Doctor Who season 2 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 is scheduled to release at 3 am ET/12 am PT on May 10, 2025, on Disney+ in the United States. The episode, The Story & the Engine, is written by Inua Ellams and directed by Makalla McPherson. It is produced by Vicki Delow and executive produced by Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner, and Russell T Davies.

The Doctor and Belinda find themselves in Lagos, Nigeria, for their next adventure in episode 5. The time-traveling duo faces off against threats from the mysterious Barber and a deadly Spider. The episode's official synopsis, as per BBC, reads:

"In Lagos, the mysterious Barber reigns supreme. The Doctor discovers a world where stories have power, but can he stop the Spider and its deadly web of revenge?"

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Doctor Who season 2 episode 5.

Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 - Release timings for all regions

Varada Sethu as seen in Doctor Who season 2 (Image via Instagram/@bbcdoctorwho)

Doctor Who season 2 episode 5, The Story & the Engine, is slated to release at 3 am ET on Saturday, May 10, 2025, on Disney+. Take a look at the region-wise schedule of the episode's release timings across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 3:00 am Central Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 2:00 am Mountain Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 1:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 7:00 am Central European Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 9:00 am Eastern European Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 10:00 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday, May 10, 2025 8:00 am

Where to watch Doctor Who season 2 episode 5?

Ncuti Gatwa plays the protagonist in Doctor Who season 2 (Image via Instagram/@bbcdoctorwho)

American viewers can watch Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 exclusively on Disney+. Its subscription plan starts at $9.99 per month with ads, $15.99 per month without ads, and $159.99 per year without ads.

The streaming service also offers bundles like the Disney+ and Hulu bundle, which costs $10.99 per month with ads and $19.99 per month without ads. The Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle provides access to the content from three different platforms for $16.99 with ads and $29.99 without ads per month.

Additionally, the ad-supported Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ plan is $16.99 per month, and its ad-free version is $26.99. The Disney+ (ads), Hulu + Live TV (ads), and ESPN+ cost $82.99 per month, and Disney+ (ad-free), Hulu + Live TV (ad-free), and ESPN+ cost $95.99 per month.

What happened in Doctor Who season 2 episode 4?

Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 follows Ruby's story after she left the Doctor and TARDIS to return to Earth at the end of season 1. In the present timeline, she meets and falls for the podcast host Conrad, unaware that he is a radicalized conspiracy theorist.

He gets marked as prey by the alien monster, Shreek, who terrorizes its victims before killing them. Ruby offers him the antidote to save his life, but a skeptical Conrad does not take it.

Moreover, he sets off to prove that the UNIT is a corrupt organization that is preying on people's fears by pretending to save them from fictional monsters. In the episode's climax, he enters the UNIT building intent on exposing their lies. Conrad gets into a scuffle with Kate and Ruby while live-streaming their encounter to his followers.

To disprove his claims, Ruby releases the monster from its containment, and his followers watch as it starts attacking Conrad. In the end, he is arrested for terrorizing the UNIT, but Mrs. Flood sets him free, apparently to recruit him for a final showdown with the Doctor.

What to expect from Doctor Who season 2 episode 5?

Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 takes place in Lagos, Nigeria. The Doctor and Belinda meet the mysterious Barber, played by Ariyon Bakare, and enter his world where 'stories have power.' They face a deadly threat in the form of a Spider spinning its web of revenge.

In addition to Bakare, the episode also features Sule Rimi, Michelle Asante, Stefan Adegbola, Jordan Adene, Michael Balogun, Simon Bailey, Adrian Pang, Tessa Bell-Briggs, Anita Dobson, Inua Ellams, and Funmi James in supporting roles.

Fans of the long-running series can watch Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 on Disney+ in the United States and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom.

