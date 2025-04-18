Dope Thief episode 5 and 6 recap: Do Ray and Michelle meet again?

Dope Thief dropped episodes 5 and 6 on April 4 and April 11, respectively. The episodes took viewers closer to the finale, although things still do not look very good for the lead characters— Ray and Manny— or their loved ones.

Ad

Ray and Manny are still in possession of the unprocessed meth and money they stole in episode 1, titled Jolly Ranchers. Trusting Rick was a mistake, and his death at the shootout has only complicated things further.

Stealing the meth and money has put Ray and Manny on the radar of both the cartel as well as the cops. They are on the run and looking for a way out of the mess in their own ways while also making sure that their loved ones stay safe.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Dope Thief episodes 5 and 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

In episode 4, titled Philadelphia Lawyer, fans witnessed how the cops had Michelle call Ray and set up a meeting where he would admit that he was the one involved in the robbery and subsequent shootout at the lab. Michelle set up the meeting but warned Ray off when he came in.

Ray was taken aback by this because he thought he could trust Michelle. Despite this, in episode 5, the two meet outside the courthouse, and Michelle takes Ray to a Quaker meeting, where she tries to establish trust. Eventually, they end up getting intimate.

Ad

Dope Thief episode 5 recap: Theresa's surprise for Ray saves him

Ray and Manny in 'Dope Thief' episode 5 (Image via Apple TV+)

Dope Thief episode 5 opened with a flashback that shed light on the fraught relationship between Ray and his father, Bart. Some street cops got hold of Bart and beat him up. They searched the car but did not find anything.

Ad

Bart taught Ray a life lesson by saying that sometimes, being a man means keeping their mouth shut. Later, a much younger Ray pulled out the stash he was hiding in his coat for his father. This showed what got Ray into this kind of illegal business and doomed him to a life on the run.

Also read: "How much I HATE this" - New Harry Potter series on HBO leaves fans furious as it seemingly has nothing to do with the books

Ad

To get over his guilt of having killed a guy during the shootout in the second episode, Manny dragged Ray to an AA meeting, where he confessed, without really revealing anything. Later, they discovered that the person Rick shot in the lab was a DEA agent named Jack, and there were eight different clippings of this news.

Ray also figured out that the two-dollar bill that came with the stash was a claiming ticket of some kind, considering the code-like digits written on it. His suspicions were confirmed later when Manny and he visited the barn to pay their respects to the two Amish boys that got killed at the Loebsack house, and an Amish man handed them a similar two-dollar bill.

Ad

The Amish man claimed that those two boys, Caleb and Harrison, tried to get others involved in their shady business, and did not deserve forgiveness. He revealed that Caleb and Harrison once met a man who claimed he was a courier.

Ad

This courier was unable to move his money per usual during the pandemic. So, he divided the money and marked them, so that only he could locate them. Caleb and Harrison kept some of the money at the barn, which is why they got killed.

Meanwhile, DEA agent Mina also found a similar two-dollar bill in her former partner Jack's belongings, when she visited his widow to retrieve a photo she had once given Jack. Mina met a man whom she had assumed to be Jack's contact, only to find out that Jack was not the man she thought him to be.

Ad

Also read: The Stolen Girl season 1 ending explained: Whom did Elisa kill?

Son Pham, Ray and Manny's partner-in-crime, was arrested by the cops in the last episode, and was made to call Ray with the cops listening in. Son cleverly mentioned some numbers during the conversation, and those numbers translated to the message "DONT TALK," which Ray managed to figure out.

Despite Ray's warning, Theresa returned home and texted him that she had a surprise for him. When Ray reached there, he was shot by a man out of nowhere. Ray's leg got wounded and he screamed in pain.

Ad

Ad

The man who had tried to shoot Ray got shot himself before he could harm Ray again. The person who shot the Hispanic man was none other than Bart, the surprise Theresa had for Ray.

Bart had been recently let out on payroll. Dope Thief episode 5 ended with Bart taking over the driving seat to take the car to the garage, while Ray was struggling with his wound.

Also read: Where was Dope Thief filmed? All filming locations explored

Ad

Dope Thief episode 6 recap: Ray's trip to the hospital came with a heavy cost

Theresa and Bart in 'Dope Thief' episode 6 (Image via Apple TV+)

Dope Thief episode 6 began with Bart searching the body of the man he killed at the end of episode 5. He concluded that the man was sent by the cartel and let Theresa and Ray know as much.

Ad

Also read: The cast of Jane season 3 on Apple TV+ on how to save the planet (Exclusive)

Theresa suggested that Ray should be taken to the hospital, but Bart argued that stepping out of the house could be extremely dangerous. Cars and bikes could be seen circling the house. Bart tried to treat Ray with the supplies at home, which worked only for a while.

Manny arrived at the house because he was worried about Ray. Bart and Manny clashed with each other, as Bart blamed Manny for Ray's predicament, and Manny called out Bart for being a bad father. Ray's condition kept worsening as he began slipping in and out of consciousness.

Ad

Also read: Dope Thief episode 4 ending explained: Why did Ray leave Michelle alone at the club?

Afraid of losing his childhood best friend, Manny decided to call Son for help. Ray opposed this, claiming Son might be part of the problem. However, Manny dismissed his concerns and requested Son to bring his mother, Xuan, who was a medic during the Vietnam War.

It is also revealed that Son's father helped the CIA until he died. Xuan managed to treat Ray's leg wound, but stated that an untreated wound on his chest was infected and releasing pus into the bloodstream. This was poisoning from the inside.

Ad

Ad

With no other option left, everyone agreed that Ray must go to the hospital. On the other hand, Ray was slowly losing his mind, with the past and present melding together in his head. He was unable to forgive his father for the past trauma, although he was saved by him.

At the same time, Ray was also haunted by the ghost of his dead girlfriend, Marletta. Even in the chaos of his mind, he was able to have a moment of clarity when he realized that Bart was right about the fact that they were being listened to and spied on.

Ad

Also read: The Millennium Dome raid: A complete timeline of events

To that end, Ray locked himself in the attic with a gun. He shot at the tape recorder to destroy the tape that Marletta had given him, which attracted the attention of the vultures waiting outside. A sniper shot at the attic to no avail. Outside the attic, everyone panicked that Ray might have shot himself.

Marin Ireland as Mina in 'Dope Thief' episode 5 (Image via Apple TV+)

Manny broke down the door to find Ray alright. Then, Bart decided to take Ray to the hospital, with Manny, Son, and one of his men following them in a different car. In the car, Bart revealed that the Feds had let him go on the condition that they could listen to the conversations they were having through his ankle monitor.

Ad

Also read: Dope Thief release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Through the monitor, Mina found out about Ray's condition and asked her co-worker to send help, but he did not do it until the last moment. Consequently, Ray and everyone else got ambushed by the men from the cartel outside the hospital gate. Manny helped Ray into the hospital while the latter kept screaming for his father to accompany them.

Ad

Bart got the situation under control by killing those attackers. However, the relief did not last long as he was soon shot by Son at the end of the Dope Thief episode 6. The reasoning behind this action of Son's was not revealed, but his behavior had certainly been suspicious.

Also read: Jane season 3: Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

Dope Thief is available to stream on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More