Daredevil: Born Again sneaks in a surprise connection to this underrated marvel show

The latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again features an unexpected nod to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), referencing events from Secret Invasion and The Marvels.

Ad

In episode 4, titled Sic Semper Systema, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) represents a young offender who claims that a Skrull may have committed the crime instead. Though the argument is quickly dismissed, this moment highlights that Skrulls, initially introduced in Captain Marvel and essential to Secret Invasion, are now well-known in the MCU.

This small detail suggests lingering repercussions from President Ritson's declaration of war on all alien life, a key plot point in Secret Invasion. While The Marvels did not return to this storyline, Daredevil: Born Again acknowledges the evolution of the MCU's universe.

Ad

Trending

Though focused on street-level crime, larger cosmic events still shape the storyline. Despite Secret Invasion receiving mixed reviews and The Marvels struggling at the box office, this reference shows that Marvel Studios is keeping previous events relevant, even if they aren't the primary emphasis of the story.

Notably, Daredevil: Born Again is the first MCU series to explicitly acknowledge Secret Invasion after its debut. While The Marvels advanced without addressing its repercussions, this series confirms that the public consciousness of Skrulls has seeped into everyday dialogues and is now used as rationales in judicial contexts.

Ad

How does Daredevil: Born Again connect to Secret Invasion?

A Skrull from Secret Invasion. (Image via Marvel Studios)

Skrulls, a species of shape-shifting extraterrestrials, made their debut in Captain Marvel, rapidly turning into a significant aspect of the MCU. Their ability to mimic anyone has inspired multiple narratives, particularly in Secret Invasion, where it was uncovered that Skrulls had stealthily penetrated Earth's organizations.

Ad

Before that series, awareness of Skrulls was mainly confined to top officials such as Nick Fury and cosmic entities like Captain Marvel. However, by the conclusion of Secret Invasion, President Ritson officially labeled Skrulls as a danger, altering the MCU’s dynamics and revealing their presence to the public.

Despite this significant revelation, the wider MCU has only recently recognized its influence. Daredevil: Born Again offers a subtle yet definite indication that Skrulls are included in common discussions. The reference implies that while the major Skrull conflict may not be a primary concern anymore, the paranoia and suspicion it generated continue to persist.

Ad

This moment also highlights how much the MCU has evolved since The Avengers first introduced extraterrestrial dangers. While previous films centered on apocalyptic confrontations and extraterrestrial invasions, even local offenders now nonchalantly mention shape-shifting aliens as an aspect of their everyday lives. It's a minor yet significant indication of the extent to which the MCU's universe has grown.

Moving forward, it remains unclear if the Skrull narrative will significantly impact the MCU’s future. Secret Invasion received some of the lowest ratings among Marvel Studios' series, while The Marvels struggled at the box office. The future of projects such as Armor Wars, which might have developed the Skrull conflict, is still uncertain.

Ad

Daredevil: Born Again: Release date, cast, and plot

Ad

Daredevil: Born Again follows Matt Murdock as he advances his path as a lawyer and vigilante in Hell’s Kitchen. In the series, he struggles with the return of Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, who is regaining his power in New York. As Matt maneuvers through his dual existence, he meets familiar allies and fresh dangers that test his beliefs regarding justice and ethics.

Daredevil: Born Again released on Disney+ on March 5, 2025, with episodes coming out weekly. The series is currently airing its fourth episode, with episode 5 scheduled for release on March 25, 2025. The season includes a total of 18 episodes.

Ad

The major cast and characters of Daredevil: Born Again are as follows:

Charlie Cox plays Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Vincent D’Onofrio plays Wilson Fisk / Kingpin

Jon Bernthal plays Frank Castle / The Punisher.

Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye

Margarita Levievea as Heather Glenn

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson

Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera

Nikki M. James as Kristen McDuffie

Genneya Walton as BB Urich

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake

Clark Johnson as Cherry

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk

Ad

Daredevil: Born Again reintroduces well-known characters from earlier adaptations while adding new figures who will influence Matt's path. Blending courtroom tension with high-octane action, Daredevil: Born Again furthers the street-level narratives of the MCU.

The mention of Skrulls in Daredevil: Born Again highlights that Marvel is upholding continuity in its universe. By connecting the series to Secret Invasion and The Marvels, it recognizes previous incidents that have influenced the MCU.

Although this moment may not suggest a broader narrative in the show, it does verify that Skrulls remain a recognized entity. Even neighborhood heroes such as Daredevil live in a realm where grander battles create lasting effects, emphasizing the intertwined nature of the MCU.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback