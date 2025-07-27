  • home icon
Does Sophie die in The Hunting Wives season 1? Details explored

By Deepti Sequeira
Published Jul 27, 2025 13:48 GMT
An image of Brittany Snow as Sophie O
The Netflix series The Hunting Wives season 1 premiered its eight episodes on July 21, 2025. Rebecca Cutter created the series, which is adapted from the 2021 novel of the same name by May Cobb. The psychological thriller series is directed by Julie Anne Robinson, Melanie Mayron, Cheryl Dunye, and Jennifer Getzinger.

Furthermore, The Hunting Wives season 1 is produced by Joan Cunningham and Jeremy Beim. Among its producers are Erwin Stoff, Rebecca Cutter, Julie Anne Robinson, and Cobb. Actress Brittany Snow plays the show's protagonist, Sophie O'Neil, who becomes the latest member of the Hunting Wives club in Maple Brook, Texas.

However, a series of events led her to be suspected of killing a teenager named Abby Jackson. While trying to uncover the truth, an attempt is made on her life, but she survives the attack.

The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Sophie trades city life for East Texas and falls into a wealthy socialite's magnetic orbit - where a clique of housewives hide deadly secrets."

Everything to know about Sophie's character arc in The Hunting Wives season 1

The series begins with Sophie O'Neil, a political PR executive from Cambridge, Massachusetts, moving to the Texan town of Maple Brook with her husband, Graham, and son, Jack, to make a fresh start in life. Soon, she becomes a part of the town's elite social club - the Hunting Wives - that includes Margo Brooks (Malin Akerman), Callie (Jaime Ray Newman), and Jill (Katie Lowes).

She opens up about her criminal past with her new friends and admits to committing vehicular homicide in a drink-and-drive incident back home, which prompted her to give up drinking as well as driving. However, they encourage her to embrace the Texan lifestyle and purchase a handgun to signify a new beginning.

Sophie even engages in a sexual relationship with Margo, who is also secretly sleeping with Jill's teenage son, Brad. However, things take a turn for the worse when Brad's teenage girlfriend, Abby Jackson, is killed with Sophie's gun, making her the prime suspect in the murder investigation.

Sophie's search for the truth leads her to discover that Margo fell pregnant with Brad's baby and had an abortion. She killed Abby after she found out about their secret affair and threatened to ruin her life. Furthermore, Margo's brother, Kyle, who helped cover up the crime, tries to kill Sophie in the show's climax to protect his sister.

But Sophie runs him over with her car and dumps his body in the lake.

A look at The Hunting Wives season 1 actress Brittany Snow's career

An image of Sophie and Jill from The Hunting Wives season 1 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)
The American actress Brittany Snow was born on March 9, 1986, and grew up in Tampa, Florida. Her first acting role was playing Susan 'Daisy' Lemay in the soap opera Guiding Light in 1998. She followed it up with starring roles in the NBC series American Dreams (2002-2005), Harry's Law (2011), and Almost Family (2019-2020).

The 39-year-old actress has played recurring roles in Nip/Tuck, Ben and Kate, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and The Night Agent.

Furthermore, Brittany made her film debut in the 2005 action comedy film The Pacifier, starring Vin Diesel. Her fame grew further when she played Chloe Beale in Pitch Perfect and its sequels, Pitch Perfect 2 and Pitch Perfect 3. In 2023, she turned writer and director for the drama film Parachute, which was well-received by critics. The movie premiered at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin.

Watch all episodes of The Hunting Wives season 1 exclusively on Netflix.

