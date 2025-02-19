"DISGUSTING": Internet reacts to Brian Laundrie's parents, accusing them of covering up Gabby Petito’s murder

The first three episodes of Netflix's latest docuseries, American Murder: Gabby Petito were released on the platform on February 17, 2025. The docuseries focuses on the chilling account of Gabby Petito's murder at the hands of her boyfriend Brian Christopher Laundrie.

Disclaimer: This article comprises some disturbing details that might be triggering to some. Please read with caution.

The Netflix series reveals various aspects of Petito's case, including both previously known and recently disclosed information. However, since it was released, a major topic of discussion has been Brian Laundrie's parents' actions throughout the case. Viewers who saw the docuseries felt that Brian's parents went to great lengths to protect him.

When police first sought information about Laundrie's whereabouts following Gabby Petito's disappearance in 2021, his parents were reportedly uncooperative. Brian's parents Roberta and Christopher Laundrie, adhered to their son's wishes and even hired a lawyer at his request.

Many viewers believe that if the Laundries hadn't shielded their son, Petito's case could have been solved sooner. To voice their opinions on the same matter, netizens took to social media, especially Reddit. Several discussions on the platform are heavily focused on blaming the Laundries for the delay in justice for Gabby Petito, with some even calling it "disgusting."

"The fact that Brian’s parents remained uncooperative is DISGUSTING," wrote one user.

"I am still shocked how they acted that way towards Gabby's parents. Not a word.. They absolutely knew Brian had done something to her," wrote another user.

"They held face for him so he could run off. be so for real," wrote yet another user.

Similar sentiments were echoed in other comments on the platform, which largely criticized Brian's parents for trying to protect their son.

"Roberta Laundrie is a real sicko," wrote one user.

"The entire Laundrie family is soooo disgusting. Even the mom and sister texting back and forth. Gross genes," wrote another user.

"May his parents NEVER know peace again," wrote yet another user.

How was Brian Laundrie determined to have killed Gabby Petito?

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito started their cross-country van trip in July 2021 but began facing several issues in their relationship. One incident involved a public argument that caught the attention of the police. Although authorities initially looked into the situation for possible domestic violence, it was ultimately determined to be a case of a supposed mental breakdown.

Apart from that, several people also came forward with their stories about Brian Laundrie's odd behavior during their brief encounters with him. Thus, after Gabby Petito was reported missing in August 2021, Laundrie became the primary suspect.

However, at the time, Laundrie had also seemingly disappeared and the police searched for him at his parents' residence. Apart from not confirming his whereabouts, they also hired a lawyer, allegedly at his request, and were quiet about what they knew.

As the investigation progressed, new evidence surfaced, revealing that Laundrie used Petito's debit card to withdraw significant amounts of cash after her death. However, before he could face charges for the same, he was found dead.

In October 2021, his skeletal remains were found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. Authorities also recovered multiple things from the site. One of them included a notebook, which comprised an entry where Brian admitted to killing Gabby. This confession ruled the fact that he had killed Petito.

All episodes of American Murder: Gabby Petito are currently streaming on Netflix.

