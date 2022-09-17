Brian Laundrie notebook confession: 5 chilling details he revealed about Gabby Petito's final moments and more

Gabby Petito, a renowned travel vlogger from Long Island, went missing while on a cross-country adventure trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, only to be discovered dead in a remote area of a Wyoming national park.

The ensuing investigation led to a wild manhunt when the fiance returned home alone and shortly after left again after telling his family he was going hiking.

Laudrie's body was discovered in the marshlands of Florida about a month after Petito's remains were found. By then, authorities had already declared him a person of interest in the alleged homicide case.

Laundrie had shot himself dead and his body was found along with other belongings, including a revolver, a backpack, and a diary. The diary in question would ultimately prove his guilt.

Referring to his 22-year-old fiancee, Brian wrote in the diary that he "ended her life." Stating that Gabby had hurt herself and was in "extreme" pain, he further wrote:

"I though it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made."

On Saturday, CBS 48 hours will revisit Gabby Petito's homicide case and the fierce investigation that followed until the truth about her trip with fiance Brian Laundrie was revealed. The episode airs on September 17, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

This article talks about the chilling Laundrie revealed about Petito's final moments and other entries from his diary ahead of the episode premiere.

1) Brian Laundrie killed fiancee Gabby Petito after she incurred a severe injury

Brian Laundrie's diary, found near his dead body, described his difficult choice to kill (strangle) his fiancee Gabby Petito after she supposedly sustained a severe injury while the two were out camping.

According to his entries, Petito was experiencing "extreme" torment, and Laundrie had to keep her comfortable and conscious throughout.

In his diary, Laudrie wrote:

However, none of his entries mention him making a conscious effort to get her medical attention. Laundrie also claimed that he was unable to carry on after her death.

2) He wrote about his emotional distress after allegedly killing Petito

In one of the entries, Brian Laundrie wrote how he wanted Gabby Petito to be by his side and talk to her at that moment and claimed that he cannot continue his life without her in it.

"Gabby, I wish I was right at your side, I wish I could be talking to you right now. I’d be going through every memory we made, getting even more excited for the future. But [we] lost our future. I can’t [live] without you."

Mentioning their past memories and the days that they lived together, he further wrote:

"I’ve lost every day we [could’ve] spent together, every holiday. I’ll never get to play with [illegible] again. Never go hiking with TJ. I loved you more than anything. I can’t bear to look at our photos, to recall great times because it is why I cannot go on."

"When I close my eyes, I will think of laughing on the roof of the van, falling asleep to the sight of [illegible] at the crystal geyser. I will always love you."

3) Brian wrote that Gabby hurt herself while crossing a stream

Describing the events of the evening Gabby hurt herself during the camping trip, Brian Laundrie claimed that the two were rushing back to the car before it got too dark and cold when the incident occurred.

He wrote in his diary that:

"Rushing back to our car trying to cross the streams before it got too dark to see, too cold. I hear a splash and a scream. I could barely see. I couldn’t find her for a moment, shouted her name. I found her breathing heavily, gasping. She was freezing cold."

Laundrie the mentioned how the temperature in the park had dropped to the freezing point and claimed that they were soacking wet after their failed attempt to cross the stream.

He allegedly tried to carry her towards their car but all his attempts were unsuccessful. The 23-year-old mentioned that he started a fire and tried to warm her up.

Brian Laundrie wrote:

"From where I started the fire I had no idea how far the car might be, only knew it was across the creek."

4) He described Gabby's final painful moments and claimed she wanted an "an end to her pain"

Brian Laundrie allegedly pulled Gabby out of the freezing cold water. He then explained that she had a little bump on her forehead that gradually became larger, her feet and wrists ached, and that she was shivering uncontrollably and freezing.

The fiance claimed that all the while he was carrying her, she kept crying out loud in pain and allegedly begged him to put "an end to her pain."

Brian Laundrie wrote:

"She would fall asleep and I would shake her awake, fearing she shouldn’t close her eyes if she had a concussion."

5) Laundrie claimed that he "panicked" and called his actions "mistakes"

Brian Laundrie wrote in his diary that he was unaware of the extent of Gabby's injuries and that all he knew at the time was that she was in excruciating pain. Laundrie further wrote in his diary about Gabby's final moments that:

"She would wake in pain, start her whole painful cycle again [illegible] furious that I was the one waking her. She wouldn’t let me try to cross the creek, thought like me that the fire would go out in her sleep and she’d freeze."

He further added:

"I ended her life, I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked, I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her."

48 Hours airs on CBS this Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

