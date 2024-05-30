Dark Matter episode 5 ending explained: Is Jason 2 going to seal the Box?

Dark Matter episode 5 continues to dwell into different realities out there, which were not as unstable as the ones shown in the fourth episode but were truly traumatizing for the characters. Although the series has seen the alternate selves of Daniella, Leighton, Ryan and other characters, it was anticipated that Dark Matter would introduce more Jasons too, but so far it hasn’t happened.

Despite figuring out what it takes to enter a reality similar to theirs, in Dark Matter episode 5, Jason and Amanda are still struggling to understand how the Box works.

As seen in Dark Matter episode 5, they have realized that it is not just their emotions and their subconscious thoughts that are the driving forces leading them to a reality on each door in the corridor.

However, Jason 1 and Amand haven’t got much time to do their math right, given Jason 2 has figured out about their movement and things are expected to escalate rapidly as he has decided to stop them from entering his current reality.

Trending

(Note: As the series revolves around the same characters from different worlds, each individual will be referred to with a number at the end of their name, which is given based on their chronological appearance on the show.)

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Dark Matter episode 5. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Dark Matter episode 5 ending sees Jason 2 making an unanticipated decision

Jason 2, as seen in the final moments of Dark Matter episode 5 (Image via Apple TV+)

For the first time in the series, Jason 2 returned to his own reality, only to get the supplies he needed to execute his plans. On his arrival, he found a woman named Mara, who was the person in charge of the facility at that time, utterly distressed.

Jason 2 eventually realized that not only Jason 1 but also Amanda had entered the Box and they could be closer to discovering how the object works. Later, he returned to Jason 1’s universe and told Leighton 1 that he would have to seal the Box, but only in that reality.

Read More: When is Dark Matter episode 6 releasing and where to watch it?

However, after sealing the Box, even Jason 2 couldn’t go anywhere, so what exactly he is planning next remains a mystery. Also, if Jason 2 permanently shuts the Box close, Jason 1 and Amanda will forever be stuck in their pursuit of making it to this specific reality.

It can be expected that Jason 2 will create a new Box from scratch, as now he has gained the trust of Leighton 1 who has accepted to be his investor. Jason 2 and Amanda are currently unaware of what Jason 2 has planned, and even if they learned about his motives they can do nothing to outsmart him.

However, if Jason 1 decides to think like Jason 2, he will need to do something that he gave up a long time ago, which was working on the Box.

Jason 1 will be left with no choice but to create his own Box in an alternate reality where he will need help from Amanda and others, or even a version of himself. The newly created Box may allow Jason 1 to bypass the issue of the original one sealed by Jason 2.

Read More: Dark Matter schedule

Why Blair Caplan from Jason 2’s universe wants to stay in a apocalyptic reality

Blair 2, as seen in Dark Matter episode 5 (Image via Apple TV+)

In Dark Matter episode 5, the first door Jason 1 and Amanda opened didn’t turn out to be a good one, as they almost drowned. Before opening the second one, Jason 1 wanted to know about the participant who volunteered for the test in which Blair Caplan from her reality, who was the lead engineer behind the Box, was the first to enter it.

Blair 2 went missing along with Jason 2 and two anonymous volunteers. Surprisingly, the next door the duo opened, led them to Blair 2, who was very much alive.

The reason behind how they ran into Blair 2 was not a coincidence as both Amanda and Jason 1 were discussing her moments before entering the new reality, and their thought somehow became the key.

In Dark Matter episode 5, the reality Blair 2 inhabited was ravaged by aerial bird-sized, flesh-eating creatures, who could kill a human being in seconds. As per Blair 2’s knowledge, the world outside was very much dead. Amanda asked Blair 2 to return with her, as there was nothing left in this reality she was stuck in, but the latter rejected and decided to stay.

Although she didn’t reveal the reason behind it, it was apparent from her facial expression that the events that transpired around her during her journey were really traumatizing.

After handing over her notes, which she deemed “definitely not for those who are faint of hearts,” clearly asserted that she went through hell and it would take some time for her to overcome this.

As Blair 2 proclaimed, she will leave when she's ready. Additionally, Blair only has a few ampules, so if she makes up her mind to enter the box. She has to trade her steps carefully to make it to even a stable reality, similar to hers.

Read More: How the Box works in Dark Matter?

Dark Matter episode 5 reveals what Jason 2 wants from Leighton 1

Leighton 1, as seen in Dark Matter episode 5 (Image via Apple TV+)

The only reason why Jason 2 wanted to show his creation to Leighton 1 was to gain his trust so he could get his hands on his funds. In every reality, money plays a dominant role, and without it, Jason 2 would have never accomplished in creating the Box.

Dark Matter episode 5 saw that Jason 2 was running out of ampoules, the drug needed to enter superposition inside the Box. Upon learning about this, Leighton 1 proclaimed to give him a whopping million dollars for each ampoule.

Before this Leighton 1 was confused given Jason 2 could go anywhere in the multiverse and transfer the money at any chosen reality. Responding to this, the latter said that in every reality, the currencies have serial numbers, and he would be caught for counterfeiting money if he did that.

So, it was a calculative move for Jason 2 to replace himself with Jason 1 and to continue working on his plans by manipulating Leighton 1. In future episodes, it can be expected that Jason 2 will seek Ryan 1’s help to create the drug, given, that in every reality, he was the person who made it in the first place.

Read More: Who is Blair Caplan in Dark Matter?

Dark Matter episode 5: What happened to Daniella 3 and 4’s realities

Daniella and Charlie from alternate realities, as seen in Dark Matter episode 5 (Image via Apple TV+)

The first universe where Jason encountered a version of Daniella seemed too familiar, but only the area around the Box. On leaving the Box’s coordinates Jason 2 and Amanda discovered that there were no signs of life. Amanda told Jason 1 that they should return to the Box, but the latter wanted to see his house in this reality.

In this reality, the world was ravaged by a lethal airborne virus that killed most of the population. What transpired next truly broke his heart as he came to realize that Daniella had tested positive for this virus and Charlie was lying dead in his room. Daniella of this universe was shocked to see Jason 1, given her husband was proclaimed dead.

The authorities who were scouting the area gave Jason 2 a box of morphine so Daniella could die peacefully, given there was no cure. It was heartbreaking and traumatizing for Jason 1, even though the Daniella of this reality was not his wife. Both Jason 1 and Amanda returned to the Box for the next reality.

Surprisingly, in the next reality, Daniella and Charlie were terrified to see Jason 1, and it was eventually revealed that the version of himself in this universe was a criminal, who was locked up behind bars. Although what crime, this Jason committed didn’t see the sunlight, from the expressions of Daniella and Charlie, it could be something awful.

As the police were all over, looking for Jason 1, it was not safe for him and Amand to travel back to the Box. Amanda took Jason 1 to her house in this reality and there she discovered that her version in this universe recently passed away. Amanda’s mother was shocked upon seeing her daughter alive.

In the final moments of Dark Matter episode 5, Amanda decided to act as if she were the spirit of her daughter and guided her with encouragement and hope. Later Amanda stole her mother’s car and left with Jason 1.

Read More: Dark Matter cast and characters

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Apple TV’s Dark Matter and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.