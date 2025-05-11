Doctor Who season 2 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Doctor Who season 2 episode 6 will premiere at 3 am ET on May 17, 2025, on Disney+ in the United States and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom. Titled The Interstellar Song Contest, the episode is directed by Ben A. Williams and written by Juno Dawson.

Ad

The upcoming episode will feature a space-inspired spin on the Eurovision Song Contest. It is produced by Vicki Delow and executive produced by Jane Tranter, Russell T Davies, Julie Gardner, Joel Collins, and Phil Collinson.

The episode's official synopsis, as per BBC, reads:

"The Doctor's quest to get Belinda back home to Earth leads to a space station hosting the famous song contest. But a harmless night of fun soon becomes a battle to survive."

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Doctor Who season 2 episode 6.

Doctor Who season 2 episode 6 - Release timings for all regions

Varada Sethu plays Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who season 2 (Image via Instagram/@bbcdoctorwho)

Doctor Who season 2 episode 6 will arrive at 3 am ET/12 pm PT on Disney+ on May 17, 2025. With a runtime of 47 minutes, the episode features a screenplay written by Juno Dawson and directed by Ben A. Williams.

Ad

Take a look at the episode's release timings across various time zones below:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Saturday, May 17, 2025 03:00 am Central Time Saturday, May 17, 2025 02:00 am Mountain Time Saturday, May 17, 2025 01:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, May 17, 2025 07:00 am Central European Time Saturday, May 17, 2025 09:00 am Eastern European Time Saturday, May 17, 2025 10:00 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 17, 2025 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday, May 17, 2025 8:00 am

Ad

Also read: Doctor Who Season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Where to watch Doctor Who season 2 episode 6?

The Doctor and Belinda as seen in Doctor Who season 2 (Image via Instagram/@bbcdoctorwho)

Doctor Who season 2 episode 6 will be released exclusively on Disney+ for American viewers. The streaming platform's basic plan starts at $9.99 per month with ads, $15.99 per month without ads, and $159.99 per year without ads.

Ad

Furthermore, Disney+ also has a bundle with Hulu that is priced at $10.99 per month with ads and $19.99 per month without ads. The Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle is available for the monthly price of $16.99 with ads and $29.99 without ads.

Additionally, the ad-supported Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ plan costs $16.99 per month, while its ad-free version costs $26.99 per month.

For $82.99 per month, viewers can get access to Disney+ (ads), Hulu + Live TV (ads), and ESPN+. Lastly, the Disney+ (ad-free), Hulu + Live TV (ad-free), and ESPN+ plan costs $95.99 per month.

Ad

What happened in Doctor Who season 2 episode 5?

Ad

The plot of Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 takes place in Lagos, Nigeria in 2019. The Doctor visits his favorite barbershop, Omo's Palace, to find that it is overtaken by a mysterious Barber.

He demands that his customers tell him a story everytime they get a haircut. The Time Lord learns that the stories power an engine that exists within the Nexus.

Moreover, the barbershop sits atop a giant Spider that is traveling in outer space. The Barber reveals that he worked for the storytelling gods, who are worshipped by humans.

Ad

He built a brain-like structure called the Nexus by using the blood of gods and infused it with stories from around the world.

However, due to the lack of recognition, he turns against the gods and plans to eliminate them from memory.

However, the Doctor rightly points out that humanity will suffer a great deal without stories. The Barber's assistance, Abby/Abena helps the Doctor and Belinda find the story engine to put an end to the nefarious plan.

Ad

In the end, the Doctor is able to convince the Barber to free others before the Spider explodes.

What to expect from Doctor Who season 2 episode 6?

Ad

The sixth installment of Doctor Who season 2 will center around the Eurovision Song Contest with participants from different galaxies. Also, the Doctor's efforts to help Belinda reach Earth may lead to deadly consequences.

The episode features Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou, Julie Dray, and Imogen Kingsley Smith among its cast members.

Additionally, it also includes Kiruna Stamell, Iona Anderson, Anita Dobson, Miriam-Teak Lee, Akemnji Ndifornyen, Christina Rotondo, and Abdul Seesay in supporting roles.

Ad

The episode also features appearances from Rylan Clark and Graham Norton as themselves.

Stay tuned for the detailed episode recap of Doctor Who season 2 episode 6 soon after its release on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More