)

Ara Storm as Neighbor (uncredited)

Ithaka Darin as Pappas Swineherd (uncredited)

What to expect from Countdown season 1 episode 5?

As per the official synopsis, Countdown season 1 episode 5 will offer more insight into Borys Volchek and his motives for carrying out a terrorist attack in the United States. Mark's team will visit the Belarusian consulate to learn more about Volchek's past and his modus operandi. But with Volchek keeping a close eye on their every move, they may not get very far.

The last episode also introduced a new lead in the form of the name Gallagher, which Mark found written in the basement alongside the blueprints and map of the Los Angeles port. The team will likely explore Gallagher's identity and his or her connection to Volchek.

Watch all episodes of Countdown season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

