How old was Julian McMahon when he died? Nip/Tuck and Fantastic Four star passed away on July 2

American-Australian actor Julian McMahon, known for his roles in Nip/Tuck, Charmed, and Fantastic Four, passed away on July 2, 2025, in Clearwater, Florida. The actor, who was 56 at the time of his death, had privately been battling cancer.

His wife, Kelly Paniagua, confirmed his passing in a statement shared with Deadline. She told the publication that her husband "loved life," and his family, friends, work, and his fans.

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible,” Kelly said.

McMahon was born in Sydney on July 27, 1968, to parents Sir William McMahon and Lady Sonia McMahon. It is worth noting that his father was the Prime Minister of Australia.

Julian McMahon started as a model before moving on to acting when he worked on the Australian TV drama Home and Away.

Who was Julian McMahon? Life and career explored in wake of actor's passing

Julian McMahon at the premiere of Marvel's Runaways (Image via Getty)

Julian McMahon died at age 56 after a private battle with cancer. While his illness wasn't publicly known, his wife described his passing as peaceful. The family has also asked for privacy as they grieve, thanking fans and colleagues for their support and memories.

Julian McMahon was an Australian-American actor, best known for his appearances in the drama series Nip/Tuck and Charmed, and Fantastic Four.

He was the only son of William "Billy" McMahon, the Prime Minister of Australia from 1966 to 1969. The actor was born in Sydney on July 27, 1968, and started his career as a model before transitioning into acting.

He married Kelly Paniagua in 2014 and has a daughter with Brooke Burns, with whom he was in a relationship previously. The actor was also married to singer Dannii Minogue before he married Kelly.

Exploring the career of Julian McMahon

Julian McMahon with Nicholas Cage and the cast of The Surfer at The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Image via Getty)

McMahon began his acting career in Australia with the 1989 soap The Power, The Passion. He became known as Ben Lucini in Home and Away before moving to the US in the early 1990s.

His first major American role was in Another World as Ian Rain. He later appeared as Detective John Grant in the crime series Profiler. In 2000, he played Cole Turner, a half-demon, in Charmed, a role that earned him a loyal following.

After that, he played Dr. Christian Troy on FX's Nip/Tuck (2003–2010), a drama about two plastic surgeons. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for the part. In the movies, McMahon played Dr. Doom in Fantastic Four (2005, 2007) and was in Premonition, RED, and Faces in the Crowd.

From 2020 to 2022, he starred in FBI: Most Wanted as Jess LaCroix. He also appeared in Marvel’s Runaways, Swinging Safari, Netflix’s The Residence, and The Surfer with Nicolas Cage.

Does Julian McMahon have unreleased projects?

At The Surfer North American Premiere at the SXSW 2025 (Image via Getty)

The Surfer, a 2024 psychological thriller directed by Lorcan Finnegan, was one of McMahon's last movies and he starred in it with Nicolas Cage.

The movie had its premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screenings section. McMahon played Scally, a bad surf expert who heads a violent localist group that scares strangers on an isolated beach in Australia.

Nicolas Cage plays the role of the father in The Surfer, who takes his son back to Luna Bay, the beach where he grew up. There, a group led by McMahon's character makes fun of him and sends him away. As the movie goes on, the main guy turns crazier and crazier as he attempts to get back to the beach and his past.

McMahon's portrayal of Scally was different from Cage's character. The movie was released in the U.S. in May 2025, and following that, it was available for streaming on Stan in Australia.

McMahon's last TV role was in The Residence, a crime story available on Netflix. He played the Prime Minister of Australia, which was a fitting and dramatic choice since his father was William McMahon, the 20th Prime Minister of Australia.

The passing of Julian McMahon has been a huge loss for the entertainment business. His work on TV and film was seen by many people and will be remembered for a long time.

