Do Colin and Penelope stay together in Bridgerton? Relationship status explained

The popular Netflix drama Bridgerton is adapted from Julia Quinn's book series, published between 2000 and 2006. Created by Chris Van Dusen, the show aired its first season on December 25, 2020, followed by its second season on March 25, 2022. Its third season was divided into two parts, with part one airing on May 16, 2024, and part two on June 13, 2024.

The show's synopsis according to Netflix reads:

"As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises."

The show's third season focuses on the love story between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

The couple goes through many challenges over the course of the season, but Penelope and Colin reconcile their differences and go on to live happily ever after. Together, they welcome their first child, a son, who becomes the new Lord Featherington.

Colin and Penelope end up together in Bridgerton

By the end of part one of season 3, Colin proposes to Penelope and she willingly accepts. However, they have one more hurdle to overcome before living out their happily ever after as Penelope's alter ego, Lady Whistledown, threatens to cast a dark shadow over their relationship.

Colin eventually learns about Penelope's secret identity at the end of season 3 episode 6, titled Romancing Mister Bridgerton. It leads to a bitter confrontation between the two, in which he says that he will never forgive her for breaking his trust. But, being the gentleman that he is, Colin still goes ahead with the wedding.

However, their marriage starts on a rocky note as the newlyweds spend their wedding night in separate bedrooms. But, Penelope has other things to worry about, like being exposed as the Ton's gossip columnist by Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen), who blackmails her for 10,000 pounds.

Ultimately, Penelope comes clean at the Dankworth-Finch ball and reveals that she is Lady Whistledown in front of Queen Charlotte and the Ton. She decides to continue writing under her own name as Penelope Bridgerton and promises to "aim my quill more responsibly."

Seeing her make the brave decision, Colin feels a newfound admiration for his wife and admits that he was envious of her before. He turns down her suggestion of getting an annulment, telling her that he still loves her and wants to “soak up even a little bit” of her light.

In the end, the couple find a way to stay together happily and become parents to a son, who becomes the new Lord Featherington.

