Dark Matter Episode 6 ending explained: What happened to Ryan 1?

Dark Matter Episode 6 continues to see Amanda and Jason 1 struggling to find a way to learn how the box works. Although they have found out that the observer effect is paramount in entering the desired reality, the exact thoughts and emotions play a major role here. Regardless of recurrent failures, they have made impressive progress, but they are still far from their goal.

Nevertheless, it was delightful to see Amanda and Jason 1 finding time to kill in a new reality where they could be themselves for the time being. The journey is taking a huge toll on their mental health and they are almost losing hope, but their resolve to return home and to the people they love remains unfaltering.

Unbeknownst to the duo, Jason 2 has pulled the plug on their efforts and he has also removed Ryan 1, supposing him to be a great obstacle in his path. Follow along with the article to learn more about what happened to Ryan 1, the Box, Daniella, and every major highlight from Dark Matter Episode 6.

(Note: As the series revolves around the same characters from different worlds, each individual will be referred to with a number at the end of their name, which is given based on their chronological appearance on the show.)

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Dark Matter Episode 6. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Dark Matter Episode 6: Did Jason trap Ryan in another reality

An advanced, developed world in an alternate reality, as seen in Dark Matter Episode 6 (Image via Apple TV)

Daniela from Jason 1’s reality started to observe a major personality difference in her husband, which was unsettling for her. Daniella was utterly upset after discovering that the surprise her husband wanted to give was hanging an unfinished self-portrait painting of her without her permission in the art gallery where she worked.

For artists like Daniella, such a personal and incomplete work being displayed without her consent was a deep violation of trust and artistic integrity. After following Blaire’s advice, she decided to follow him and found him entering and exiting a storage unit, which she had no idea about.

After somehow managing to lift the shutter of the unit, Daniella got her hands on the emptied ampules, which she took to Ryan, the only person who could figure out what the compound was. Although it was barely enough, Ryan agreed to sequence it and discovered that it was the same compound he was working on, but a finished product.

Ryan was creating the drug to make it the safer alternative for general anesthesia, which could be a therapy for trauma and phobias. However, it was still incomplete, and getting the same compound from Jason 2 as if he could completely read his mind and finish the problem before him was shocking for Ryan 1.

Jason 2, as seen in Dark Matter Episode 6 (Image via Apple TV)

After being confronted about his secret, Ryan didn’t disclose the person from whom he received the emptied ampules. Since it was obvious that Jason 2’s application for the compound was different from his, Ryan 1 wanted to know what was his actual intent. Eventually, Jason 2 introduced him to the Box and made him enter a superposition after taking the drug.

Ryan 1 was shell-shocked to experience a new reality that was different from his and was truly enchanted by its beauty. However, he soon realized that the person he was thinking to be Jason was not the friend of his reality. Jason 2 closed the Box’s door on Ryan 1 and abandoned him in that reality, trapping him in a world with no way back.

Even if the compound’s effect is not completely worn off, it would take Ryan a lifetime to figure out how to operate the Box and how to complete his drug in a place where everything is strange.

Dark Matter Episode 6: Did Jason 2 seal the box

Concrete-sealed Box, as seen in Dark Matter Episode 6 (Image via Apple TV)

As proclaimed in the final moments of the previous installment, Jason 2 had finally sealed the box in Dark Matter Episode 6. After learning that Jason 1 and Amanda were on the move and could probably figure out how the Box could be operated, he was left with no choice but to close the Box forever, making it impossible for the duo to land in that reality.

Closing the Box would also stop Ryan from returning, if he too, somehow cracked the puzzle behind the the device. However, this can also be a problem for Jason 2 as well, given that he is also trapped in his chosen reality and can’t leave even if he wants to.

As seen in the episode, Jason 2 was having second thoughts about staying in that reality as life with his new family was starting to fall apart. Jason 2 also paid a visit to Amanda, who was also a therapist in this reality.

Although it was a hard pill to swallow for him, Amanda, who could read his personality like a book, didn’t take much time to assert that he didn’t look like a person who had been married for 15 years. Amand also remarked that he had fear of commitment.

Dark Matter Episode 6: Is Daniela growing suspicious of her husband

Daniella with the ampule, as seen in Dark Matter Episode 6 (Image via Apple TV)

In many cases, it’s often the small details that ultimately lead to a person’s downfall when they are caught for their misdeeds. In Dark Matter, it is also what is expected to happen with Jason 2. In the initial moments of the series, Jason 2 was treading carefully to avoid raising suspicions toward him with even a minor change in his personality.

As Jason 1 and Amanda figured out, Jason 2 was already in his world, weeks or months before exchanging places with his counterpart, as he was observing everything about his other version to replicate later on. Regardless, despite being a genius, Jason 2 wasn’t a master impersonator or a psychological expert.

As seen in Dark Matter Episode 6, Daniella noticed that there were so many changes in her husband as he dressed well, was more physically active, was more cautious about his dental hygiene and the list went on. For Daniella, noticing so many changes and that too all of a sudden was a major concern.

However, the most frightening and enraging change was Jason forgetting about his son’s allergy out of the blue, a mistake that almost killed Charlie. She sought Blair’s help, who initially presumed that Jason could divorce Daniella. However, after learning that Jason’s arm was full of needle marks they concluded that he was taking some kind of drug.

Now with Ryan going missing, for Daniella, it would ultimately escalate the suspicion toward Jason that something is not right. It is expected that Daniella might figure out the truth, which may put her and her son in a tight spot.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Apple TV’s Dark Matter and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.