Daredevil: Born Again - Who is Bastian Cooper? Character role explored

Daredevil: Born Again episode 7, titled Art for Art's Sake, premiered yesterday on Disney+ on April 1, 2025. The episode followed Matt Murdock as he got back into the vigilante mould, as Muse is on the large too, and people's lives are still in danger. Aside from that, the episode also further dives into Heather's relationship with Matt and how Wilson Fisk continues to get back into a life of crime.

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again to follow.

In episode 7 of Daredevil: Born Again, fans finally get to see the true identity behind Muse. So far, in the show, he is revealed to be a mass murderer who is killing his victims and draining them of blood. He then uses their blood to make his graffiti. However, it's all topped off by the revelation that the man behind the Muse mask is actually known as Bastian Cooper.

Bastian Cooper is Muse in Daredevil: Born Again

In episode 7 of the show, it's revealed that Bastian Cooper is actually Muse. He first appeared in the show's premiere, where he was seen during Heather's book signing, however, his identity wasn't revealed then, and no hints were made towards him being Muse. He was later seen in episode 4 of the show, where he could be seen carrying a body to his hideout and draining blood from his victim.

Muse is then positioned as a major antagonist in Daredevil: Born Again episode 6. As his presence continues to grow bigger in New York, the police finally start noticing him. It is also revealed that he has killed 60 people so far and is using their blood to make his artwork around the city. He also kidnaps Angela Del Toro and takes her to his secret hideout to drain her blood.

But he is stopped by Daredevil at the nick of time, but is able to escape. In episode 7, Heather ends up visiting a patient of hers and the patient is revealed to be Bastian. He talks about his past and how his parents denied him to be an artist and enrolled him into taekwondo since they wanted an athlete in the family. Growing up remorseful, he then kills his taekwondo coach.

Having read Heather's books, he was finally inspired to become an artist and did so by becoming Muse. He then tries killing Heather as well, but is stopped by Daredevil, and during their fight, is shot by Heather as well, leaving him dead.

How does Muse in Daredevil: Born Again differ from his comic book counterpart

Expand Tweet

While the two versions of the character share the same visual design, however, Muse's real name or origins are never revealed in the Marvel comics. As a matter of fact, Muse's identity is pretty much kept a secret, and fans never get to learn about his story at all. However, the fact that the two characters use their victims' blood to make their artwork still remains the same.

In the comics, Muse also had powers. He had superhuman strength and could go toe-to-toe with actual superheroes. Aside from that, he also believed he was giving his victims a higher purpose by killing them and turning them into pieces of art.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently streaming on Disney+.

