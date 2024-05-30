Dark Matter episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Dark Matter episode 6 will be released on Apple TV+ on June 5, 2024. The upcoming episode is expected to see Jason 2 hindering the progress of Jason 1 and Amanda by doing something that will put them in a tight spot. Despite figuring it all out, Jason 1 and Amanda are still stuck in the loophole, running into realities that are unstable and truly traumatizing.

Fortunately, in the latest installment, they ran into a familiar face who was the lead engineer behind the Box. Amanda and Jason 1’s recent travels didn’t add much to their journey besides pain and trauma, but the experience is enough to help them take their next steps wisely. Read on to learn more about Dark Matter episode 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Dark Matter. Reader’s discretion is advised.

(Note: Given the series revolves around the same characters from different worlds, each individual will be referred to with a number at the end of their name, which is given based on their chronological appearance on the show.)

When will Dark Matter episode 6 be released?

As mentioned above, Dark Matter episode 6 will be released this Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for all selective regions with the respective time zones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, June 4, 2024 9 pm Central Time Tuesday, June 4, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Wednesday, June 5, 2024 12 am British Summer Time Wednesday, June 5, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, June 5, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, June 5, 2024 6 am Australian Central Time Wednesday, June 5, 2024 1:30 pm

Where to watch Dark Matter episode 6?

Dark Matter episode 6 and all the latest episodes of Blake Crouch’s sci-fi thriller will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

For non-subscribers, the plan ranges from $9.99/ month to $99/yearly. The series won’t be available on any other platforms, including Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, Max, or Prime Video.

A brief recap of Dark Matter episode 5

Chicago covered in sea, as seen in episode 5 (Image via Apple TV+)

The episode kicked off with Jason 1 and Amanda almost drowning given they opened the door in a reality where the coordinates and the city were covered in the sea. They somehow closed the door and survived. Given they were tired, the duo decided to take some rest before continuing on their journey.

The second time they opened the door, they were led to a reality where they encountered Blair of Jason 2 and Amanda’s reality, who was the first person who volunteered to enter the Box. Blair 2 was also the lead engineer behind the Box. the world she was stuck in was ravaged by carnivorous bird-like creatures, for whom the primary source of nutrition was humans.

Although Blair didn’t leave the facility, she was sure that most of the human life ended in that reality. Amanda wanted Blair 2 to join her and Jason 1, but she decided to stay, as she was traumatized by the horrors she witnessed throughout her journey the moment she entered the Box. However, she affirmed to Amanda that she would leave once she was ready.

Daniela from the pandemic-stricken reality, as seen in episode 5 (Image via Apple TV+)

Amand and Jason 1 returned to the Box to explore the subsequent reality, and this time, the planet was ravaged by a deadly virus (similar to COVID-19). Jason 1 wanted to see his home in this reality and also met Daniella, but he was saddened after learning that their son was dead, and she wouldn’t survive any longer.

The duo encountered a group of authorities surveilling the area and received a box of morphine, which Jason 1 with a heavy heart, gave to Daniella for a quick and painless death.

The fourth time they opened the door in the episode, Jason 1 found out that his version in this reality was a fugitive whom his family was scared of and carried a deep sense of hatred.

As the police were looking for Jason 1, Amand decided to head to her home to meet her mom and discovered that in this reality, her alternate self passed away recently. Amand encouraged her mother to stay strong and made her believe that she was her daughter’s spirit. Later, the duo took her car to return to the Box.

Elsewhere in Jason 1’s reality, Jason 2 was gradually trying to win Leighton 1’s trust and was successful. Leighton 1 decided to give Jason 1 a million dollars for each ampoule. Jason 2 returned to his own reality for supplies and discovered that his counterpart escaped with Amanda. On returning, he told Leighton 1 that he had to seal the Box.

What to expect from Dark Matter episode 6?

Dark Matter episode 6, titled “Superposition,” will see Jason 2 shutting the Box by sealing it off to prevent Jason 1 and Amanda from entering this reality. This will certainly leave the duo wandering into other realities and even if they made it, it will be impossible for them to get out of the Box.

In Dark Matter episode 6, Jason 1 and Amanda will likely seek help from people they trust from other realities, who may help them in returning to Jason 1’s reality. This could likely lead to the creation of another Box, which will be made by Jason 1, giving him another opportunity to finish what he started but never could in his reality.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Apple TV's Dark Matter and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.