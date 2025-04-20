Dope Thief episode 8: Release date, where to watch, and more

The crime drama show Dope Thief by Peter Craig and Ridley Scott follows the story of two best friends, Ray and Manny. They pose as DEA agents to steal money and drugs from traffickers. However, things take a dark turn when they steal from the wrong people and land on the radar of the cops as well as the cartel's boss.

Dope Thief episode 7, Mussolini, dropped on Apple TV+ on April 18, 2025, bringing viewers one step closer to discovering how the story will end for everyone involved. The show will come to a head with episode 8, Innocent People, scheduled to be released on April 25, 2025.

Dope Thief episode 8 releases on April 25

Sherry and Manny in Dope Thief (Image via Apple TV+)

Dope Thief episode 8 will be released on Friday, April 25, 2025, at midnight Eastern Time on Apple TV+. The release timings may vary for different regions.

The table below shows the release timings for viewers across the world:

Regions Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Thursday, April 25, 2025 9:00 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) Friday, April 25, 2025 12:00 am ET Brazil (BRT) Friday, April 25, 2025 1:00 am BRT UK (BST) Friday, April 25, 2025 5:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) Friday, April 25, 2025 6:00 am CET India (IST) Friday, April 25, 2025 9:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) Friday, April 25, 2025 6:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Friday, April 25, 2025 12:00 pm PHT Australia (ACDT) Friday, April 25, 2025 1:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Friday, April 25, 2025 4:00 pm NZS



The episode will be available to stream on Apple TV+ with a subscription. Additionally, the episode will also be accessible to watch on the Apple TV+ channel on Prime Video.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $9.99 per month. However, as part of a limited-time offer that lasts until April 24, new and eligible returning subscribers can get the subscription for $2.99 per month for the first three months.

Episode 7 ended with Ray learning of Manny's death from Michelle, who came to give him the news after receiving it from Manny's lawyers. Meanwhile, both Sherry and Theresa are headed to retrieve the money from the locker. This episode's conclusion left the viewers with a plethora of questions, which episode 8 is expected to address.

Wagner Moura and Brian Tyree Henry on Ray and Manny's friendship

Ray and Manny in Dope Thief (Image via Apple TV+)

Ray and Manny met as inmates when they were just teenagers. Over time, they grew up to become best friends who felt an innate responsibility to save each other and their loved ones, whichever way they could.

Ray and Manny's loyalty to each other was especially put to the test when both of them were given offers to snitch on the other after being arrested by the cops. However, none of them gave in under the mounting pressure.

In a March 14, 2025, interview with The Wrap, Wagner Moura and Brian Tyree Henry, who portray Manny and Ray, respectively, discussed the onscreen friendship they brought to life.

"We are not doing the cliché thing. It’s quite the opposite. They are so vulnerable to each other, this is sort of like a romance. For me, this is a marriage story," said Moura.

Henry revealed that the intimacy that makes the story feel so real and human was not in the script originally. It was something that he and Moura established during filming. He explained:

"You had to feel like there was this true kinship. Like I always say, real friendships have no boundaries. When we first met each other, I remember going to [Wagner Moura] being like, 'Is it OK if I touch you. If I lay my head on your shoulder, is it OK?'"

Moura and Henry used the backstories of Manny and Ray to establish the intimacy between the two characters. Their camaraderie evokes sympathy from the audience, although they are not the best people.

Dope Thief is available to stream on Apple TV+.

