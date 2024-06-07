Dark Matter episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Dark Matter episode 7 will be released on Apple TV+ on June 12, 2024. The next episode is titled “In the Fires of the Dead Stars,” which metaphorically symbolizes an intense and transformative experience, often involving a profound sacrifice. While there had been no preview, the upcoming plot developments will once again see Amanda and Jason 1 struggling to completely access the Box.

Over the course of time, traversing different realities, the two characters have forged an unbreakable point where the people or versions of people they could trust are each other. Nevertheless, they are running out of time and ampules, and the looming threat of failure adds an extra layer of uncertainty.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Dark Matter. Reader’s discretion is advised.

(Note: Given the series revolves around the same characters from different worlds, each individual will be referred to with a number at the end of their name, which is given based on their chronological appearance on the show.)

When will Dark Matter episode 7 be released

As mentioned, Dark Matter episode 7 will be released this Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 12 am ET. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for all selective regions with the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, June 11, 2024 9 pm Central Time Tuesday, June 11, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Wednesday, June 12, 2024 12 am British Summer Time Wednesday, June 12, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, June 12, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, June 12, 2024 6 am Australian Central Time Wednesday, June 12, 2024 1:30 pm

Where to watch Dark Matter episode 7

Dark Matter episode 7 and all the latest episodes will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+. For non-subscribers, the plan ranges from $9.99/ month to $99/yearly. The series won’t be available on any other platforms, including Netflix, Paramount+, Hulu, Disney+, Max, or Prime Video.

A brief recap of Dark Matter episode 6

Episode 6 started with Jason 2 taking Charlie to the skate park and heading out to meet Leighton 1 to give the ampules he promised before the latter entered the Box for his escapades. While returning, Jason 2 inadvertently gave Charlie an ice cream containing nuts, unaware that the son he had in this reality was allergic to them. Daniella was perplexed and angry, given that her husband had forgotten about their son’s allergy.

She also began to notice small details in her husband's behavioral patterns and habits, which made her a little suspicious of him. Daniella also discovered injection marks on Jason’s arm, and later, while discussing with Blaire, the two believed that he was using some substance.

Daniella was utterly infuriated by her husband after she discovered that he had put her unfinished self-portrait at the gallery where she worked. Moreover, he invited all the people they knew. Daniella didn’t like this gesture as the painting was unfinished, and she wasn’t ready as an artist.

Jason 2 decided to meet Amanda of that universe, who was also a therapist. He told her about his recent argument with his wife and his marriage falling apart, only to learn that he didn’t seem like someone who had been married for 15 years and that he had a fear of commitment.

Following her husband led Daniella to his secret storage unit, from where she discovered used ampules. She later took them to Ryan, who found out that the drug was the finished product of his current research. He later took it to Jason, accusing him of copying his compound.

Jason 2 eventually took Ryan to the Box, where he was startled by experiencing superposition for the first time. As Ryan from that reality was suspected to be an obstacle for him, Jason 2 abandoned him in another reality and later sealed the Box by covering it with concrete.

Elsewhere, Jason 1 and Amanda continued their resolve to find the answers to the question of how to use the Box to enter the exact reality they desired. However, they were barely making progress and were running out of ampules.

What to expect from Dark Matter episode 7

Dark Matter episode 7 will see Amanda and Jason 1 brainstorming all their theories and experiences so far, given that the former anticipated they would be nearing their answers.

Meanwhile, for Jason 2, things will get complicated as Ryan going missing out of the blue will be something Daniella can’t overlook. She will likely continue investigating what’s wrong with her husband.

