Dark Matter episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Dark Matter episode 8 will be released on Apple TV+ on June 19, 2024. The upcoming episode is going to solve the twisted end of the latest installment that has certainly left the viewers baffled. After seven episodes, fans are finally relieved to see Jason 1 finally making it home. The journey he and Amanda embarked on wasn’t easy, given the emotional toll it took on them both.

With the release of the seventh episode, Dark Matter is now down to only two remaining installments to conclude season 1. Dark Matter episode 8 is going to be the penultimate installment that will set the stage for the grand finale where the fate of all Jasons and the Box will be decided. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Dark Matter. Reader’s discretion is advised.

(Note: Given the series revolves around the same characters from different worlds, each individual will be referred to with a number at the end of their name, which is given based on their chronological appearance on the show.)

When will Dark Matter episode 8 be released

As mentioned above, Dark Matter episode 8 will be released this Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for all selective regions with the respective time zones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, June 18, 2024 9 pm Central Time Tuesday, June 18, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Wednesday, June 19, 2024 12 am British Summer Time Wednesday, June 19, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, June 19, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, June 19, 2024 6 am Australian Central Time Wednesday, June 19, 2024 1:30 pm

Where to watch Dark Matter episode 8

Dark Matter episode 8 and all the latest episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+. For those who are new to the platform, the subscription plans of Apple TV+ range from $9.99/ month to $99/yearly. The series won’t be available on any other platforms, including Netflix, Paramount+, Hulu, Disney+, Max, or Prime Video.

A brief recap of Dark Matter episode 7

The episode kicked off with Detective Mason of Jason 1’s universe arriving at his house, and questioning Jason 2 about Ryan’s disappearance. However, given there was no proof regarding his involvement, the detective left, only for Daniella to confront her husband about the ampules she found in his secret storage room.

Jason 2 convincingly manipulated Daniella into believing that he was working on a secret project with Ryan and they both signed an NDA not to reveal their work to anyone. Jason 2 decided to break the concrete shielding the Box’s door, only to bring a version of Ryan, who was a mechanic in another reality.

Jason 2 decided to replace the original Ryan, hoping no one would suspect a thing. Elsewhere in the Box, Jason 1 and Amanda were running out of ampules, and given the growing tension, they decided to take a pit stop at some different reality to unwind themselves.

This universe was perfect for Amanda, given her version went missing in this reality and she had no family to look after. Given Amanda couldn’t join Jason 1 in his quest, as there was nothing for her in his reality, she decided to stay in this version without any intention of returning. Although Jason 1 was heartbroken by her decision, he accepted her decision.

After kissing each other goodbyes, Jason 1 headed back into the Box, with only three out of ampules left, and the two of them he snuck into Amanda’s purse, in case she changed her mind. Jason still struggled to find his reality, navigating through the complex and infinite web of alternate universes.

In one universe, his second son, Max, who was dead in his reality was alive and well, and in some, his whole family became victim to some kind of destruction. In the end, he was left with just one ampule, and before injecting it, he wrote a detailed description of his first encounter with Daniella, which became the ultimate key to his reality.

After discovering that he successfully made it back, Jason 1 rushed to his home only to find his imposter counterpart being in his place. Given the confrontation with Jason 2 could go sideways, he decided to purchase a handgun. However, as he didn’t possess a FOID card, he had to resort to purchasing pepper spray and a knife.

After Jason 1 left the gun shop, another Jason donning the same attire, entered with the same request and was shocked to learn that his counterpart also wanted to buy a gun.

What to expect from Dark Matter episode 8

As per the official synopsis of Dark Matter episode 8 by Apple TV, the upcoming installment will see Jason 2 eventually figuring out that Jason 1 has somehow made it back. However, he will be shocked to learn that there are two Jasons with the same intent. Being panicked and cornered Jason 2 will tell Daniella and Charlie to leave the town, so he can work on his new plan.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Dark Matter episode 8 and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.