Did Luke Cage make a cameo in Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale? Explained

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale premiered on April 15, 2025. The episode, titled Straight to Hell, was directed by Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, with a screenplay from Heather Bellson and Dario Scardapane. Here's the official synopsis of the episode:

"Mayor Fisk becomes Mayor Kingpin, and Daredevil is unleashed as chaos takes over the city."

Amid the chaos orchestrated by Fisk to take over the complete control of New York City, he killed Commissioner Gallo. Meanwhile, escorting him to his place of execution was a member of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, named Luke. However, there was no mention of Officer Luke being Luke Cage, and the person in question wasn't Cage's actor, Mike Colter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale. Reader's discretion is advised.

Mike Colter's Luke Cage did not feature in Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale

As mentioned above, in a brief scene of the season 1 finale, a member of the AVTF got into Commissioner Gallo's car. The commissioner called him Luke and said that he hadn't seen him since he was a rookie. However, there was no mention of him being the new Luke Cage, as the actor was not Mike Colter, who portrayed the character in the Netflix series.

Then, the camera closed in on Luke's neck, revealing the Punisher tattoo. Gallo seemed surprised that he was a member of AVTF, to which Luke replied that he was hired by Fisk and is just trying to survive.

He took Gallo to a remote location where Fisk and other members of the Task Force were waiting for him. Then, Fisk put his hands around Gallo's skull, smashing it into pieces. The bystanders were visibly shocked to see their boss's brutal action. On the other hand, Fisk's face was covered in satisfaction, as one of the loudest voices of dissent was now covered in his own blood.

Gallo had planned to rebel against Fisk's plan and had asked Sheila Rivera to support him. However, Sheila recorded their entire conversation and handed it over to her boss. Though she was devastated by her action, it ended up claiming Gallo's life.

What happened in Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale?

The season finale of Daredevil: Born Again acted as an extensive setup of the upcoming season and possible spinoffs within the MCU.

After being shot by Agent Poindexter, Matt woke up in a hospital with Heather and Kirsten by his side. He mistook Heather for Karen, which visibly upset the former. The conversation between Kirsten and Matt also centered around Fisk and Foggy's murder, further driving Heather away.

When Matt got to his apartment, Frank Castle visited him and helped him fight off the Anti-Vigilante Task Force members. After a brief encounter with Karen, Frank went to settle things with the AVTF in his own way. However, after an intense fight, he was captured by them and caged at Fisk's underground facility, along with New York's wealthy socialites.

After killing Commissioner Gallo and imposing martial law, Fisk and Vanessa became a sort of dictatorship in New York. However, in the final scene of the episode, viewers got a glimpse of the upcoming resistance force under the leadership of Matt and Karen.

Stay tuned for more such updates on Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale and other television shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

