“Don’t make it a bigger story”: The View panel praises Travis Kelce’s neutral remarks on Trump's Super Bowl attendance

The View panel recently discussed Travis Kelce's response when asked about the presence of Donald Trump in the Super Bowl game. A journalist asked Kelce during a press conference about his feelings over the presence of Donald Trump in the upcoming game on Sunday, to which he responded that it would be an "honor" to have the President of the United States in the biggest game of his life.

While a section of people has criticized his stance, the panelists on The View praised Kelce for his response calling him 'classy' and 'diplomatic'. One of the panelists, Alyssa Farah Griffin, told fans that a political statement would have been distracting for the football star. She added:

"He’d say the same thing if it was Joe Biden, Obama, George Bush. I thought it was a very classy statement and don’t make it a bigger story."

The View panel praised Travis Kelce's response

As Travis Kelce geared up to play his fifth Super Bowl, he was asked about the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump in the audience by a reporter.

"What your reaction was to finding out the President will be at the game on Sunday?" they asked.

The Kansas City Chiefs star replied:

"That's awesome. It's a great honor. I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool."

Kelce's response was praised by the panelists of The View, which included Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a political strategist stated:

"This Taylor Swift fan is not mad about it. I thought it was totally classy, a diplomatic answer, and it’s his big day. Also, and I think I’ll be repeating this a lot in the next four years, the presidency is bigger than any one person. He’s proud that the President of the United States is there. I don’t know that it’s any kind of statement about Donald Trump specifically."

Her co-panelist Ana Navarro shared her agreement and argued that the player's negative remark against Trump might have resulted in hate from his supporters on his team.

Taylor Swift fans were not happy about Kelce's response

Taylor Swift had endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election against Trump. When asked about it, Trump, in an interview with Fox stated:

"I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. She couldn’t possibly endorse Biden… But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

Travis Kelce's response was largely criticized by Swifties online.

"How is it 'an honor' when this was him literally a few months ago," wrote a user on X.

"Ohh he’s gonna be her downfall bookmark me," another user wrote.

"If my partner was being neutral about someone who talked SH*T about me we would be broken up QUICKLY!!!!" another user shared on X.

"If your partner dont have your back, they are not your partner," another fan wrote.

On the other hand, many people shared the same opinion as the panelists on The View and praised Kelce for his calculated response, avoiding the extra noise before the big game.

In the Super Bowl, Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

